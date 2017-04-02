2017 Melges 32 World League in Porto Venere - Day 2

by International Melges 32 Class Association today at 7:33 pm

The second day in Porto Venere at the 2017 Melges 32 World League European Division resulted in no racing due to lack of breeze. Therefore, overall results from Friday stand as is going into the final day of racing.

Sponsored by the Comune di Porto Venere and organized in collaboration with the Comitato dei Circoli del Golfo, Porto Venere Sviluppo srl and Porto Venere Servizi, tomorrow - Sunday will mark the last opportunity to race for the big regatta win.

Matteo Balestrero at the helm of Giogi sits in first overall with a very confident five point lead, but that is not enough to seal any deal in the Melges 32 fleet. All things can change so quickly in this highly competitive Class, especially considering that he is chased by two of the toughest teams racing the European Division in 2017 - Andrea Lacorte on Vitamina Amerikana and Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio on G-Spot. They are seated second and third respectively with 15 points each.

Kilian Holzapfel aboard Homanit Junior currently leads the Corinthian division in Porto Venere.

Results after Day 2: (top five, 3 races)

1.) Matteo Balestrero/Paolo Cian, Giogi; 2-7-1 = 10pts

2.) Andrea Lacorte/Gabriele Benussi, Vitaminia Amerikana; 6-1-8 = 15pts

3.) Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio/Branko Brcin, G-SPOT; 8-4-3 = 15pts

4.) Edoardo Pavesio/Manuel Weiller Vidal, FRA MARTINA; 1-13-5 = 19pts

5.) Claudia Rossi/Matteo Ivaldi, Pippa; 3-16/UFD-2 = 21pts