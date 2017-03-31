New Boats from P&B

Please select your home edition
by P&B on 31 Mar 31 March 2017
P&B, the nation's favourite one-stop shop for all sailing equipment and chandlery, offers a range of new boats fitted out to your individual specification.

We have the ability to create your bespoke ship, from a simple club level training boat to one capable of winning the class world championships, should you wish!

P&B fit out the following boats – Fireball, GP14, Mirror, Merlin Rocket, 505, Streaker, Solo, Albacore, 420, Phantom, Flying 15, Winner Optimist.

Every new boat leaves the P&B stable having been tuned and calibrated, furthermore with a wealth of knowledge and experience behind the fits outs you can be sure every new boat is quick out of the box.

All of the P&B team are active sailors at the top of their fleets, and are experts within their respective classes. It takes the P&B team 55 hours to set up a 505, saving you valuable time that you can use on the water. To this end P&B have a comprehensive set of tuning guides for each class that are regularly updated.

Combine this with a new championship winning set of P&B sails for the ultimate package.
We offer free delivery on eligible items – see terms and conditions for details. Don't miss out – call us to discuss upgrades.

P&B Rave Team Forthcoming Events
P&B On the road
1st April Ian Pinnell is at Hayling Island Sailing Club
1st April James Dawes is making the trip to Bough Beech with the Streakers.
1st April Oli Davenport and Oli Wells are off to Draycote water for the Solo Midland Area Championships
2nd April Fergus Barnham is over at Chase S.C. on Sunday with the Gp14's

Results

Fireballs at Staunton Harold
Scorpions at Staunton Harold
Fireballs in Ireland
B14 Rutland
Upcoming Events

Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hunts SC Mirror Open Training/Open Meeting for Mirror
Hunts SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 2 Apr Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr
