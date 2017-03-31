Please select your home edition
Edition
YY.com app (top)

Icom Support Charity 'Race to Scotland' Sailing Record Attempt

by Ian Lockyer, ICOM UK today at 12:29 pm 31 March 2017
Icom UK support Ken Fowler's Charity ‘Race to Scotland' sailing record attempt © Race to Scotland

Icom UK are supporting Ken Fowler who aims to sail from Land's End to John O'Groats in a dinghy to raise £50,000 for two amazing charities, Cancer Research and Oakhaven Hospice. Icom has supplied an IC-M25EURO radio with HM-213 speaker microphone to help keep him safe and in contact with his support team on his epic trip to Scotland.

If successful, Ken will become only the second person to complete this amazing journey in a single handed dinghy and aims to break the record for the smallest and fastest dinghy. He will be sailing alone for over 900 miles, spending 10 hours a day on the boat.

Ken's journey will begin on West Coast of Britain starting in Cornwall and then sailing across the Bristol Channel to Wales. From there the route will take him up to Anglesey and then across the Irish Sea to the Isle of Man – a big crossing for such a small dinghy. From the Isle of Man he will be setting sail for Scotland and then making his way past Mull, Skye and the other scenic islands of the West Coast.

Along the route Ken will be facing strong tidal races, big waves, whirlpools and at the end of the day the challenge of finding a surf battered beach to land on. This is not for the faint hearted!

Ken's boat is an RS Aero – a high performance modern dinghy which is about 4 metres long and weighs 30kg – about the same as a Labrador! There are no home comforts on board and most of the time half his body will be hanging out of the boat to keep it upright!

Being out there in this challenging environment means safety is a priority so he will always be wearing a buoyancy aid and an emergency locator beacon. He will also be carrying an Icom IC-M25EURO marine VHF with speaker microphone so that he can operate the radio hands free. Ken said, 'we needed a small, (because the boat is!!), waterproof VHF that floats, is easy to use and has a good battery life...the IC-M25EURO fitted the bill.' Land support will be in the form of Ken's 20 year old campervan "Snowy" being driven by two of his friends. They will be following him along the coast monitoring his progress, identifying the best landing location and helping him sort ut at the end of the day with accommodation and food.

Launch date is the 7th May 2017 and Ken hopes to arrive in John O Groats some 20-30 days later – weather permitting!

Everyone at Icom wishes Ken every success for this sailing attempt.

For further information about this record attempt click on www.racetoscotland.co.uk.

You can also follow the projects social media pages www.facebook.com/RacetoScotland and twitter.com/racetoscotland.

Related Articles

RS Aero Australian Championship preview
To be held at Black Rock this weekend This weekend's Skiff Regatta 2017 hosted by Black Rock Yacht Club in Victoria will feature the largest competitive gathering of Aero sailboats in Australia, with 24 entries lining up for the second ever RS Aero national championship. Posted on 30 Mar RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championships
28 helms race at Island Barn Reservoir 28 RS Aeros competed at Island Barn, excited at the prospect of a breezy blue-sky day with flat water and a large home fleet. A welcoming committee to help up the ramp, fine bacon baps and an Aero bar for those who pre-registered set the feel for the day. Posted on 28 Mar RS Aero Noble Marine Spring Championships
At Island Barn Reservoir on Saturday Spring is certainly here with mild temperatures and refreshingly fresh breezes and this Saturday's RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championships is also the final event of the RS Aero UK Winter Series. Posted on 24 Mar Ken Fowler and his 900 mile charity epic
RS Aero from Land's End to John O'Groats A special feature interview with Ken Fowler, Vice-Commodore of Highcliffe Sailing Club, who will be sailing from Land's End to John O'Groats in an RS Aero to raise money for Cancer Research UK and Oakhaven Hospice. Posted on 21 Mar The Multi-station Capability
Of the IC-M605EURO Marine Radio One of the great features of the IC-M605EURO, as well as it being a high class stand alone VHF with AIS receiver, is that it can be used as a multi-station on-board radio system... ideal for a large vessel such as a large yacht or motorboat. Posted on 17 Mar RS Aero Worlds to be held at Carnac
Online entry open for July event in France Online entry opened this week for the first RS Aero World Championship, which shall be held at the French seaside resort of Carnac on the Brittany coast from 23rd-28th July 2017. Posted on 9 Mar IC-M605EURO Multi-Station VHF/DSC
Now available via Icom approved dealers The IC-M605EURO VHF/DSC radio is now available from approved Icom marine dealers. This new model offers many exceptional features including Active Noise Cancelling technology, a 'last call voice recording function' and an integrated AIS receiver. Posted on 6 Mar RS Aero UK Winter Series
Update after 8 events The RS Aero UK Winter Series is entering its final stages and the score sheet remains wide open with a large bubble of RS Aero sailors still able to step onto the final podium. Posted on 3 Mar RS Aero UK Southern Circuit 2017
A new structure and several exciting new venues Building on the past two seasons the 2017 RS Aero UK Southern Circuit will have a new structure and several exciting new venues in 2017. Posted on 2 Mar RS Aeros at the Roadford Rocket
Ten hardy travellers ahead of Storm Ewan Ten hardy RS Aeros were undeterred from travelling by a forecast of 'Lundy... Storm 10 later' as Storm Ewan was due to make landfall on the Cornish coast and threatened to rip up the English peninsula. Posted on 1 Mar

Upcoming Events

Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hunts SC Mirror Open Training/Open Meeting for Mirror
Hunts SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 2 Apr Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy