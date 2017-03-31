Please select your home edition
Edition
Fever-Tree 728x90
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Spinlock PFD FOIL
Spinlock PFD FOIL
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Biosecurity Minister urges Broads sailors to Check, Clean, Dry

by Loretta Spridgeon today at 3:55 pm 31 March 2017
Biosecurity Minister Lord Gardiner urges Broads sailors to Check, Clean, Dry © RYA

RYA supports Lord Gardiner's visit as part of Invasive Species Week

Local sailors are being called on to help protect waters and guard against the spread of invasive species such as the killer shrimp by doing a simple check, clean and dry of their equipment and clothing.

This was the message from the Biosecurity Minister Lord Gardiner on his visit to the Broads today when he met with student sailors from the University of East Anglia at Waveney and Oulton Broad Yacht Club, to see their work on the 'Check, Clean, Dry' campaign as part of The Green Blue's University Sailing Sustainability Challenge.

Biosecurity Minister Lord Gardiner said: "Invasive species threaten the survival of our country's native plants and animals and cost the economy at least £1.8 billion a year.

"Watersports enthusiasts play a key role in our battle against these threats, so it is great to see Norfolk and Suffolk sailors promoting how important it is to check, clean and dry clothing and equipment.

"Simple steps such as hosing down your boat and thoroughly drying your boots help to protect the future of our native species in an environment we want to enhance."

Lord Gardiner's visit comes as part of a wider push by government to promote Invasive Species Week, an annual awareness-raising campaign organised by Defra and the GB Non-Native Species Secretariat (NNSS) to get members of the public thinking about simple steps they can take to stop the spread of invasive species which threaten Britain's plants and animals.

For watersports enthusiasts, invasive aquatic species like floating pennywort and water primrose block up waterways, making navigation and paddling difficult and damaging boat engines and props. Many, such as the quagga mussel, can attach themselves to the hull of a boat, and others can be spread from tiny fragments, and survive out of water for over two weeks in damp conditions.

Sailing clubs around the country can find out how following three simple steps can reduce the risk of spreading invasive aquatic species by requesting a free Check Clean Dry kit from The Green Blue, the joint environment programme created by British Marine and the Royal Yachting Association (RYA), via .

During his trip to the Broads, the Minister also visited Suffolk Wildlife Trust to hear how they and the Norfolk Mink Project are successfully reducing mink numbers and improving water vole and ground-nesting bird populations.

Earlier this week, Lord Gardiner launched the innovative new 'Asian hornet watch' app, which enables members of the public to become expert pest hunters using only their smartphones. The app is an innovative step in the fight against invasive species.

Invasive Species Week 2017 continues until 2 April; keep up-to-date on Twitter by following @CheckCleanDryGB and @TheGreenBlue.

Related Articles

University Sailing Sustainability Challenge
Winners revealed at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The RYA and British Marine's joint environment initiative 'The Green Blue' has today revealed Bangor University Sailing Club as the overall winner of the University Sailing Sustainability Challenge 2016-17. Posted on 5 Mar The Green Blue launches new wildlife guide
To coincide with United Nations' World Wildlife Day The Green Blue is launching a new wildlife guide for boaters today to coincide with and celebrate United Nations' World Wildlife Day. Posted on 3 Mar The Green Blue supports call for microbeads ban
Tackling the environmental impact of microplastics Microbeads can be used in medicine for a range of treatments, but do we really need them in face wash and other body scrubs? Posted on 28 Aug 2016 University Sailing Sustainability Challenge
The Green Blue initiative is back The Green Blue has teamed up with British University Sailing Association (BUSA) to invite university sailing clubs from across the UK to enter the University Sailing Sustainability Challenge 2016-17. Posted on 30 Apr 2016 TGB University Sailing Sustainability Challenge
And the winners are... That was the challenge set for ten enthusiastic University Sailing Clubs at the outset of the 2015-16 academic year – and the response was overwhelming. Posted on 9 Apr 2016 New 'Check Clean Dry' Guide
Launched by The Green Blue for Inland Clubs The Green Blue has developed a new green guide to help inland sailing clubs consider what they can put in place to carry out Check Clean approach for boat that move between freshwater sailing venues. Posted on 6 Mar 2016 Celebrate 5 years of "Check Clean Dry"
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2016 The Green Blue is back with another fun, interactive and informative activity for young people to get involved with at this year's RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show (5-6 March 2016). Posted on 14 Feb 2016 The Green Blue meets minister at London Boat Show
Looking at environmental awareness programme The Minister of State for Marine Environment, George Eustice MP, today visited London Boat Show, meeting The Green Blue team on the RYA stand, to discuss ways in which business and government can work together to develop and support the marine industry. Posted on 12 Jan 2016 University Sailing Sustainability Challenge
Set up by The Green Blue University sailing clubs from across the UK are taking part in the first ever University Sailing Sustainability Challenge, set up by The Green Blue – a joint environment programme created by the Royal Yachting Association and British Marine. Posted on 31 Oct 2015 New environmental activity resource
Launched by The Green Blue The Green Blue, the joint environmental initiative of the Royal Yachting Association and British Marine has launched its first set of online educational activity worksheets aimed at instructors and group leaders. Posted on 26 Sep 2015

Upcoming Events

Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hunts SC Mirror Open Training/Open Meeting for Mirror
Hunts SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 2 Apr Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy