Gill's new Championship Gloves set the standard for others to follow

The offset finger seams are another area where Gill’s expertise and attention to detail matter – these will help reduce wear and remove uncomfortable pressure points.

The new 4-way stretch fabric on the back is water repellent and UV 50+ protective giving you the confidence to enjoy being out on the water for longer.

The Dura-GripTM extends all the way up to the fingertips on the long finger gloves. They are seamless as well, which ensures fewer snagging points, increasing wearability and performance.

The palm now has extra reinforcement and protection, which will not only provide more abrasion resistance; it enhances durability whilst also increasing your grip.

Gill’s gloves set the precedence for design and technical innovation. The NEW Championship Gloves have been built in conjunction with the out-and-out racer who needs performance, protection and durability that goes above and beyond; when you are being challenged beyond your limits.

