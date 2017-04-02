Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
North Sails Streaker Mainsail G3-R
North Sails Streaker Mainsail G3-R

86 boats take to the line on day 1 of the BVI Spring Regatta

by Trish Jenkins today at 6:49 am 27 March - 2 April 2017

In CSA Racing on Day 1 of the BVI Spring Regatta, fleet leaders established early, with the winners of the three racing divisions each taking three bullets in a clean sweep.

Blitz, the King 40 owned and skippered by Peter Corr (USA), took first in CSA-Racing 1 (3 points); Team McFly-Joanna, the Beneteau First 40 skippered by Tony Mack (GBR) took first in CSA-Racing 2 (3 points); and the C&C 30 Don't Panic, owned and helmed by Julian Mann (USA) sits in first (3 points). 86 boats representing 17 countries enjoyed great conditions, starting in a 12 knot easterly which built to 15 throughout the day. Boats raced a combination of two long and one windward-leeward race.

"Racing was really fantastic," said Dave Brennan, Principal Race Officer, "We were able to start off Nanny Cay and I sent my committee boats on three different race courses which worked out really well. The racing was good, conditions couldn't have been better and racers got to enjoy a lot of the real beauty here with courses that took them around the scenic rocks, Deadman's Chest, Salt and Ginger Islands."

Racing in CSA Jib & Main, John Evans' Little Harbor, Jasmine and Keith LiGreci's Jeanneau 40 Sun Odyssey, Girasoli on day 1 of the BVI Spring Regatta - photo © BVISR / www.ingridabery.com
Racing in CSA Jib & Main, John Evans' Little Harbor, Jasmine and Keith LiGreci's Jeanneau 40 Sun Odyssey, Girasoli on day 1 of the BVI Spring Regatta - photo © BVISR / www.ingridabery.com

A veteran of Spring Regatta, Corr is racing a new boat, Blitz this event. He's spent a lot of days optimizing it to be race ready for this week which appear to have paid off nicely.

"The courses were fun, the first course was long and the wind was a bit light to start, but picked up on the downwind leg," Corr said. "We found conditions really shifty particularly upwind and were constantly getting headed so keeping the speed we wanted and hitting our targets was tough. We had a bad start on our third race, we got pushed to the pin and had to jibe to come out putting us on port which turned out to be the right side so we were able to make up for our mistake at the start. We got good speed up with some good tacking in - three races, three bullets, love it!"

Skippering with one hand did not stand in the way of a clean sweep for Mack and his crew. Mack underwent rotator cuff surgery just three weeks ago and has been finding it just a bit tough steering the starts, "I can't spin the wheel fast enough!" he smiled. Fortunately, Lucy Jones from Performance Yacht Charter is on board helping him steer starts.

This is Mack's fourth consecutive year chartering boats to race Spring Regatta and he says he doesn't necessarily expect to win on a charter boat...but he's won Spring Regatta every year so far. He's racing with pretty much the same team that he sails with at home on his J 111.

"I'm quite proud of them really," Mack said. "All our starts today were good, the first race was a long beat which was fine, and the windward leeward race was pretty close - it does seem that once you get in the lead it is so much easier than trying to get there! There were more shifts today than we would normally expect, but our tactician Jeremy Smart did a great job of playing them."

Don't Panic, Julian Mann's C&C30 didn't have to worry on day 1 of the BVI Spring Regatta - photo © BVISR / www.ingridabery.com
Don't Panic, Julian Mann's C&C30 didn't have to worry on day 1 of the BVI Spring Regatta - photo © BVISR / www.ingridabery.com

In just his fourth Regatta ever, Julian Mann (USA), owner skipper of the C&C 30 Don't Panic, also helmed his crew to three bullets today. "Everything just fully clicked and came together," Mann said. "We've had a couple of solid days training in mid to light air and that really showed in our transitions today. Last week in St. Thomas we were really just racing ourselves, but we committed to do today exactly what we've been practicing and it paid off." Pete McCormick, project manager and main trimmer on Don't Panic noted that racing the C&C 30 is very technical, "It's huge for our program to have made this kind of progress and to be competing at this level."

