Sunsail 2017 Mar Greece 728
RC Lasers TT at Poole Radio Yacht Club

by Dave Fowler today at 4:00 pm 26 March 2017
RC Lasers TT at Poole © Mike Millard

I don't know what it is, but Poole seems to always give the Lasers a blue sky welcome.

Due to the wind direction, off the houses, Race Officer Peter Wiles and his team set a course in the large lake, laying a beat/run with dog leg course, with a gate at the leeward end. The wind got a bit swirly at the top end of the course, with us all starting with the 'B' rig.

A few latecomers arrived during the first race, complaining about BST, and a missing hour.

The first 3 races went to Dave Fowler. After a small break the course was adjusted with the backing wind. The 4th race after an epic battle between Dave F & Lain Lamey went to Iain, who also gained another 1st and several 2nds through the day. The rest of the morning races went to Dave F.

After lunch the wind had backed a bit more, requiring the leeward gate and start line to be moved. The afternoon saw the appearance of the 'C' sails for half of the remaining races. Laser newcomer Alex Curtis was one, with his boat taking two 1st places and several 2nd and 3rd places, bringing him to 2nd overall. Dave F won the day counting 12 1st places and a 2nd.

RC Lasers TT at Poole - photo © Mike Millard
RC Lasers TT at Poole - photo © Mike Millard

A big thanks to Poole Radio Yacht Club for running the event, and allowing us to hold our AGM at the club. Mike Millard's photos can be found on flickr here.

Overall Results:

1st 840, Dave Fowler (Kingsmill) 14pts
2nd 772, Alex Curtis 34pts
3rd 76, Iain Lamey (Poole) 40pts
4th 168, Chris Jemyn (Poole) 57pts

Full results will be on the www.rclaser.org.uk web site.

The next TT is at West Lancs on 2nd April 2017.

RC Lasers TT at Poole - photo © Mike Millard
RC Lasers TT at Poole - photo © Mike Millard

