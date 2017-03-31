WIN a chance to take off with Harken and the F101

The F101 foiling trimaran © Sportsboatworld.com

by Fi Edwards, Harken UK today at 10:00 am

To celebrate an incredible 50 years of innovation Harken UK, in association with Foiling World, (the brains behind the NEW Foiling 101) are offering the chance to bag yourself and a friend an unforgettable two days learning to fly with some of the best foiling coaches in the business at Pro-Vela in Mar Menor, Spain.

The two-day course will cover aspects such as how the boat works, rigging and tuning, pre-flight checks and safety, launching/landing, the secure position, turning around, tiller and main sheet management, how to deploy, furl and sail with the Zero, sailing fundamentals of weight, steering and trim, controlling the boat when foiling, points of sailing and speeding up the turns.