The London Boat Show unveils changed Show for 2018

by Annabel Wildey today at 11:13 am 10-14 January 2017
London Boat Show 2018 © British Marine Boat Shows

British Marine Boat Shows, organiser of the London Boat Show, has announced plans for a re-defined event for next year. The 2018 Show will draw on its rich heritage, located in one of the world's most iconic Capital cities, whilst firmly setting a new course to inspire and excite visitors for years to come.

Starting on Wednesday 10 January until Sunday 14 January, the now five-day event will open further away from the Christmas and New Year period, offering a wealth of business and networking opportunities as well as quality visitors. The re-imagined event will be packed with unique attractions and new Shows within the Show, introducing the Boating & Watersports Holiday Show and another exciting event to be announced soon.

Featuring global and boutique brands, the new Boating & Watersports Holiday Show will take advantage of the prime holiday booking period. Complete with its own high profile marketing campaign the event will offer knowledge, expert advice and live experiences to get visitors into the holiday spirit.

London Boat Show 2018 - photo © British Marine Boat Shows
London Boat Show 2018 - photo © British Marine Boat Shows

Murray Ellis, Chief Officer of Boat Shows at British Marine comments: "Having gathered and listened to feedback from visitors and exhibitors, we knew we needed to make some changes. We are confident that these exciting plans will mean some incredible business opportunities for our exhibitors whilst providing visitors with a fantastic event with new things to see and do at every turn.

"The Shows will benefit from increased marketing activity, with a focus on promoting the event to a wider audience. The latest digital targeting techniques complemented by traditional broadcast and print media will be used to attract the core boating audience whilst investing in new audiences.

Murray concludes: "The boats will remain the stars of the Show but the London Boat Show will enjoy a new layout, flanked by two new events. Interactive entertainment, themed catering and seating will be throughout the event will be sure to create an exciting and vibrant atmosphere for all to enjoy."

