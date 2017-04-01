Please select your home edition
On your marks, get set, GO! Junior season starts at Ripon Sailing Club

by Jennie Clark today at 7:57 am 1 April 2017

Ripon Sailing Club got its 2017 Junior sailing season off to a flying start on Saturday 1st April with a massive fleet of boats taking to the water to join in a Champion Club 'double up' day and the club's own 'Improvers' training.

Junior/Youth Secretary Fiona Spence had a packed programme of activities organized to keep everyone busy, including the pre-sailor group who had their own special event to keep them busy and occupied under the watchful eye of Nicky Kerslake. This group are seen as being the 'next generation' and the club is working hard to bridge the gap between being on shore 'watching' and on the water 'doing' with a range of activities designed to integrate them into the club sailing scene.

On the water the 'Double Up' group were busy learning the skills necessary to be effective in double handed boats, with a mixture of Feva and Quba dinghies in use. The coaching was led by Brett Cokayne who is a familiar face at the club as he delivers a number of specific coaching events for the Junior and Youth sailors there.

Elsewhere on the lake Peter and Ben Lulham-Robinson, assisted by Youth member Ellie Clark, were putting some of the younger and more novice helms trhough their paces, helping them to remember the learning from the previous season with a mixture of sessions 'between the jetties' and out on more open water. Peter and Ellie had run a similar session in the morning (without the jetty bit!) for a group of Adult 'Improvers' who were keen to get back on the water and further develop skills learnt on courses and training days in the 2016 season.

The day drew to a close with a second hand sailing gear sale, and then over 60 adults and juniors enjoyed a supper and film night. An epic way to start what looks like being an amazing season!

The Junior Season starts at Ripon Sailing Club - photo © Simon Moss
The Junior Season starts at Ripon Sailing Club - photo © Simon Moss

