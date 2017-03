Lennon Racwear is part of Lennon Performance Products Ltd registered in England with the number 7641784.

In partnership with our great friends at Spinlock we have produced the Lennon Racewear Bouyancy Aid / PFD.

On Saturday the 61 teams were greeted with an ever-building breeze, reaching gusts of 41kts. This meant that despite Chichester Harbour being bathed in beautiful spring sunshine, Saturday was blown off.

BF&M's 'No Limits' sailing program

In association with America's Cup Endeavour Program BF&M, in association with the America's Cup Endeavour Program and BASE (Bermuda Autism Support and Education), is launching the 'No Limits' sailing program for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Lennon Racewear RS Feva Spring Championship

61 teams race at Hayling Island Sailing Club The Lennon Racewear RS Feva Spring Championship took place over the weekend at Hayling Island Sailing Club.

RS Fevas at Chew Valley Lake

South West Open Training weekend On the weekend of 11th & 12th March 2017, Chew Valley Lake Sailing Club hosted some RS Feva SW Open Training. Here is a joint weekend report from Amy Boyle (SMSC) & Ted Lane (CVLSC).

RS Feva Spring Championship preview

Lennon Racewear sponsor event at Hayling Island The Lennon Racewear RS Feva Spring Championship at Hayling Island will be the first event of the new season for the class. Sailors from across the country as far as Scotland down to the far west will be putting their winter training to the test.

Squiddies ready for action

After final training weekend in Burnham The Burnham RS Feva Squad had its final training weekend at Burnham Sailing Club 11th and 12th of March. The training managed to go ahead despite the loss of Burnham Sailing Club's pontoon during storm Doris.

55th Annual Warming Pan preview

Dust off your boat covers and dig out your wetsuits This year's Warming Pan will take place on the 18th & 19th March, run as always by the Hamble River SC. Looking at the forecasts there will be wind, so dust off your boat covers, dig out your wetsuits and dry suits and head to Hamble on Saturday morning.

Port sponsors Tenby SC's new dinghies

Two RS Feva XL dinghies for the club Junior members of Tenby Sailing Club are benefitting from two new racing dinghies following sponsorship from the Port of Milford Haven.

First look at the Lennon THINNAIR foiling Moth

We speak to Mike Lennon at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The THINИAIR is Lennon's new International Moth and includes some great design features and meticulous attention details. We speak to Mike Lennon to get all the details.

Itchenor Sailing Club prepares

For a busy season of sailing Itchenor Sailing Club in Chichester prepares to kick off a busy season of sailing with renowned regattas, top tournaments and family fixtures among the line-up.