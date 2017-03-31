Please select your home edition
Edition
Gul 2016 September

Developing products with Gul: We speak to Mark Barnes

by Mark Jardine today at 1:00 pm 31 March 2017
B14 sailor Mark Barnes © Mark Jardine / YachtsandYachting.com

We spoke to B14 and Merlin Rocket sailor Mark Barnes about the sponsorship arrangement he has with Gul, how this helps him in his sailing, the feedback he gives to Gul on product, and what he and the B14 class have lined up for the 2017 season, including their new 'classic series'.

Mark Jardine: What is your relationship with Gul and how long have you been working with them?

Mark Barnes: The B14 Class Association have been working with them over the last two years. We've been working with Mike Pickering to develop products for skiff and hiking boat sailing.

Mark Jardine: How does the product development cycle work, with regards to test product coming to you and then you giving feedback to Gul on that product?

Mark Barnes: We have a two-pronged approach here. We have development product that comes to us for us to try out, such as hiking pads to see if they'll work on a hiking skiff and also sailing on other hiking classes such as the Merlin Rocket, various sizes that we'll try over a couple of events and then hand the products back to Mike for his appraisal from our information. Gul will then go away and maybe bring the product to market with a couple of tweaks or maybe bring it straight to market.

On the other side of things we get product that is currently on the market, which people use on the circuit, but after a set number of events we send all the product back to Gul - be it boots, wetsuits, gloves, hiking shorts - where the team analyse the product. From this they get real data on how a product wears over time, leading to constantly improved product.

Mark Jardine: Does this specifically relate to wear and tear? Real-world scenarios as opposed to testing a material's abrasion in a lab?

Mark Barnes: That's exactly it. They're getting the true feedback of what really happens on a boat when you're doing hoists, drops, the places that you may catch the kit against fittings, and they can see if the wear is around the shins, the top of the boots: improving the product for the next generation.

Mark Jardine: What's your favourite piece of Gul kit?

Gul Code Zero Longjohn - photo © Gul Watersports
Gul Code Zero Longjohn - photo © Gul Watersports
Mark Barnes: The Code Zero system and also the Hydroshield tops; they're just brilliant.

Mark Jardine: Early you talked about hiking pads and hikers. What difference do they make, especially on a hiking skiff?

Mark Barnes: We've actually decided not to use the hiking pads on the B14 as they restrict mobility, but when I take them into the Merlin Rocket it's an essential as it takes the pressure points off as your legs going round the deck. The problem on the B14 is, because you have to be so much more mobile and we're hiking straight legged, we find that if you have the pads on the back on your legs it puts a hard point on the outside of the wing which may restrict you getting back in.

Mark Jardine: So you adapt the kit according to the kind of sailing you're doing?

Mark Barnes: Very much so. With the B14 we've put padding in on the trampolines to give a softer hiking position.

Mark Jardine: What events do you have lined up for the 2017 season?

Mark Barnes: Gul are sponsoring the B14 domestic circuit. We have the standard TT series and within that we have a classic series, which is for any boat that is pre-Ovington build. They have their own series within our series and it has generated a lot of interest. People can buy a B14 at the bottom end of the ladder and they can come and compete. It's cheap sailing in a skiff on a full-blown circuit; you can get out on the water for around £2,500.

Also we have the Nationals at Whitstable, a four-day event, which is open to the European sailors as well, running straight into Whitstable Week so you can have 10 days of sailing if you want. Then we're off to Australia after Christmas for our World Championship - it's being held at Port Dalrymple Yacht Club in Beauty Point, Tasmania - and hopefully we'll bring the Ashes back to the UK!

Mark Jardine: With the Classic Series, I presume this is fully aimed at increasing participation in events and making the sailing more affordable?

Mark Barnes: That's exactly it. We have a lot of people come to our stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show and see the price of a new boat, and a lot of people - especially those who are coming out of University with massive debts - are looking for 'bang for buck'. They want to attend the events but they can't put the money into a top-end boat, so we're very much gearing it towards them.

Mark Jardine: Are their opportunities on any of the established B14s to crew or helm with an existing owner?

Mark Barnes: Yes, there are. Like many classes, the top sailors are often multi-class sailors, so we're always looking for high quality crews to step in for a couple of events with the likes of myself, Nick Craig, Mark Watts or Jasper Barnham: all well-known names in sailing. At some point this year all of us will be needing someone to step in to cover for our normal sailing partners.

Mark Jardine: Brilliant to talk to you Mark and best of luck for the 2017 season.

Mark Barnes: Thank you very much.

Find out more about the B14 class at www.b14.org and Gul at www.gul.com

Related Articles

Harken Brand Ambassador Ben Saxton
Rob Henderson talks to the Nacra 17 helm Rob Henderson talks Ben Saxton about his sailing background, the best sailor he's ever sailed against (or with), his UK dinghy and Olympic sailing, finding a new Nacra 17 crew, his move to multihulls, the Harken gear he uses and Nacra 17s foiling. Posted on 29 Mar Selden's new jib halyard turning block
Handling the load on 1:1 systems A number of classes, including the Fireball and Flying Fifteen, have moved from 2:1 jib halyards to 1:1 systems. The reasoning behind this has been weight and windage, but it has doubled the load on the turning block in the mast. Posted on 24 Mar Gul and sailing event sponsorship
We speak to Mike Pickering We spoke to Mike Pickering at Gul Watersports about the events and sailors that they sponsor, why these partnerships are of benefit to the company, how prizes should be divided up in a fleet, and what the most important aspect of an event is to Gul. Posted on 21 Mar Getting your kids into sailing?
Make it fun! By far the best way of increasing sailing participation is to get kids hooked on the sport. While we all know that sailing can be such an enjoyable pastime, persuading our own children of this can sometimes be a tricky task. Posted on 20 Mar We speak to Mark Lee of Craftinsure
The story of 'boat insurance at the touch of a button' We spoke to Mark Lee about his own sailing and the story of starting Craftinsure, the marine insurance company which pioneered 'boat insurance at the touch of a button', when the internet was still in its infancy compared to what it is today. Posted on 16 Mar Squibs, Skiffs and Illusions
The diverse sailing of Hyde Sails' Jack Grogan We spoke to Jack Grogan about how he first got into sailing, the life-long friends that has provided, his 18ft Skiff and Squib sailing, his role at Hyde Sails in the burgeoning covers and accessories department and the upcoming Illusion nationals. Posted on 15 Mar All-change for Solva Sailing Club
Thanks to Sunsail's 'Funding the Future' Solva Sailing Club is a tiny club which aims to encourage more people, particularly youngsters, to take up sailing. They are based in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, surrounded by some of the most beautiful and unspoilt coastal waters in the UK. Posted on 14 Mar We speak to Team Dylan Squared
Team Allen RS Feva sailors We spoke to Dylan Collingbourne and Dylan McPherson, who together are Team Dylan Squared, on the Allen stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show about their sailing in the RS Feva, their previous sailing in RS Teras and being part of Team Allen. Posted on 13 Mar Alan Hillman introduces the F101
Video interview at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Alan Hillman talks about the F101 foiling dinghy on the Harken stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show. The F101 is designed to be a foiler for everyone and has been a collaborative effort. Posted on 10 Mar Cadet World Champions!
We speak to Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson We spoke to Cadet World Champions Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show about their win, and they were also presented with the crystal trophy for best British boat at the Championship by the International Class Chairman. Posted on 10 Mar

Upcoming Events

Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hunts SC Mirror Open Training/Open Meeting for Mirror
Hunts SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 2 Apr Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy