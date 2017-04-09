Please select your home edition
Lightning368 Series 2017 starts next weekend at Manor Park Sailing Club

by Lee Bratley today at 11:11 am 8-9 April 2017

The 2017 Lightning368 Grand Prix series gets underway on the weekend of Saturday the 8th and Sunday the 9th of April when we head off to Manor Park Sailing Club, in Staffordshire.

Saturday will focus on training for those of us rusty after a Winter of perhaps not sailing as much as we ought to have done, before the first set of races for the year on the Sunday.

There are 10 events making up the calendar this year with visits to a couple of venues where fleets of Lightnings have developed over the last year or so.

Also for this year, Class Association members will be entered into a draw to win a brand-new sail at the end of the year. The more events you take part in, the more entries you will obtain - a fantastic prize and one being very kindly supported by John Claridge Boats and Banks Sails.

Lightning368 sailing is always fun, always friendly and our sailors will always help you get the most out of your boat at events or locally at your club.

Feel free to visit us at any of our Race days and take a look at the boat and, if possible, we may also be able to arrange test sails at Lightning clubs around the country.

For more information visit our website at www.lightning368.org/lnwp or our facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/121185752657.

