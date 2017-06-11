Royal Cork launch the Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships

by Paul Tingle today at 5:12 pm

Minister Simon Coveney and newly elected President of the Irish Sailing Association Jack Roy paid a visit to the Royal Cork Yacht Club last Monday night. Admiral John Roche and ICRA Commodore Simon Mc Gibney were also present as the club launched the Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for 2017. The national event will be held in the Crosshaven club from Friday June 9th to Sunday June 11th.

Minister Coveney, a keen sailor himself, spoke of his delight in seeing Crosshaven and Kinsale (Sovereigns Cup) hosting major sailing events this summer and he wished both clubs every success. He encouraged all sailors to partake in the regattas and keep the sport at the forefront of the international sailing calendar which in turn will bring visitors from overseas and other Irish ports to the local area.

With National Titles up for the Royal Cork Yacht Club have put together a very experienced team of race officials across the various divisions and with a variety of division options available to ensure all racing interests are catered for. International Race Officer Peter Crowley will take charge of the Non-Spinnaker and the new Coastal division which has been introduced due to the renewed interest in longer leg type racing. While in the IRC fleets International Race Officer's Jack Roy and Alan Crosbie are both lined up, with a mixture of windward leeward and Olympic type courses planned.

Of course while we will all be there for great racing the social side is not forgotten by the organising committee. There will be entertainment at the club on the Friday and Saturday nights with a BBQ after racing and a sit down dinner also available and it would be remiss to speak about going to Crosshaven and not to mention the many fabulous restaurants in the area. A comprehensive accommodation list is also available on www.cruiserracing.ie.

Sovereign's Cup will take place at Kinsale Yacht Club just two weeks later so visitors to the south coast can benefit from two major sailing events in close proximity to each other. Close collaboration amongst the two clubs has ensured free berthage for your yacht between events.

Royal Cork Admiral John Roche thanked event chairman Paul Tingle and his committee for running the ICRA Nationals on behalf of the club and wished them every support and success. John also thanked the Minister, ISA President, ICRA Commodore, the Club Executive Committee, ISA CEO Harry Hermon and Guests for attending the launch event.

Entry to the ICRA National Championships is now available on-line (royalcork.com and cruiserracing.ie) with a very reasonable early bird entry fee of €150 per boat still available.

Enter early and avail of free berthing and transfer to Kinsale.

Queries can be directed to the event office at the Royal Cork Yacht Club on 021 483023.