Another boat taking two bullets in two races today was Piglet, the smallest boat in the Spring Regatta Fleet. Racing in CSA-Multihull, the Teegull 2300, was helmed by owner skipper Joe San Martin, and crewed by David Walworth and his wife Michelle, all from St Croix. Walworth says that there's a lot of disparity in speed in their class so they really have to focus on sailing the boat to its full potential.

"It makes it hard to judge against the other boats so we're always figuring out a way to make sure we aren't getting complacent," he said. "We positioned ourselves well on the starts today which worked for us. We're always looking to improve our boat handling and reading the weather better, tacking on the shifts when we can, that's a big one for us. But, it was a lot of fun and a great day out on the water."

The wonder of ELVIS: Jason Caroll's Gunboat 62 racing in the Offshore Multihulls class on day 1 of the BVI Spring Regatta - photo © BVISR / www.ingridabery.com
The wonder of ELVIS: Jason Caroll's Gunboat 62 racing in the Offshore Multihulls class on day 1 of the BVI Spring Regatta - photo © BVISR / www.ingridabery.com

Racing continues on Saturday for all classes, with a first gun at 1000.

Results can be found here.

For more information go to www.bvispringregatta.org

Related Articles

Irish Cruiser Racing Nationals
Launched at the Royal Cork Yacht Club Minister Simon Coveney and newly elected President of the Irish Sailing Association Jack Roy paid a visit to the Royal Cork Yacht Club last Monday night. Posted on 31 Mar VP Bank Tortola Sloop Spring Challenge
At the 46th BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival Participating in the 4th Annual VP Bank Tortola Sloop Spring Challenge today proved to be a tough one for John S. Duncan OBE, Governor of the British Virgin Islands and the crew on Youth Instructor, one of the classic Tortola sloops from the local fleet. Posted on 31 Mar 2nd Annual Scrub Island Invitational
At the 46th BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival There's nothing like a good party at the finish to entice a fleet of enthusiastic racers to focus on the task at hand, and the Scrub Island Resort laid it on for racers. Posted on 30 Mar Runaway wins the 2017 Nanny Cay Cup
At the 46th BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival A tauntingly light breeze of 5-7 knots out of the south was enough to get 50+ boats starting in the Nanny Cay Cup, the first event of the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival. Posted on 29 Mar International fleet race ready
For the 46th BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival Many of this year's participants in the BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival made their way ashore Monday to register for a week of world-class racing out of Nanny Cay, Tortola. Posted on 28 Mar Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 3
'Chilled Champagne' sailing Sunday, 26 March's racing sees us at midpoint of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series and the overall results are beginning to take shape as the front runners and riders start to become apparent. Posted on 27 Mar The World Sailing Show - April 2017
Going overboard – Conrad Colman's shocking secret Conrad Colman's blow by blow account of his experiences in the Vendée Globe touched thousands as he recorded the highs and the lows of his trip. But what he didn't tell the world during his 110 day race was that he had come perilously close to dying. Posted on 27 Mar St. Thomas International Regatta overall
It's all about time Several classes were too close to call going into the final day of racing at the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR), held March 24 to 26 out of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Posted on 27 Mar St. Thomas International Regatta day 2
Rock & Roll Time The St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR) proved its reputation as the 'Crown Jewel of Caribbean Yacht Racing' by superbly delivering on its signature mix of round the rocks and round the buoy courses on the event's second day of competition. Posted on 26 Mar St. Thomas International Regatta day 1
Cat's paw calm to 20+ knots Nearly cat's paw calm in the morning combined with typical Caribbean tradewinds gusting to 20-plus knots in the afternoon provided something for everyone during the first day's racing to the Charlotte Amalie harbour and back. Posted on 25 Mar

Upcoming Events

Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hunts SC Mirror Open Training/Open Meeting for Mirror
Hunts SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 2 Apr Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy