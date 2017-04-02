Please select your home edition
Selden
North Sails Lark LS-6 Spinnaker
North Sails Lark LS-6 Spinnaker
Congressional Cup Match Racing at Long Beach Yacht Club - Day 2

by Congressional Cup Media today at 6:23 am 28 March - 2 April 2017

"Mr Canfield, I like your jacket!" announced reigning Match Racing World Champion Phil Robertson (NZL), at the 53rd Congressional Cup's opening 'Meet the Skippers' dinner.

Robertson, hot off a win in Match Cup Australia, alluded to some unfinished business from last year, when he finished at the top in Qualifying, but was eliminated in the Quarter Finals – leaving the door open for Canfield to win his third consecutive Crimson Blazer.

The Crimson Blazer is the iconic prize and symbol of the Congressional Cup – along with the behemoth silver trophy on display at Long Beach Yacht Club.

"That's mine!" chided Harry Price (AUS), pointing to the trophy, and joining the charge. Everyone is eager to unseat Canfield, number one-ranked by World Sailing; but the team best poised to crush Canfield, after two days of racing, appears to be Johnie Berntsson (SWE).

Congressional Cup at Long Beach day 2 - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT
Congressional Cup at Long Beach day 2 - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT

Berntsson and Canfield are matched point-for-point with nine wins each. The 2009 winner of the Congressional Cup, Berntsson has returned to Long Beach with a new, multi-cultural team, saying the mix is "challenging" – "but the really tight racing fires us up!" With one Dane, three Swedes and two Aussies, they are in first place at the end of Qualifying, winning the tie breaker over Canfield with a win in Flight 8.

Today's variable winds fluctuated from a low of 5 knots to a gusty 20 knot breezes in the afternoon, which put a halt to racing as the skippers changed to smaller jibs.

With tomorrow's forecast for more breeze, Principal Race Officer Randy Smith pressed to complete all 14 flights of Qualifying, and called for an 1100 start to Friday's races.

Berntsson, Canfield, Robertson and Sam Gilmour (NZL) move straight to the Quarter Finals on Saturday, with Friday now a welcome day off. The balance will fight for their spots in the Repechage; an eight boat round robin, to determine which four move on... and which four go home.

The Congressional Cup is the second of seven stops on the prestigious World Match Racing Tour (WMRT), and a legend in itself. An innovator in the game of match racing since 1965, Congressional Cup introduced the concept of on-the-water umpiring in 1988. It is hosted by the Long Beach Yacht Club and raced in the Long Beach Sailing Foundation fleet of identical 37-foot Catalina sloops designed specifically for the event; which guarantees an even platform and exciting competition. The competition continues through Sunday April 2, directly off Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier.

Results after Day 2:

1. Johnie Berntsson (SWE), Flux Team - 9-1
2. Taylor Canfield (ISV), US One - 9-1
3. Phil Robertson (NZL), China One Ningbo - 7-4
4. Sam Gilmour (AUS), Neptune Racing - 6-5
5. Ian Williams (GBR), GAC Pindar - 6-5
6. Harry Price (AUS), Down Under Racing - 6-4
7. Scott Dickson (USA), Dickson Racing Team - 5-6
8. Nicolai Sehested (DEN), EWII Racing - 5-6
9. Eric Monnin (SUI), Albert Riele Swiss Team - 4-7
10. Joachim Aschenbrenner (DEN), Aschenbrenner Racing - 3-8
11. David Storrs (USA), Pequot Racing - 3-7
12. Chris Steel (USA), 36 Below Racing 3-7

Visit www.thecongressionalcup.com and www.wmrt.com for more information.

Congressional Cup at Long Beach day 2 - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT
Congressional Cup at Long Beach day 2 - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT

Congressional Cup Match Racing day 1
Everyone gets a piece of the pie Brilliant sunshine greeted the all-star line-up of Congressional Cup 2017, racing along the shores of Long Beach, California. Conditions were nothing like last year's dismal, drizzly weather. Posted on 30 Mar Ficker Cup at Long Beach YC
Age and experience triumph over youth Scott Dickson and David Storrs defeated young challengers Harry Price and Nevin Snow in the semi-finals of the 38th annual Ficker Cup held here today, with Dickson, representing Long Beach Yacht Club, going on to win the prestigious Ficker Cup trophy. Posted on 27 Mar Match Cup Australia in Perth overall
Phil Robertson shows how it's done New Zealand's Phil Robertson, the reigning world champion, made it look easy as he cruised to a 3–0 victory in the final of the Match Cup Australia, beating local skipper Matt Jerwood. Posted on 25 Mar Match Cup Australia in Perth day 5
Western Australian Bonanza Local skipper Matt Jerwood certainly overplayed the anxiety card on his way to becoming the third Western Australian skipper to make it through to the semi-finals of Match Cup Australia, the first event on the 2017 World Match Racing Tour. Posted on 24 Mar Match Cup Australia in Perth day 4
Mirsky completes the local line-up Royal Perth Yacht Club skipper Torvar Mirsky kept the spectators on the edge of their seats as he came back from 2 – 1 down to defeat Sweden's Nicklas Dackhammar to become the fourth local skipper into the quarter finals of the Match Cup Australia. Posted on 23 Mar Match Cup Australia in Perth day 3
Williams makes shock exit The upsets continue on the third day of the Match Cup Australia, as Ian Williams, who has won the world championship a record six times, is eliminated by local skipper Matt Jerwood. Posted on 22 Mar Match Cup Australia in Perth day 2
Flying Dutchman disposes of Barkow & Anyon Match racing is a cruel sport, there is no second, just winners and losers, and Sally Barkow and George Anyon were reminded of this today in brutal style. Posted on 21 Mar Match Cup Australia in Perth day 1
Taylor Canfield the standout Taylor Canfield and his US One team are the standout performers on the first day of the Match Cup Australia, the first event on the 2017 World Match Racing Tour. Posted on 20 Mar European Match Race Tour Event 2
Bertheau keeps the Yellow Jersey French Skipper Simon Bertheau won the second event of the European Tour in a dramatic final with 3-1 points over Russian Vladimir Liparvski who claimed on the second place in the overall rankings. Posted on 20 Mar Sailing's Match Racing giants arrive in Perth
For the Match Cup Australia The who's who of the match racing sailing world are rocking into Perth for the Match Cup Australia, the first Championship level event on the 2017 World Match Racing Tour. Posted on 19 Mar

Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hunts SC Mirror Open Training/Open Meeting for Mirror
Hunts SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 2 Apr Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr
