New Boats from P&B

Volvo Gill Optimist Spring Championship

119 young sailors race in Torbay IOCA UK and The Royal Torbay Yacht Club hosted IOCA UK's first championship of the year in Torquay over the weekend of the 25th and 26th March.

Fireballs at Staunton Harold

A club which is in Fireball folklore The 2015 open meeting at Staunton Harold has gone down in Fireball folklore. Listen to some of the stories and you would think the event had been held in the Southern Ocean, not a reservoir just outside Derby.

Dun Laoghaire Fireball Frostbite Series Overall

Fabulous final fling! The Dun Laoghaire Frostbite fleet had enjoyed a sunny Saturday in advance of the last day of racing in the 2016/17 Series and early on the Sunday morning there was a further bonus when it was announced that racing would be held outside the harbour.

Salcombe Yacht Club Spring Series race 2

40 knot forecast reduces the number of takers With an East North Easterly wind gusting in excess of 40 knots at Prawle Point and local forecasts predicting gusts in the high thirties, the number of takers for the second race Salcombe Yacht Club Spring Series was small.

Don't forget Mothers' Day!

Find the perfect gift with P&B This year Mothering Sunday falls on March 26th and as the countdown begins, many of us will be scrambling to find 'the perfect gift' for the most important woman in our life.

Extended offers from P&B

Thanks for coming to the show! The show was a huge success for P&B, hopefully you battled the crowds and managed to see the various boats we had around the exhibition. For those of you that missed it (or if you want to buy more!) we have a fantastic array of offers still available.

Five boats, sails, masts, chandlery and clothing

A busy time for P&B ahead of the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The week before the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is always a busy one for the team at P&B, but for 2017 they have pulled out all the stops, with no less than five boats showcased, and sails on a range of boats throughout the show.

P&B set for the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

Full range of clothing, hardwear and boats Our team are busy getting ready for what promises to be another exciting show. We've got tons of new products to help get you ready for the start of the new season and our technical experts will be on hand to answer all of your questions.

P&B to sell stand up boards online

Book your boat into P&B for repairs and refurbishment We're thrilled to be bringing you an exciting new range of inflatable stand up paddleboards and accessories from one of the world's leading SUP manufacturers, Red Paddle Co.