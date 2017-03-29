Please select your home edition
Edition
Fever-Tree 728x90
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Rash Leggings
Rash Leggings
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester
Europe class sails
located in Spain

Hamble River Sailing Club Early Bird Wednesday Series - Day 1

by Trevor Pountain today at 2:31 pm 29 March 2017

Just after mid-day on Wednesday, Article 50 was triggered in Brussels, and, as the race team crept out of the Hamble everything looked grey and dismal. The committee boat "Obsession" kept a good look out for the cliff edge widely predicted for this occasion but, all they found was a lack of water at Mark and generally on the North Shore of the Solent.

Course Race Officer, Mike Dellar, pulled a crumpled piece of paper from his pocket, not a letter, as it turned out, but courses already prepared for such an eventuality. The team settled down with a chocolate bar and waited to see if any brave souls would wander out to the start area. Southampton VTS helpfully informed the RO that there would be no movements to concern the Race Team for the next couple of hours.

Suddenly, yachts began to appear at the mouth of the Hamble, and, by the time sequence began a very creditable nine boats were in the start area. "Forethought of Gosport", Mike James, led "Greyling", Peter Kay in a very tentative Class 3 start. Five minutes later, the combined Class 2 & 1 start was somewhat more exciting. The Impala 28, "Voodoo" nearly made an excellent fist of it, despite the skippers daughter, Verity, shouting "Get down Dad!" as they approached the Committee Boat.

The biggest fear of this post Brexit evening, and most other Wednesday nights come to that, was that the wind would die away and the competitors would get more use out of their CE approved nav lights than their sails. With this in mind "Obsession" went mobile and followed the fleet towards William and Royal Southern, the respective turning marks of the two starts. Class 3 were, by this time, making very slow progress against the strengthening flood tide on the beat up to Hamble Winter Series. As "Forethought" crept round Hamble Winter Series, the decision was taken to shorten the course at Hamble Point instead of the planned Club Line finish.

"Forethought" scampered home with the tide under her to win Class 3, and the wait began for the other eight boats. Gradually, out of the mist and murk, sails were identified and red and green lights began to twinkle. "M'Enfin?!", managed to beat the only Class 1 entry, the J80 XS, over the water to be first home in Class 2. This Corby 25, with its French owners (Sophie and Bertrand) and Irish sail number, having recovered from an awful start and bump on the bottom near William, saved its time on "Two Frank", Impala 28, Sam Flint and Olly Love. "Mist" Ross and Undraa Elliston's Nicholson 32 came third.

Last home was the Folkboat "Greyling" Peter Kay's recent acquisition. A combination of little wind and a strengthening tide meant that the egg whisk was called into action to bring it home.

Competitors and race team hurried back to the club house for hot food and odd beverage. For the first time in three years the NHC was not in use, it being replaced by the old club handicap system and so far everyone was happy. Next week, Mike Dellar, will be fostering goodwill with our European friends by delivering a Sigma 33 to Germany. The series will, however, go on regardless.

Full results can be found at www.hrsc.org.uk/club-results

Related Articles

55th Annual Warming Pan
50 shades of grey in Hamble The Merlin Rockets went first on a windy, grey Saturday morning in Hamble. It was perhaps fitting therefore that "50 shades of Grey" Stuart Bithell and his girlfriend led the fleet down the Hamble to Southampton Water. Posted on 20 Mar 55th Annual Warming Pan preview
Dust off your boat covers and dig out your wetsuits This year's Warming Pan will take place on the 18th & 19th March, run as always by the Hamble River SC. Looking at the forecasts there will be wind, so dust off your boat covers, dig out your wetsuits and dry suits and head to Hamble on Saturday morning. Posted on 14 Mar Dubarry Women's Open Keelboat Championship
To take place on 3-4 June in Hamble The Women's Open Keelboat Championship will be returning to Hamble for its 9th outing in 2017. This year the event, hosted once again by Hamble River Sailing Club, is being held on the weekend of 3-4th June 2017. Posted on 23 Feb 35th Hamble Winter Series day 8
Brisk and chilly breeze for the final race A brisk and chilly 12-20 knot breeze greeted competitors in the final race of the 2016 Hamble Winter Series, providing some great conditions for a fitting end to a close fought series in all classes. Posted on 1 Dec 2016 35th Hamble Winter Series day 7
Great racing despite waking to biblical rain Despite awaking to biblical rain and the best efforts of Storm Angus, the braver souls in the Hamble Winter Series fleet were rewarded with some champagne sailing. Posted on 24 Nov 2016 35th Hamble Winter Series day 6
Nifty is now eight points clear at the top of IRC 1 Saturday's miserable autumn rain cleared up in time for the weather gods to deliver a day of champagne sailing for Sunday's Hamble Winter Series race. Posted on 16 Nov 2016 35th Hamble Winter Series day 5
Noticeably colder after the mid-season break The Hamble Winter Series might have only taken a week's mid-season break, but the weather had become noticeably colder since the last race a fortnight ago. Posted on 9 Nov 2016 35th Hamble Winter Series day 4
Shifty, gusty winds and steep waves It was a day of shifty, gusty winds and steep waves for the fourth weekend of the 2016 Hamble Winter Series, which this week played host to the Hamble Big Boat Championships and the Hamble One Design Championships. Posted on 25 Oct 2016 35th Hamble Winter Series day 3
Oilskin-swaddled crews enjoy champagne sailing Despite a pessimistic forecast, oilskin-swaddled crews competing in the Hamble Winter Series enjoyed a day of champagne sailing – with only a few rain squalls to remind them that Autumn is setting in. Posted on 17 Oct 2016 35th Hamble Winter Series day 2
Solent sailing at its finest Sunday saw the second race day of the 2016 Hamble Winter Series – which after a changeable forecast delivered some champagne sailing conditions – albeit with some choice shifts to stir up the fleets a little. Posted on 12 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hunts SC Mirror Open Training/Open Meeting for Mirror
Hunts SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 2 Apr Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy