Please select your home edition
Edition
Gul 2016 September
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
McLube HullKote - 7880
McLube HullKote - 7880
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

VO65 MAPFRE dismasts during offshore testing in Spain

by MAPFRE today at 8:32 am 31 March 2017
VO65 MAPFRE dismasts during offshore testing in Spain © MAPFRE

At 17:15hrs local time this Thursday afternoon while the team was sailing about seven nautical miles SW of the island of Ons (Pontevedra) near their home base in around 25 knots of wind and four meter high waves the VO65 MAPFRE's mast broke below the first spreader.

There has been no personal injury on board and the boat and team have returned under their own power to their base in Sanxenxo. The broken mast is the one used in the last Volvo Ocean Race 2014-15.

"There was a crash and then the rig started to fall to starboard," reported Pablo Arrarte, MAPFRE's watch captain who was sailing as skipper of the boat during this period of testing. "We were sailing on quite a comfortable reach with waves also from the same direction and so at the moment we do not know why it has broken. We will have to analyse the data and the damaged parts in order to draw a conclusion."

The crew have not suffered any injuries and after fully checking for any collateral damage to other parts of the boat it took around two hours of intense work to secure the boat and recover the broken parts of the mast and the sails.

The team's emergency protocol was activated immediately and for safety reasons, Salvamento Marítimo [Maritime Rescue] was notified. They monitored the Spanish VO65 and when the crew had secured the boat the emergency services were duly informed that the crew were heading back to Sanxenxo under their own means.

Related Articles

Spanish u30 sailor Willy Altadill returns
For second Volvo Ocean Race The 24-year-old from Barcelona, who made his debut with MAPFRE last race, is the son of round-the-world veteran Guillermo Altadill. Willy is the first sailor to be named for the 2017-18 race as one of the two Under-30s sailors each team must sail with. Posted on 29 Mar Vestas 11th Hour Racing launch campaign
For Volvo Ocean Race with sustainability message Vestas are returning to the Volvo Ocean Race for a second consecutive edition, after launching their 2017-18 campaign in partnership with 11th Hour Racing at simultaneous events in Newport, Rhode Island and Aarhus. Posted on 21 Mar Brouwer & Riou join Dongfeng Racde Team
Top female sailors set for Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 Dongfeng Race Team have selected Carolijn Brouwer and Marie Riou for their Volvo Ocean Race campaign in 2017-18 – a move that confirms the impact of a rule change introduced by the race to encourage mixed male-female crews. Posted on 16 Mar MAPFRE snap up Greenhalgh
For Volvo Ocean Race bid Spanish team MAPFRE have signed Britain's Rob Greenhalgh as a watch captain for their 2017-18 campaign. Posted on 14 Mar Fourth Volvo Ocean Race team confirmed
To be revealed later this month The fourth team for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 is now confirmed – and will be revealed later this month. Posted on 9 Mar Team AkzoNobel to race new Volvo Ocean 65
In the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 Team AkzoNobel, led by Dutch skipper Simeon Tienpont, will tackle sailing's toughest team test in the new Volvo Ocean 65 currently being constructed at Persico Marine in Bergamo, Italy. Posted on 8 Mar Jérémie Beyou takes on Volvo Ocean Race
Vendée Globe star joins Dongfeng Race Team Dongfeng skipper Charles Caudrelier names France's Jérémie Beyou and New Zealanders Stu Bannatyne and Daryl Wislang for Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 campaign. Posted on 7 Mar MAPFRE sign up Nēti
Onboard 'MacGyver' for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 Ñeti, the 35-year-old from Santander in the north of Spain, will be taking part in the race for the fourth successive edition. He made his debut on Telefónica Black in 2008-09 and returned with Telefónica in 2011-12 and MAPFRE in 2014-15. Posted on 5 Mar Cool drone footage
Of Dongfeng Race Team on the water As the remaining boats continue to undergo the €1 million re-fit process, Charles Caudrelier is the first skipper out on the water with his upgraded Volvo Ocean 65. Posted on 25 Feb The 10 most impactful youngsters
In Volvo Ocean Race history Age is just a number, right? Well, yes – according to some of the sailors who've tackled the world's toughest ocean test. They say 'if you're good enough, you're old enough', and this lot certainly proved that. Posted on 23 Feb

Upcoming Events

Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hunts SC Mirror Open Training/Open Meeting for Mirror
Hunts SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 2 Apr Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy