Plymouth 'Win or Swim' Dinghy Regatta

Plymouth Dinghy Regatta 2017 © Paul Gibbins Plymouth Dinghy Regatta 2017 © Paul Gibbins

by Simon Lovesey today at 1:29 pm

Plymouth is steeped in nautical history and offers some of the country's best sailing waters hosting many top events. The established Plymouth Dinghy Regatta is back for 2017 with a bit of a revamp under the 'Win or Swim' banner.

Plymouth 'Win or Swim' Dinghy Regatta will see a weekend of great racing in Plymouth Sound, run by the experienced Royal Western YC (RWYC) Race Management Team supported by members of the Port of Plymouth Sailing Association. For friends, family and spectators, SailRacer will be providing live GPS tracking to follow the racing from the comfort of the RWYC club house, which also provides a superb vantage point over the Plymouth Sound.

In addition to easy access to some of the country's best sailing waters, Royal Western YC is conveniently situated, within walking distance of the centre of Plymouth with its wide range of accommodation, restaurants and some of the best shops in the South West. The event will be run from the Queen Anne Battery marina facility that is adjacent to the RWYC and free boat parking will be available to Plymouth 'Win or Swim' Dinghy Regatta competitors.

Making the most of the long summer days, Plymouth 'Win or Swim' Dinghy Regatta will include a social gathering on Saturday, with the opportunity for the sailors and their supporters to relive the day's action and see the analytics from the SailRacer trackers.

Plymouth 'Win or Swim' Dinghy Regatta will form part of SailRacer's Summer Programme of sailing events, based around some of the country's top multi-class dinghy events.

