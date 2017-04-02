Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Harken Reflex Gloves
Harken Reflex Gloves

RS Aero Australian Championship at Black Rock this weekend

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 7:27 pm 1-2 April 2017
The RS Aero Australian Championship will be held at Black Rock this weekend © David Staley

This weekend's Skiff Regatta 2017 hosted by Black Rock Yacht Club in Victoria will feature the largest competitive gathering of Aero sailboats in Australia, with 24 entries lining up for the second ever RS Aero national championship.

Class spokesperson Richard Furneaux said, "The fleet consists of seven Aero 5s, including juniors and lightweight adults, with a breadth of experience in other classes such as the Minnow, Open Bic, Lasers, Impulse, Sabre and OK dinghy. There are fifteen Aero 7s, some parents of the juniors in the 5s, with wide ranging experience sailing other single-handed and double-handed boats.

"The age range in the Aero 7s spans 54 years, with the older competitors well into their seventies, and in the large department we have two strapping contenders in the Aero 9 who will need to make sure of a hearty breakfast as the forecast for Saturday is a brisk sou'wester 15 to 25 knots.

"Sunday should be a little more tranquil so hopefully there will be a mix of conditions to suit everybody" Furneaux added.

Australian and New Zealand Aero sailors will come together on the eastern shores of Port Phillip for their Australian Championship under the banner of BRYC's Skiff Regatta 2017, a six race combined fleet series April 1-2.

The regatta is open to all boats of the I14, B14, Formula 15, Musto Skiff, 29er, 49er, 49erFX, Moth, Waspz, RS200, RS100 and RS Aero classes, and close to 70 competitors are registered.

Program of racing:

Saturday April 1
Registration 0900 – 1030hrs
Races 1 first warning 1200hrs & up to three races scheduled

Sunday April 2
Race 4 first warning 1030hrs & up to three races scheduled

In the last three years 2,000 Aeros have been manufactured by UK based RS Sailing and sold worldwide. Domestically the modern design Aero has predominantly been a Melbourne class but recently 10 boats sold into New South Wales with more due for delivery to Sydney clubs in the coming months. Fleets are also growing in Western Australia, Queensland, Tasmania and South Australia.

Owners say the RS Aero is a fun and challenging sailboat with three rig options to suit all sizes and skill levels. The Aero is a 4 metre super light 30kg one person dinghy designed for a weight range of 35 to 65kg (Aero 5) moving up to the 55 to 85kg weight range (Aero 7), while the 9 is best for larger adults.

Relatively new on the racing scene and already hugely successful overseas, 70 plus Aeros from every continent and sixteen countries, including two sailors from Australia, will make the most of the Bay of Quiberon's reliable sea breeze at this year's world championship in Carnac, France, in July.

Australian distributor Sailing Raceboats offers a charter/buy option and a significant discount for juniors thanks to sponsor support. For more information email

Information on the design and construction of the RS Aero at www.rssailing.com/en/explore/rs-aero

Related Articles

RS Aero Grand Tour 2017
RS Sailing on the road to demo days around the country Team RS are fuelling up, strapping down and hitting the road to show off the RS Aero - the World's Fastest Growing Sailboat Class - to more clubs, more sailors and more spectators. Posted on 29 Mar RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championships
28 helms race at Island Barn Reservoir 28 RS Aeros competed at Island Barn, excited at the prospect of a breezy blue-sky day with flat water and a large home fleet. A welcoming committee to help up the ramp, fine bacon baps and an Aero bar for those who pre-registered set the feel for the day. Posted on 28 Mar RS Aero Noble Marine Spring Championships
At Island Barn Reservoir on Saturday Spring is certainly here with mild temperatures and refreshingly fresh breezes and this Saturday's RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championships is also the final event of the RS Aero UK Winter Series. Posted on 24 Mar Ken Fowler and his 900 mile charity epic
RS Aero from Land's End to John O'Groats A special feature interview with Ken Fowler, Vice-Commodore of Highcliffe Sailing Club, who will be sailing from Land's End to John O'Groats in an RS Aero to raise money for Cancer Research UK and Oakhaven Hospice. Posted on 21 Mar RS Aero Worlds to be held at Carnac
Online entry open for July event in France Online entry opened this week for the first RS Aero World Championship, which shall be held at the French seaside resort of Carnac on the Brittany coast from 23rd-28th July 2017. Posted on 9 Mar RS Aero UK Winter Series
Update after 8 events The RS Aero UK Winter Series is entering its final stages and the score sheet remains wide open with a large bubble of RS Aero sailors still able to step onto the final podium. Posted on 3 Mar RS Aero UK Southern Circuit 2017
A new structure and several exciting new venues Building on the past two seasons the 2017 RS Aero UK Southern Circuit will have a new structure and several exciting new venues in 2017. Posted on 2 Mar RS Aeros at the Roadford Rocket
Ten hardy travellers ahead of Storm Ewan Ten hardy RS Aeros were undeterred from travelling by a forecast of 'Lundy... Storm 10 later' as Storm Ewan was due to make landfall on the Cornish coast and threatened to rip up the English peninsula. Posted on 1 Mar RS Aero UK Northern Circuit 2017
Six events starting with the Northern Championships The inaugural RS Aero UK Northern Circuit was launched in 2016 with six events across Northern England from as far north as North Berwick in Scotland to as far south as the Midlands. Posted on 23 Feb RS Aeros at the Frigid Digit Regatta
Sunny and not too cold in Seattle Seattle's Frigid Digit regatta started as the major midwinter Laser event back 1974. This year the event featured Lasers, Opti's and RS Aeros hosted by the Seattle Laser Fleet, Corinthian YC and West Coast Sailing. Posted on 23 Feb

Upcoming Events

Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Easter Regatta & Training for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Broadwater SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Broadwater SC- 23 Apr Reading SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Reading SC- 6 May Yorkshire Dales SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Yorkshire Dales SC- 7 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Sutton Bingham SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Sutton Bingham SC- 10 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Aero Southern Summer Championship for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Bradford On Avon SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bradford On Avon SC- 1 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy