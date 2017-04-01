New Solo Nation's Cup Sponsor announced

by Will Loy today at 3:08 pm

The National Solo Class Association are proud to announce the sponsorship of the Nation's Cup with performance based sailing gear specialist, Magic Marine.

The three year deal will cover next months Nation's Cup in Medemblik, Holland, the 2018 event on Lake Garda, Italy and the 2019 Championship in Carnac, France (venue provisional).

Magic Marine stands for performance based sailing gear covering a wide range of disciplines. The brand pushes to be one step ahead recognising the range of conditions that sailors are exposed to; where faster sailing, longer sessions and more extreme weather in experienced. The brand is driven by sailors, for sailors and is pushed by all that the water offers to us, as sailors. Rain, snow, wind or sun; we are "Driven by the Elements".

NSCA President Will Loy commented, "This sponsorship deal came about after bumping into Magic Marine CEO Max Blom at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show in March. Max and myself used to race against each other back in the eighties including at venues such as Hoorn, Holland and Pevensey Bay in the UK. Max is a former Dutch Solo Class President and, like many Solo sailors has always had a strong connection and love for the Solo. During our conversation Max explained the ethos behind an initiative aimed at connecting groups of dinghies and their committed sailors under an umbrella known as the "hidden classes". Magic Marine, who support many Olympic sailors have launched a campaign to identify and assist some of the more traditional classes across the World. The NSCA are extremely excited to be included in this strategy to unite sailors with a strong love for their dinghy and to share knowledge, problem solve and share information with an end goal of sustainability and even growth in a ever diluted market.

The sponsorship of these three events over the three years, each at iconic venues across Europe is extremely generous and will enhance what will be excellent and memorable Championships.

First up is Medemblik (5th-7th May) and with 54 pre entries, a gift and event T Shirt for all competitors, a heavily subsidised Magic Marine dinner on the Saturday night (yet to be arranged by our dutch friends but last year we had an amazing meat fondue), and a free draw for some awesome Magic Marine products. There will also be the President "first to the mark" beer vouchers, which incidentally, if you have seen the size of the beer glasses in Holland you will know it is not costing me much, and the "where's Wally" booby prizes.