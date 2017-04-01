Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Elements 2016
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Solo C-2 Mainsail
Solo C-2 Mainsail
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Solo 3541 in Excellent Condition
located in Stourbridge
Jack Holt Built GRP Solo 3538
located in Coventry

New Solo Nation's Cup Sponsor announced

by Will Loy today at 3:08 pm 1 April 2017
National Solo Class action © Will Loy

The National Solo Class Association are proud to announce the sponsorship of the Nation's Cup with performance based sailing gear specialist, Magic Marine.

The three year deal will cover next months Nation's Cup in Medemblik, Holland, the 2018 event on Lake Garda, Italy and the 2019 Championship in Carnac, France (venue provisional).

Magic Marine stands for performance based sailing gear covering a wide range of disciplines. The brand pushes to be one step ahead recognising the range of conditions that sailors are exposed to; where faster sailing, longer sessions and more extreme weather in experienced. The brand is driven by sailors, for sailors and is pushed by all that the water offers to us, as sailors. Rain, snow, wind or sun; we are "Driven by the Elements".

NSCA President Will Loy commented, "This sponsorship deal came about after bumping into Magic Marine CEO Max Blom at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show in March. Max and myself used to race against each other back in the eighties including at venues such as Hoorn, Holland and Pevensey Bay in the UK. Max is a former Dutch Solo Class President and, like many Solo sailors has always had a strong connection and love for the Solo. During our conversation Max explained the ethos behind an initiative aimed at connecting groups of dinghies and their committed sailors under an umbrella known as the "hidden classes". Magic Marine, who support many Olympic sailors have launched a campaign to identify and assist some of the more traditional classes across the World. The NSCA are extremely excited to be included in this strategy to unite sailors with a strong love for their dinghy and to share knowledge, problem solve and share information with an end goal of sustainability and even growth in a ever diluted market.

The sponsorship of these three events over the three years, each at iconic venues across Europe is extremely generous and will enhance what will be excellent and memorable Championships.

First up is Medemblik (5th-7th May) and with 54 pre entries, a gift and event T Shirt for all competitors, a heavily subsidised Magic Marine dinner on the Saturday night (yet to be arranged by our dutch friends but last year we had an amazing meat fondue), and a free draw for some awesome Magic Marine products. There will also be the President "first to the mark" beer vouchers, which incidentally, if you have seen the size of the beer glasses in Holland you will know it is not costing me much, and the "where's Wally" booby prizes.

Related Articles

New Boats From P&B
Fitted out to your individual specification P&B, the nation's favourite one-stop shop for all sailing equipment and chandlery, offers a range of new boats fitted out to your individual specification. Posted on 31 Mar Salcombe Yacht Club Spring Series race 2
40 knot forecast reduces the number of takers With an East North Easterly wind gusting in excess of 40 knots at Prawle Point and local forecasts predicting gusts in the high thirties, the number of takers for the second race Salcombe Yacht Club Spring Series was small. Posted on 28 Mar 55th Annual Warming Pan
50 shades of grey in Hamble The Merlin Rockets went first on a windy, grey Saturday morning in Hamble. It was perhaps fitting therefore that "50 shades of Grey" Stuart Bithell and his girlfriend led the fleet down the Hamble to Southampton Water. Posted on 20 Mar Salcombe Yacht Club Spring Series race 1
30+ knot gusts for the hardier dinghy sailors ith winds gusting in excess of 30 knots a group of the hardier Salcombe dinghy sailors gathered at the top of the Batson slipway in anticipation of the opening races of the Salcombe Yacht Club 2017 Spring Series. Posted on 20 Mar 55th Annual Warming Pan preview
Dust off your boat covers and dig out your wetsuits This year's Warming Pan will take place on the 18th & 19th March, run as always by the Hamble River SC. Looking at the forecasts there will be wind, so dust off your boat covers, dig out your wetsuits and dry suits and head to Hamble on Saturday morning. Posted on 14 Mar National Solos take over the Palace
A great display at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The National Solo Class Association once again put on a great display at Alexandra Palace over the weekend. There were three Solos on the NSCA stand, the first, an FRP Winder Mk 1a fitted out with Allen Brothers hardware and owned by Vince Horey. Posted on 11 Mar Leigh & Lowton Tipsy Icicle Series day 9
Let's face it, it was horrible Let's face it, it was horrible. Conditions this week were enough to put many off as a very light 4 knot, patchy, cold North Easterly breeze, and don't forget the incessant rain, greeted competitors for races 17 & 18 of the Tipsy Icicle series. Posted on 8 Mar See the new VX EVO this weekend
On the Ovington Boats stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Two new boats to the Ovington Boats stable will be on display at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show this weekend; the brand-new VX EVO and the more established International OK. Posted on 2 Mar Leigh & Lowton Tipsy Icicle Series day 8
A big breeze weekend, but not as much as forecast A big breeze this weekend but thankfully not as much as was forecast which had probably put a few people off but it was definitely sailable. Posted on 1 Mar Five boats, sails, masts, chandlery and clothing
A busy time for P&B ahead of the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The week before the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is always a busy one for the team at P&B, but for 2017 they have pulled out all the stops, with no less than five boats showcased, and sails on a range of boats throughout the show. Posted on 1 Mar

Upcoming Events

Chichester YC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Chichester YC- 28 May Hayling Island SC Solo Pusinelli Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun Bassenthwaite SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Jul Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy