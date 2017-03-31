Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2016
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Allen A2020TII - 20mm Dynamic tie-on block
Allen A2020TII - 20mm Dynamic tie-on block

Explanation Of America's Cup Rules And Process For Rule Changes

by 35th America's Cup today at 4:41 pm 31 March 2017
ORACLE TEAM USA sail their America's Cup Class boat '17' for the first time © Sam Greenfield / ORACLE TEAM USA

There has been some recent uninformed comment and news reports concerning the America's Cup Rules and the reasons America's Cup teams voted to change various rules. In particular, there seems to be confusion about the new allowances for daggerboards and which teams have subsequently benefited from these changes.

To change any rule of the Protocol requires both the Defender and a majority of Challengers to vote in favor of the proposed change. So despite various media reports to the contrary, no single team, person or entity can change a rule. Here is the relevant clause in the America's Cup Protocol: (Article 20.1 "...this Protocol may only be amended with the agreement of GGYC and the Challenger Committee")

Similarly to change a Class Rule relating to the new America's Cup Class, requires a unanimous vote of all teams. Here is the relevant clause in the America's Cup Protocol: (Article 35.2 "...The AC Class Rule cannot be amended or replaced other than as specifically allowed in the AC Class Rule. As an exception to the standard voting requirements for an amendment to the Protocol, this Article 35.2 can only be amended by unanimous vote of the Competitors.")

The foils that lift the boats out of the water are a critical design differentiator between the teams. Much of the design and engineering effort for this America's Cup has gone into this area as it has such a big impact on performance.

Teams are only permitted to build four daggerboards for their new America's Cup Class boats – in other words just two sets of foils.

Most teams have elected to build one pair that is geared towards heavier winds – smaller foils, less lift, less drag, higher potential top speed; and one set that will perform better in lighter conditions – bigger foils, more lift, but more drag and limited top speed.

Notwithstanding the limit on building four new America's Cup Class daggerboards, the teams discussed making a Protocol amendment beginning in June 2016 and agreed on November 17 to allow up to two identical (spare) boards to be built although these may only be used if the race boards were damaged unintentionally.

The rules also allowed teams that damaged their boards to use old (non race) foils previously used on their AC45 test boats, as replacements to allow them to continue testing while the race boards were being repaired.

The Protocol amendment effecting the rule change can be viewed here.

The rules have always limited how much a board can be modified after it has first been used before it is considered a new board and all modifications, repairs and substitutions to the four America's Cup Class boards remain under strict conditions monitored by the Measurement Committee.

Note that Teams are not permitted to make design progress in repairing or replacing a damaged board and the Measurement Committee monitors all work to ensure this is the case.

Boards can be damaged by (for example) hitting a large piece of marine debris or even a large fish. Or they can break through poor execution of a maneuver, or faulty design and engineering or a flaw in the construction process.

Some of the teams training in Bermuda damaged their boards when they had unintentionally hit objects in the water and were thus in favor of allowing replacement boards. It seemed to most, with the foils being such a critical component of the boats, that it would be ridiculous to have the America's Cup result influenced by such an unfortunate and largely uncontrollable situation.

All but one team supported and voted for a rule change. Emirates Team New Zealand voted against it, claiming they had built heavy and strong boards but they would not have built boards with such a structure had the new replacement board rule already existed. Emirates Team New Zealand contended that the teams were lobbying for the changes because of design and engineering flaws in the construction of their boards.

Ironically, it appears that on the second day of sailing with their new America's Cup Class boat this year, Emirates Team New Zealand significantly damaged one of their race boards and immediately also took the second board out of use which did not appear to be damaged. Neither board has reappeared on their boat in Auckland. Rather, Emirates Team New Zealand has fitted two of their old boards built for their AC45 test boat into their race boat to continue training.

It should be noted that the damage did not appear to be caused by a collision with any underwater object.

