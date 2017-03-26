Please select your home edition
Edition
Gill 20off100 728x90
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Sailing for Kids
Sailing for Kids

Volvo Gill Optimist Spring Championship at Royal Torbay Yacht Club

by Gabriella Southwell today at 2:31 pm 25-26 March 2017

IOCA UK and The Royal Torbay Yacht Club hosted IOCA UK's first championship of the year in Torquay over the weekend of the 25th and 26th March.

119 sailors competed in the main fleet over the two days, including a team of 24 sailors from Ireland. The sailing conditions were deemed "exceptionally tricky", with gusts of over 25 knots and waves of up to two metres.

Overall winner was Jamie Cook of Cardiff Bay Yacht Club, winning five out of the six races, followed by Finley Dickinson in 2nd place and William Pank in 3rd place. Top girl was India Page-Wood in 5th place. First Junior was Luke Turvey from Ireland, who finished a respectable 20th overall.

Jamie Cook said: "It's nice to do more events on the sea in a great venue like Torbay and the conditions were awesome. I think that the sea is the best place to sail. It was a good weekend and hope to sail there again soon."

29 regatta fleet sailors completed 10 races over the weekend with Noah Evans from Royal Victoria Yacht Club finishing in 1st place.

IOCA's Claire Mueller added: "A special mention must also be made of Michael Crosbie from Royal Cork Yacht Club, who finished in 15th place and was competing in his first major competition since breaking both legs last year. Well done Michael." In recognition of this achievement Michael received a sailing watch from one of IOCA UK's class sponsors IBI Sailing.

2017 is a special year for IOCA UK, as it has recently been announced it will host a Champion of Champions Race at its 2017 British Nationals in celebration of 70 years of the Optimist Dinghy. To be held at the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy, those battling it out for the ultimate glory will be past National Optimist Champions, Olympic sailors, Optimist coaches and the top current sailors.

For more details visit www.optimist.org

Related Articles

985 pre-entries from 28 nations
Already for the 35th Garda Meeting Optimist Less than one month to the start and already 985 pre-entries from 28 different nations. Puertorico and Thailand are the news of 2017, with 5 and 3 helmsmen registered. Posted on 23 Mar Allen Academy Optimist awarded
To Colchester sailor Nick Evans The Southminster based performance sailing hardware manufacturer, Allen Brothers, is increasing its support for the sport by adding a promising young competitor from Colchester to its team. Posted on 20 Mar The Ultimate Optimist Race
Celebrating 70 years of the Optimist Dinghy IOCA UK announces it will host a Champion of Champions Race at its 2017 British Nationals in celebration of 70 years of the Optimist Dinghy. Posted on 13 Mar Thailand to host 2017 Optimist Worlds
At the Royal Varuna Yacht Club in July Thailand has been selected to host the Optimist World Championship 2017 to be organized between 11-21 July, 2017 at the Royal Varuna Yacht Club (RVYC) in Pattaya. Posted on 12 Mar Jolly Harbour YC Valentine's Regatta
More boats, more fun, great racing again Two action packed days of racing, three party nights and a Junior Regatta bought together sailors, visitors and residents of Jolly Harbour for an unparalleled weekend. Posted on 6 Mar See the new VX EVO this weekend
On the Ovington Boats stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Two new boats to the Ovington Boats stable will be on display at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show this weekend; the brand-new VX EVO and the more established International OK. Posted on 2 Mar Five boats, sails, masts, chandlery and clothing
A busy time for P&B ahead of the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The week before the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is always a busy one for the team at P&B, but for 2017 they have pulled out all the stops, with no less than five boats showcased, and sails on a range of boats throughout the show. Posted on 1 Mar Optimists at Burghfield
125 helms for Rooster Southern Travellers event On Thursday storm Doris brought destruction, travel chaos and stress for open meeting organisers across the country. Saturday brought 125 sailors to Burghfield, where, thankfully, the conditions were the best experienced for month. Posted on 28 Feb Bowmoor Optimist Training
Bringing the top coaches to the club Instead of our parents taking their children all over the country to find top class coaching this year we have decided to bring the coaches to the sailors. We have formed 2 squads, with ages ranging from 8 to 13, who are interested in winter coaching. Posted on 18 Jan Ballyholme to host ISA Youth Pathway Nationals
For first time in April 2017 Ballyholme Yacht Club are very honoured to have been asked to host the 2017 ISA Youth Pathway National Championships incorporating the first leg of the IODAI 2017 Optimist Trials. Posted on 6 Jan

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Optimist Inland Championships for Optimist
Grafham Water SC- 13 May to 14 May Hayling Island SC Optimist Main Fleet Open Meeting for Optimist
Hayling Island SC- 20 May to 21 May Chichester YC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Chichester YC- 27 May Shustoke SC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Shustoke SC- 16 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy