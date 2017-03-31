Gill's new Championship Gloves set the standard for others to follow

Gill’s gloves set the precedence for design and technical innovation. The NEW Championship Gloves have been built in conjunction with the out-and-out racer who needs performance, protection and durability that goes above and beyond; when you are being challenged beyond your limits.
Championship GlovesShort Finger£32.00
Championship GlovesLong Finger£32.00
Women's Championship GlovesLong Finger£32.00
PIONEERING NEW FABRICS AND DESIGNS
The palm now has extra reinforcement and protection, which will not only provide more abrasion resistance; it enhances durability whilst also increasing your grip.
The Dura-GripTM extends all the way up to the fingertips on the long finger gloves. They are seamless as well, which ensures fewer snagging points, increasing wearability and performance.
The new 4-way stretch fabric on the back is water repellent and UV 50+ protective giving you the confidence to enjoy being out on the water for longer.
The offset finger seams are another area where Gill’s expertise and attention to detail matter – these will help reduce wear and remove uncomfortable pressure points.