The team therefore now has the option to replace their damaged board with a new identical board but it must be of the same structure and geometry (Protocol 35.10 (f) (iii)).

However, unless the damage was caused by a construction flaw, replacing the board with an identical daggerboard would seem to be unlikely solution because the original board may have been proven to be structurally inadequate.

In this case, the most feasible option would be to repair the damaged board. (Protocol 35.10 (e) (i))

However, the requirement for repairs is that it has the same geometry as the original board and if more than 30% of the board is replaced in the repair process you can no longer make any modification to the geometry of the board. (Protocol 35.10(d)).

Structural strength and/or stiffness is largely driven by the thickness of the boards. So if a board has been extensively repaired (up to or close to the allowable 30% limit) then you cannot then also modify the geometry and make their boards stronger, for example, by increasing the thickness. There are also weight limitations (5%) within the rule which would limit the use of alternative materials.

The good news is that, should Emirates Team New Zealand not be successful in repairing its race board(s), under the new rules they could then nominate and use their board(s) built previously for their AC45 test yacht as replacement board(s), and continue to race in the competition.

Related Articles

Sailing concludes in New Zealand
It is time to pack for Bermuda fter 21 days of sailing in the Hauraki Gulf, Emirates Team New Zealand has lowered its bold red wing sail in New Zealand for the final time with the focus immediately shifting to begin disassembling their race boat. Posted on 30 Mar The America's Cup Superyacht Program
A true highlight of the 35th America's Cup The 35th America's Cup in Bermuda will feature the fastest yachts in the 166 year history of the competition for the oldest trophy in international sport. Posted on 28 Mar Artemis Racing Buoyancy Aid Designs
What goes into the design of an America's Cup buoyancy aid? "Technology and innovation in the America's Cup have taken a huge step forward over the last few years, but the technology for commercially available safety equipment did not meet out team's need." Iain Percy, Team Manager for Artemis Racing. Posted on 28 Mar BF&M's 'No Limits' sailing program
In association with America's Cup Endeavour Program BF&M, in association with the America's Cup Endeavour Program and BASE (Bermuda Autism Support and Education), is launching the 'No Limits' sailing program for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Posted on 27 Mar The World Sailing Show - April 2017
Going overboard – Conrad Colman's shocking secret Conrad Colman's blow by blow account of his experiences in the Vendée Globe touched thousands as he recorded the highs and the lows of his trip. But what he didn't tell the world during his 110 day race was that he had come perilously close to dying. Posted on 27 Mar New Land Rover BAR Kit just in
Race to Bermuda merchandise collection The brand new Race to Bermuda merchandise collection has landed. Perfect for supporting Sir Ben Ainslie and his team Land Rover BAR during the 35th America's Cup, taking place this Summer in Bermuda. Posted on 26 Mar Flying into the weekend with Land Rover BAR!
Action from the British America's Cup Team in Bermuda WARNING: The following video contains scenes that may contain increased heart rate. British America's Cup Team Land Rover BAR flying into the weekend! Posted on 24 Mar Get to know Iain Murray and the ACRM
Regatta Director of the 35th America's Cup Intense competition is right at the heart of the America's Cup. Throughout its 166 year history the rivalries between owners, skippers, crews, yacht clubs, fans and nations have been some of the most intriguing facets of the competition. Posted on 23 Mar Conquer Cancer Foundation announced
As 'Official Cancer Charity' of the 35th America's Cup Just over two months away from the start of the 35th America's Cup, the America's Cup has announced that the Conquer Cancer Foundation is the "Official Cancer Charity" partner of the event. Posted on 17 Mar Crewsaver ErgoFit 50N EX ­Available now!
Advanced safety and performance technology With the America's Cup fast approaching, high performance sailing is on everybody's mind. With this revolution comes a demand for personal safety equipment that can offer the very highest in protection and performance. Posted on 10 Mar

Upcoming Events

Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hunts SC Mirror Open Training/Open Meeting for Mirror
Hunts SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 2 Apr Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy