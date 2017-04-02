2017 Melges 32 World League in Porto Venere - Overall

Balestrero wins the 2017 Melges 32 World League event in Porto Venere © Melges World League / Barracuda Balestrero wins the 2017 Melges 32 World League event in Porto Venere © Melges World League / Barracuda

by International Melges 32 Class Association today at 8:01 pm

Balestrero wins overall, Holzapfel crowned Corinthian Champion

A full round of congratulations are in order for 2017 Melges 32 World League Porto Venere Champion Matteo Balestrero and his team aboard Giogi which included tactician Paolo Cian and crew members Andrea Casale, Andrea Felci, Elio Borio, Cristiano Giannetti, Alessandro Siviero and Leone Taddei.

"We are quite happy with our result. Being a 'local' here in Porto Venere it's too bad to not have been able to sail more," says Balestrero. "I have to thank my team, and of course to two-time America's Cup sailor Paolo Cian for a great job on the water. We were fast on Friday so this of course, helped push us this weekend to win. We are looking forward to more great racing throughout the season, especially for the Worlds in Cala Galera." Finishing respectively in second and third was Andrea Lacorte's Vitamina Amerikana and Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio's G-Spot.

Additional congratulations go out to the very first Melges 32 World League Porto Venere Corinthian Champion Kilian Holzapfel from Germany aboard Homanit Junior. Kilian was accompanied by tactician Lukas Feuerherdt and crew members Alber Johannes Buitenhuis, Niek De Boer, Jan Kowalski, Kevin Reisenauer, Jolbert Van Djik and Jan Jasper Wagner.

"To have this win is really awesome, Porto Venere is really nice despite we were able to sail only for one day," said Holzapfel. "We are happy, very lucky. We've had only a little bit of practice on the boat. Our crew is very young - the oldest is 28 and the youngest is 21. All of us are much more experienced on smaller boats, so to sail the Melges 32 has been really fun, and we plan to be here for the rest of the season. For sure, we will learn a lot and hope to keep improving."

The Corinthian podium was completed with Martin Reintjes on Caipirinha in second, followed by third place finisher Francesco Graziani on Vitamina.

At the prize giving ceremony, congratulations to Mr. Daniele Fiaschi - he is the lucky winner of the Quantrix 3 offered by Garmin, the Official Timekeeper of the 2017 Melges 32 World League, European Division.

A tremendous round of appreciation and gratitude go to all the competitors, as well as the Comune di Porto Venere and organized in collaboration with the Comitato dei Circoli del Golfo, Porto Venere Sviluppo srl and Porto Venere Servizi for their great support and sponsorship.

Get ready for the next Melges 32 World League event, taking place on May 5-7 nestled in the beautiful tuscan region, hosted by Marina di Scarlino!

Overall Results: (top five, 3 races)

1.) Matteo Balestrero/Paolo Cian, Giogi; 2-7-1 = 10pts

2.) Andrea Lacorte/Gabriele Benussi, Vitaminia Amerikana; 6-1-8 = 15pts

3.) Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio/Branko Brcin, G-SPOT; 8-4-3 = 15pts

4.) Edoardo Pavesio/Manuel Weiller Vidal, FRA MARTINA; 1-13-5 = 19pts

5.) Claudia Rossi/Matteo Ivaldi, Pippa; 3-16/UFD-2 = 21pts