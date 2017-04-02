RS Aero Australian Championship at Black Rock this weekend

The RS Aero Australian Championship will be held at Black Rock this weekend © David Staley The RS Aero Australian Championship will be held at Black Rock this weekend © David Staley

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 7:27 pm

This weekend's Skiff Regatta 2017 hosted by Black Rock Yacht Club in Victoria will feature the largest competitive gathering of Aero sailboats in Australia, with 24 entries lining up for the second ever RS Aero national championship.

Class spokesperson Richard Furneaux said, "The fleet consists of seven Aero 5s, including juniors and lightweight adults, with a breadth of experience in other classes such as the Minnow, Open Bic, Lasers, Impulse, Sabre and OK dinghy. There are fifteen Aero 7s, some parents of the juniors in the 5s, with wide ranging experience sailing other single-handed and double-handed boats.

"The age range in the Aero 7s spans 54 years, with the older competitors well into their seventies, and in the large department we have two strapping contenders in the Aero 9 who will need to make sure of a hearty breakfast as the forecast for Saturday is a brisk sou'wester 15 to 25 knots.

"Sunday should be a little more tranquil so hopefully there will be a mix of conditions to suit everybody" Furneaux added.

Australian and New Zealand Aero sailors will come together on the eastern shores of Port Phillip for their Australian Championship under the banner of BRYC's Skiff Regatta 2017, a six race combined fleet series April 1-2.

The regatta is open to all boats of the I14, B14, Formula 15, Musto Skiff, 29er, 49er, 49erFX, Moth, Waspz, RS200, RS100 and RS Aero classes, and close to 70 competitors are registered.

Program of racing:

Saturday April 1

Registration 0900 – 1030hrs

Races 1 first warning 1200hrs & up to three races scheduled

Sunday April 2

Race 4 first warning 1030hrs & up to three races scheduled

In the last three years 2,000 Aeros have been manufactured by UK based RS Sailing and sold worldwide. Domestically the modern design Aero has predominantly been a Melbourne class but recently 10 boats sold into New South Wales with more due for delivery to Sydney clubs in the coming months. Fleets are also growing in Western Australia, Queensland, Tasmania and South Australia.

Owners say the RS Aero is a fun and challenging sailboat with three rig options to suit all sizes and skill levels. The Aero is a 4 metre super light 30kg one person dinghy designed for a weight range of 35 to 65kg (Aero 5) moving up to the 55 to 85kg weight range (Aero 7), while the 9 is best for larger adults.

Relatively new on the racing scene and already hugely successful overseas, 70 plus Aeros from every continent and sixteen countries, including two sailors from Australia, will make the most of the Bay of Quiberon's reliable sea breeze at this year's world championship in Carnac, France, in July.

Australian distributor Sailing Raceboats offers a charter/buy option and a significant discount for juniors thanks to sponsor support. For more information email

Information on the design and construction of the RS Aero at www.rssailing.com/en/explore/rs-aero