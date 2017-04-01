Please select your home edition
Edition
Grapefruit 728 2
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Devoti Double Finn Trailer
Devoti Double Finn Trailer
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Finn Class at the Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR - Day 5

by Robert Deaves, International Finn Association on 31 Mar 24 March - 1 April 2017

Changing the narrative for an exciting finish in Palma

Five sailors will contend the medal race final at the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR in Palma on Saturday as the testing of the new event format comes to a close. Turkey's Alican Kaynar, Deniss Karpak of Estonia, Sweden's Max Salminen, Zsombor Berecz of Hungary and Dutchman Nick Heiner will sail a 30-minute shootout to take home the gold medal. Whoever crosses the finish line first will win the week.

While Argentina's Facundo Olezza and Brazil's Jorge Zarif elected not to sail the Semi-Final Qualifier, having already made the Semi-Final, Piotr Kula of Poland did sail and finished third behind Henry Wetherall and Ben Cornish, both from Great Britain.

Finn class on day 5 of the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR
Finn class on day 5 of the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR

However, after the points were totted up following the Semi-Final Qualifier, there was no change in the overall results with both Berecz and Tapio Nirkko of Finland easily doing enough to maintain their points lead over the rest of the fleet and qualify for the Semi-Final along with Olezza, Kula and Zarif.

For the Semi-Final, all points gained so far were dropped with the first three across the finish joining Kaynar and Karpak in Saturday's Final. These three were Salminen, Berecz and Heiner. The remaining five boats in the Semi-Final end up placed sixth to tenth.

For some it was a tough lesson in the new format. For example, the fast, consistent, and deserving, Nenad Bugarin of Croatia has been top five all week with a truly impressive scoreline. However a slip-up in the Semi-Final has dropped him to tenth overall.

One of the challenges of testing a new format, for the media at least, is to find new narratives to tell the story of the competition. The challenge coming out of Palma, is doubly so, since the challenge has also been to explain the purpose as well as the procedure of that new format.

In essence, and increasingly so the further the format is advanced, the story of the races has become secondary to explaining how the format works. Conversely, if too much time is spent explaining something that is actually supposed to make sailing easier to understand, is it really progress?

One of the finalists, Max Salminen had these thoughts on the new format. "Should there be no reward for consistency? The best sailor should win; I think we all agree on that. Isn't that best achieved over a pretty long period of time where we can get different conditions and really put the sailors to a test?"

"The mainstream audience want to see their guy race. If you are from Sweden you want to see your Swedish hero race. If he is not in the televised Final the Swedish broadcaster will show something else. So why then cut the fleet to five instead of ten?"

He thinks the key issue is not "...about the format or which boat classes we have on the Olympic sailing programme but more about how we deliver it to the audience."

The discussion will surely continue long after Palma closes tomorrow.

n spite of all the complications leading to this point, Saturday's Final will be simple to understand, yet still complex to actuate for the sailor. The five Finn sailors have 30 minutes to make a week's work come good; 30 minutes to go home with the gold, or with nothing.

All of them are more than capable of winning the event.

  • Alican Kaynar – 13th in Rio, 10th 2013 Europeans, fast in most conditions
  • Deniss Karpak - 20th in Rio, Kiel Week winner, capable of winning races at all levels
  • Max Salminen – sixth in Rio, fifth at 2015 Finn Gold Cup, Star gold medalist as crew in 2012
  • Zsombor Berecz – 12th in Rio, silver at 2016 Europeans, perhaps the fastest sailor this week
  • Nick Heiner – first season in a Finn, 2014 Laser world champion, going pretty well so far
The Finn race starts at 11.30 local time.

Related Articles

Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR overall
Big steps and baby steps, Palma winners crowned A mix of established Rio Olympic campaigners and emerging young talent shared the top podium spots when racing ended Saturday with a brisk 25kts Mistral offshore wind which brought the 646 boat regatta to spectacular, challenging finale. Posted today at 8:45 pm Palma 49er gold for Peters-Sterritt
At the Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR Podium Potential 49er talents James Peters and Fynn Sterritt secured their first senior international regatta victory as the Princess Sofia Trophy drew to close in Palma on Saturday. Posted today at 6:30 pm Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR overall
Five Finn finale makes magic moments in Palma Put five top Finn sailors on a beautiful stretch of turquoise waters, 25 knots of wind and baking hot sunshine and you have a recipe for some magic happening. Magic happened today in Palma. Posted today at 6:18 pm Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR day 5
Showdown Saturday on the Bay of Palma The final day of the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR on Mallorca's Bay of Palma will be a test for sailors but also for the new formats which are designed to produce simpler, more engaging action on the last day. Posted on 31 Mar Brits going for gold in Palma
At the Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR Friday brought the last chance for Britain's sailors to qualify for medal races and grand final positions at the 48th Princess Sofia Trophy, with James Peters-Fynn Sterritt in the 49er and rising Laser star Elliot Hanson set to go for Palma gold. Posted on 31 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR day 4
Finn format test heads to finale as first finalists are qualified After the close of the first stage for the Finn fleet at the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR in Palma, the first finalists are known and the rest of the sailors now know what they need to do to make the finals. Posted on 31 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR day 4
Finns format on trial, FX Girls running away with Palma title As the Finn class trial a new format which gives the top two sailors from Qualifying fast track tickets directly into Saturday's five boat Grand Final, the runaway fleet leaders in the Womens Skiff class may wrap up their titles with a day to spare. Posted on 30 Mar A day of snakes and ladders in Palma
For the British sailors at the Princess Sofia Trophy British sailors are battling it out for the podium spots with two days of competition remaining at the Princess Sofia Trophy in Palma, Majorca. Posted on 30 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR day 3
Young Olympic talent emerging, earning their time in the sun A perfect day of three wins in the 49er FX fleet sees Germany's Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz sitting 30 points clear at the head of the Women's Skiff class after nine races at Mallorca's Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR. Posted on 30 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR day 2
Back to Business From a funky first day of racing when the promising solid morning breeze evaporated to become difficult, shifty and unsettled and then disappeared, it was a return to business as usual for the second day of competition. Posted on 28 Mar

Upcoming Events

Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hunts SC Mirror Open Training/Open Meeting for Mirror
Hunts SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 2 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bewl Sailing Association Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bewl Sailing Association- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bough Beech SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Bough Beech SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 9 Apr Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy