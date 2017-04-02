Please select your home edition
2017 Melges 32 World League in Porto Venere - Day 2

by International Melges 32 Class Association today at 7:33 pm 31 March - 2 April 2017
No wind on day 2 of 2017 Melges 32 World League in Porto Venere © Melges World League / Barracuda

The second day in Porto Venere at the 2017 Melges 32 World League European Division resulted in no racing due to lack of breeze. Therefore, overall results from Friday stand as is going into the final day of racing.

Sponsored by the Comune di Porto Venere and organized in collaboration with the Comitato dei Circoli del Golfo, Porto Venere Sviluppo srl and Porto Venere Servizi, tomorrow - Sunday will mark the last opportunity to race for the big regatta win.

Matteo Balestrero at the helm of Giogi sits in first overall with a very confident five point lead, but that is not enough to seal any deal in the Melges 32 fleet. All things can change so quickly in this highly competitive Class, especially considering that he is chased by two of the toughest teams racing the European Division in 2017 - Andrea Lacorte on Vitamina Amerikana and Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio on G-Spot. They are seated second and third respectively with 15 points each.

Kilian Holzapfel aboard Homanit Junior currently leads the Corinthian division in Porto Venere.

Media and Racing Coverage

As with all Melges 32 events around the world, racing updates will be posted online at the Official Melges 32 Facebook Page. Tune in for the latest racing information, results, video interviews, and photos. Race reports, press releases and photos will be available online each day post-racing at melges32.com.

Results after Day 2: (top five, 3 races)

1.) Matteo Balestrero/Paolo Cian, Giogi; 2-7-1 = 10pts
2.) Andrea Lacorte/Gabriele Benussi, Vitaminia Amerikana; 6-1-8 = 15pts
3.) Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio/Branko Brcin, G-SPOT; 8-4-3 = 15pts
4.) Edoardo Pavesio/Manuel Weiller Vidal, FRA MARTINA; 1-13-5 = 19pts
5.) Claudia Rossi/Matteo Ivaldi, Pippa; 3-16/UFD-2 = 21pts

Related Articles

Melges 32 World League in Porto Venere day 1
Three races, three different winners Opening day in Porto Venere got underway with a brief postponement that soon lead to three highly competitive races commencing the 2017 Melges 32 World League, European Division. Posted on 31 Mar Sydney Harbour Regatta overall
More rain and confusing conditions More rain and confusing conditions on the final day of the annual Sydney Harbour Regatta, hosted by Middle Harbour Yacht Club, but in the end, those who could run the gamut of conditions succeeded. Posted on 5 Mar Sydney Harbour Regatta day 1
Tough day doesn't faze 90 year-old Gordon Ingate The 'main event' got underway at Middle Harbour Yacht Club's 12th anniversary Sydney Harbour Regatta today, and everyone came ashore with a story to tell when big breeze accompanied a big swell on the Harbour. Posted on 4 Mar Melges 32 World Championship overall
Ryan DeVos crowned champion Well earned and long overdue, Ryan DeVos captures his very first Melges 32 World Championship, Team Hydra for Project Sail takes home top Corinthian honours. Posted on 3 Oct 2016 Melges 32 World Championship day 3
Blasting around a damp Narragansett Bay As adverse weather continued, the fleet continued to blast around Narragansett Bay unphased and with two final races to go on Sunday, Ryan DeVos' Volpe leads overall, while Kiss' Hydra surges to take leadership of the Melges 32 Worlds Corinthian division. Posted on 2 Oct 2016 Melges 32 World Championship day 2
A wet departure from the norm Another full day of nor'easter big breeze racing at the 2016 Melges 32 Worlds puts Ryan DeVos in charge at the halfway mark, intense battle in the Corinthian division continues. Posted on 1 Oct 2016 Melges 32 World Championship day 1
Clam chowder and a thrilling day of racing There are many attractions that Newport offers for sailors around the world - an iconic sailing venue with a rich sailing history, great entertainment and of course, world renowned clam chowder. Posted on 30 Sep 2016 Previewing the Podium
At the Melges 32 Worlds in Newport, Rhode Island Thirteen teams from five countries are primed to descend on the sailing capital of the United States, Newport, Rhode Island for the eighth edition of the Melges 32 World Championship, hosted by Sail Newport, launching out of the Newport Shipyard. Posted on 26 Sep 2016 U.S. Melges 32 Nationals overall
Richard Goransson's 'Inga From Sweden' wins After a weekend of challenging, moderate conditions in Newport, RI, Richard Goransson and his Inga from Sweden team have claimed the 2016 US Melges 32 National Championship hosted by Sail Newport. Posted on 22 Aug 2016 U.S. Melges 32 Nationals day 2
Argo Advance With five heats complete and only one day of racing remaining, the Melges 32 Nationals in Newport packs stiff competition. Posted on 21 Aug 2016

