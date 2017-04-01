Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2016 Wave
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Finn Cover
Rain and Sun Finn Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Finn Class at the Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR - Day 4

by Robert Deaves, International Finn Association today at 6:33 am 24 March - 1 April 2017

Finn format test heads to finale as first finalists are qualified

After the close of the first stage for the Finn fleet at the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR in Palma, the first finalists are known and the rest of the sailors now know what they need to do to make the finals. Alican Kaynar, from Turkey and Deniss Karpak, from Estonia, go right through to the Final on Saturday and can benefit from a day off on Friday. Karpak says he is going training while Kaynar says he will rest.

The second half of the opening series initially left Nicholas Heiner from the Netherlands on top of the fleet, after scoring the lowest points total on Wednesday – two fourth places. But that all changed on Thursday with Swede Max Salminen winning both races and Heiner adding a second high score to drop to fifth overall, just inside the Semi-Final qualifier zone. Kaynar and Karpak had consistent days each to return to the top and claim the two Final places.

But in this new format, for the top five sailors, all the points they have amassed so far count for nothing more than a place in the Finals round. The top two advance to the Final while the next three advance to the Semi-Final. There, they will meet the next five sailors after the last opening series race – the Semi-Final-Qualifier on Friday.

48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR day 4 - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR
48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR day 4 - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR

So the results after the first stage of eight races look this this:

Qualifiers for Final:

  • TUR 21 Alican Kaynar
  • EST 2 Deniss Karpak
Qualifiers for Semi Final:
  • SWE 33 Max SALMINEN
  • CRO 52 Nenad BUGARIN
  • NED 89 Nicholas HEINER
They will be joined by the top five sailors in the continuation of the opening series - the Semi-Final Qualifier, of which the top 10 are shown below. Three sailors – Olezza, Kula and Zarif – are effectively qualified for the Semi-Final as long as they don’t get a DNE (of which the best way to do that is not to sail the race) while Zsombor Berecz just needs a top 40 place to qualify for the Semi-Final, and Tapio Nirkko just needs a top 26 place to qualify. There is quite a points gap to the rest.

PosSail NoHelmR1R2R3R4R5R6R6R8Pts
6HUN 40Zsombor BERECZ2RET1223106751
7ARG 48Facundo OLEZZA971391463451
8POL 17Piotr KULA3324352912257
9FIN 218Tapio NIRKKO427121051221964
10BRA 109Jorge ZARIF104102512352165
11GBR 91Ben CORNISH6286188718DNC91
12CRO 1Josip OLUJIC139112723532694
13NOR 1Anders PEDERSEN2082620192161095
14ESP 7Alejandro MUSCAT11517626BFD171395
15RUS 6ARKADIY Kistanov818311617111918107

Perhaps what is interesting is that seven out of the ten were Rio Olympians, including the top two qualified for the Final.

It's interesting that three boats made it to the Semi-Final without having to sail the Semi-Final Qualifier. It is of course mathematically possible that all Finalists and Semi-Finalists can qualify before the final race of Round 1, thus making the Semi-Final-Qualifier redundant apart from sorting the overall placing outside the top 10. Still following?

As part of the analysis of these formats there should perhaps also be an analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of each system in producing a format that creates a narrative that the media can easily follow and describe. Opinions on this format vary widely.

48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR day 4 - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR
48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR day 4 - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR

After leading the first two days, Karpak recovered after dropping down on Wednesday to automatically qualify for the Finals.

“We made a good week.”

He says he likes the new format, with a few modifications. “We should make an opening series shorter (3 days, 5-6 races) and the rest is fine. As in any other sport - who crosses the line first, wins. That's a big achievement I think, and I like it.”

But he doesn’t think luck will play a role. “When there are five boats in the race, speed and tactics are important...luck does not have enough time to make changes.

“I will sail tomorrow, to be in the shape and on the edge.”

Ben Cornish, from Great Britain, is one of those on the cusp of the Semi-Final, but needs everything to line up first.

“There's a very fine route for me into the top 10 tomorrow but the stars will need to align. I'll be looking to round my week off on a high.”

He said he had, “A fairly average day, [on Thursday] topped off with a second yellow flag in the second race of the day. The week in general has been tricky. It's been key to get out of the line every day and I've not quite been sharp enough.”

“It's also been a reasonably light week which we haven't spent heaps of time in over the winter.”

He is quite outspoken on the format test.

“With the format I am glad we are testing this here as I hope it means we will be back doing normal format at our majors this year. I really disagree that a week of racing is decided in one race. Sure it gives some ‘excitement’ to the small audience who follow sailing but I fear we are taking away the key elements of our sport. We will see what the sailors feel after Palma and see how it plays out going forward.”

