Harken Cam X-Treme Angle Fairleads - 375
RS600 Open at Bough Beech Sailing Club

by Michael Iszatt today at 7:47 pm 1 April 2017

A good contingent of RS600s descended on Bough Beech sailing club on Saturday 1st April to show that the recent resurgence in the class is going from strength to strength and, with almost perfect 600 weather, it was looking good for a spectacular start to this year's series.

Everyone was looking forward to seeing if David Goudie could maintain his amazing form which saw him win his fleet at the recent Grafham Grand Prix, or would one of the many newcomers to the class knock him from the top spot.

In perfect force 4 winds Richard Smith started the first race at the Port end of the line whilst the rest of the fleet elected to start at the committee boat end, this proved to be the correct decision enabling him to gain a first lap lead.This had the extra advantage of allowing him to clear the starting streaker fleet on the next lap, which David Goudie and Mike Iszatt had to sail through. Following a capsize by Mike on the run, David went on to claim second place. Local sailor Tim Morgan showed some amazing burst of speed, frequently catching up with the top three boats, managing a very creditable 4th.

The second race saw Richard, Mike & David all starting at full speed neck and neck up the first beat. David, being hungry to avenge his defeat in the first race, pushed his boat too hard snapping his tiller extension and forcing him to retire from the race. This left Richard and Mike to battle it out. The lead changed four times during the race with Richard managing to break Mike's cover on the final beat to take line honours & the open meeting. Phil Clarke came in third.

The final race saw Richard, David and Mike again battling it out neck and neck for top spot. On the beat Mike was wiped out by a dinghy from another class which swept him from his trapeze into the water. Richard gained a narrow lead but whatever tactic David tried, Richard bettered, enabling him to hold off David to take line honours yet again. Mike managed to get past Phil Clarke who had trouble on a tack to take 3rd place.

A superb event at which to launch the 2017 RS600 series and one that showed that the resurgent buzz about the class is also being translated into physical boats on the water too.

This is a great time to get involved with the 600s as we relaunch the class during 2017.

Thanks must go to all at Bough Beech for being fantastic hosts (the talk amongst the sailors is 'When can we go back?') and to the Streakers and Supernovas for sharing the event. A terrific start to the season.

Overall Results: (top six)

1st Richard Smith (Wilsonian)
2nd David Goudie (Grafham)
3rd Mike Iszatt (King George)
4th Phil Clarke (Stewartby)
5th Tim Morgan (Paignton)
6th Luke Lazell (Marconi)

Next up for us is the POSH regatta at Paignton SC over the weekend of 6th/7th of May. The first of a series of weekend events so bring your boats and lets ensure a great time both on and off the water.

For more information visit www.rs600.org/index.asp?Fleet=RS600 and the facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/316067645076133

