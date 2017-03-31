|
New Boats from P&B
P&B, the nation's favourite one-stop shop for all sailing equipment and chandlery, offers a range of new boats fitted out to your individual specification.
We have the ability to create your bespoke ship, from a simple club level training boat to one capable of winning the class world championships, should you wish!
P&B fit out the following boats – Fireball, GP14, Mirror, Merlin Rocket, 505, Streaker, Solo, Albacore, 420, Phantom, Flying 15, Winner Optimist.
Every new boat leaves the P&B stable having been tuned and calibrated, furthermore with a wealth of knowledge and experience behind the fits outs you can be sure every new boat is quick out of the box.
All of the P&B team are active sailors at the top of their fleets, and are experts within their respective classes. It takes the P&B team 55 hours to set up a 505, saving you valuable time that you can use on the water. To this end P&B have a comprehensive set of tuning guides for each class that are regularly updated.
Combine this with a new championship winning set of P&B sails for the ultimate package.