48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR day 4 - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR
48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR day 4 - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR

Kaynar said, “I am happy with my performance in this week. Also it is nice to go to final direct so tomorrow I have the chance to rest. It's been a long and hard week with lot of hiking and free pumping so I believe I have an advantage with the spare day.”

“Of course the format is still being tested so we will have a better opinion when everything is finished.”

Salminen commented, “It is a quite typical Palma week, light seabreeze for most of it. I have done good and bad things. Sure I feel that I have been out of the boat for a long time. Some of the boat handling is a bit rusty. But three bullets shows that I have managed to click back on some areas. It feels good to be on for next round, and I know exactly where I threw away the top-two-final-ticket.”

Another returning sailor performing well is Piotr Kula, from Poland.

“I haven't been racing for ten months in a big fleet and I changed my boat to a Fantastica, which is a bit different, so honestly I didn't expect I could finish this regatta in top 10. Now I can't drop lower, so it's been a great regatta already. Making the Semi-Final without stress tomorrow is also a nice thing."

He said he will race the Semi-Final Qualifier even though he doesn't need to. "It’s just too nice here in Mallorca to miss it.”

“The first day didn't look promising, but I recovered quite nicely. I think the key thing is I'm trying is to enjoy sailing to the maximum. My attitude compared to previous years has changed a lot. Ofcourse I stay focused and do my job, but I also have a lot of fun doing this.”

On the format, “I like this format. It may be seen as a bit controversial, but it's good to try it. When will we have a better moment than the post-Olympic year? We got to try new things. Sailing is based on tradition, but we need to adjust ourselves to times we live in. If the audience wants a clear show: winner of last race takes all, like in track and field, why not at least trying it? So I like it that we do try. Maybe we will all like it.”

Friday’s racing will start with the Semi-Final Qualifier and then, later in the day, the Semi Final will be held. Just five boats will compete in Saturday's Final in a 'first across the line is the winner' format.

Full results can be found here.

48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR day 4 - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR
48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR day 4 - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR

Related Articles

Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR day 4
Finns format on trial, FX Girls running away with Palma title As the Finn class trial a new format which gives the top two sailors from Qualifying fast track tickets directly into Saturday's five boat Grand Final, the runaway fleet leaders in the Womens Skiff class may wrap up their titles with a day to spare. Posted on 30 Mar A day of snakes and ladders in Palma
For the British sailors at the Princess Sofia Trophy British sailors are battling it out for the podium spots with two days of competition remaining at the Princess Sofia Trophy in Palma, Majorca. Posted on 30 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR day 3
Young Olympic talent emerging, earning their time in the sun A perfect day of three wins in the 49er FX fleet sees Germany's Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz sitting 30 points clear at the head of the Women's Skiff class after nine races at Mallorca's Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR. Posted on 30 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR day 2
Back to Business From a funky first day of racing when the promising solid morning breeze evaporated to become difficult, shifty and unsettled and then disappeared, it was a return to business as usual for the second day of competition. Posted on 28 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR day 2
Palma sea breeze shuffles Finn fleet but Karpak still leads Denis Karpak continues to lead the 48th Trofeo SAR Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR in Palma after two more races on Tuesday in slightly lighter conditions. Dutchman, Nicholas Heiner is up to second while Race 4 winner Max Salminen, from Sweden, is up to third. Posted on 28 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR day 1
A new wave of passion in Palma For many of the 833 sailors racing at the Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar opening day of what is effectively the start of the new four year Olympic cycle of European regattas brings a unique excitement. Posted on 27 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR day 1
Deniss Karpak consistent as fleet begins format test Estonian Deniss Karpak was the most consistent sailor in the 57-boat Finn fleet on the opening day of the 48th Trofeo SAR Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR in Palma, on Monday. Nenad Bugarin from Croatia is second and Brazilian, Jorge Zarif, is third. Posted on 27 Mar Park's pride as he prepares for Palma finale
British Sailing Team in the right place Outgoing RYA Olympic Manager Stephen Park believes the British Sailing Team is in the right place for more 'multi-medal winning success' this Games cycle as he prepares to lead out the team for one final time at this week's Princess Sofia Trophy in Palma. Posted on 27 Mar The World Sailing Show - April 2017
Going overboard – Conrad Colman's shocking secret Conrad Colman's blow by blow account of his experiences in the Vendée Globe touched thousands as he recorded the highs and the lows of his trip. But what he didn't tell the world during his 110 day race was that he had come perilously close to dying. Posted on 27 Mar Familiar look to 2017 NZL Sailing Team
Eleven of the 12 Rio 2016 competitors return The majority of one of the most successful sailing teams in New Zealand Olympic history have been named in the 2017 NZL Sailing Team. Posted on 23 Mar

Upcoming Events

Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hunts SC Mirror Open Training/Open Meeting for Mirror
Hunts SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 2 Apr Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy