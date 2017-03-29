Please select your home edition
Edition
P&B 2016 April - Leadeboard
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Hi Fit
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Hi Fit
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Spanish Under-30 sailor Willy Altadill returns for second Volvo Ocean Race

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 2:28 pm 29 March 2017
Willy Altadill returns for his second Volvo Ocean Race © Francisco Vignale / MAPFRE / Volvo Ocean Race

The 24-year-old from Barcelona, who made his debut with MAPFRE last race, is the son of round-the-world veteran Guillermo Altadill. Willy is the first sailor to be named for the 2017-18 race as one of the two Under-30s sailors each team must sail with.

"My job will be to help the watch captains ensure the boat is sailing as fast as possible," explained Willy, who is already training with the team in Sanxenxo, northern Spain, and will take the role of trimmer.

"The aim right now leading up to the race is to push the boat as hard as possible and try to break things, so that we don't break them in the race. We can also fine tune the electronics so that all the numbers for the boat are correct, and squeeze the very best out of it."

The youngster joins skipper Xabi Fernández, watch captains Pablo Arrarte and Rob Greenhalgh, and boat captain Ñeti Cuervas-Mons in the MAPFRE ranks. Seven-time Volvo Ocean Racer Neal McDonald will be sports and performance director, and will also sail some legs in 2017-18.

In 2014-15, Willy Altadill joined MAPFRE for Leg 4 from Sanya to Auckland, helping the Spanish team to victory in the 6,000-mile plus stage. Xabi was MAPFRE's stand-in skipper then, and Altadill is grateful not only to the trust his fellow Spaniard put in him, but also the Under-30s rule that is designed to bring on the next generation of Volvo Ocean Race sailor.

"For me personally it's a rule which has enabled me to sail with people with a lot of experience, and learn a great deal from them, as I did in the last race,' said Altadill. "Now it means I'm joining the boat knowing exactly how everything works, and I can keep evolving."

Skipper Xabi Fernández is delighted with his new recruit. "Willy is young and strong, and good at everything. He sails well, and is a really hard worker as well as a very good trimmer.

"I'm sure that he will give his all as he did in the last edition, once again with MAPFRE. Since he was very little he has experienced offshore racing and the Volvo Ocean Race alongside his dad, Guillermo, and you can tell. Since the last race, he has been continuously sailing big boats, and will undoubtedly keep growing in this race."

Guillermo Altadill is a Volvo Ocean Race legend, having sailed in five editions, starting in 1989-90 with Fortuna Extra Lights.

Related Articles

Vestas 11th Hour Racing launch campaign
For Volvo Ocean Race with sustainability message Vestas are returning to the Volvo Ocean Race for a second consecutive edition, after launching their 2017-18 campaign in partnership with 11th Hour Racing at simultaneous events in Newport, Rhode Island and Aarhus. Posted on 21 Mar Brouwer & Riou join Dongfeng Racde Team
Top female sailors set for Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 Dongfeng Race Team have selected Carolijn Brouwer and Marie Riou for their Volvo Ocean Race campaign in 2017-18 – a move that confirms the impact of a rule change introduced by the race to encourage mixed male-female crews. Posted on 16 Mar MAPFRE snap up Greenhalgh
For Volvo Ocean Race bid Spanish team MAPFRE have signed Britain's Rob Greenhalgh as a watch captain for their 2017-18 campaign. Posted on 14 Mar Fourth Volvo Ocean Race team confirmed
To be revealed later this month The fourth team for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 is now confirmed – and will be revealed later this month. Posted on 9 Mar Team AkzoNobel to race new Volvo Ocean 65
In the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 Team AkzoNobel, led by Dutch skipper Simeon Tienpont, will tackle sailing's toughest team test in the new Volvo Ocean 65 currently being constructed at Persico Marine in Bergamo, Italy. Posted on 8 Mar Jérémie Beyou takes on Volvo Ocean Race
Vendée Globe star joins Dongfeng Race Team Dongfeng skipper Charles Caudrelier names France's Jérémie Beyou and New Zealanders Stu Bannatyne and Daryl Wislang for Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 campaign. Posted on 7 Mar MAPFRE sign up Nēti
Onboard 'MacGyver' for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 Ñeti, the 35-year-old from Santander in the north of Spain, will be taking part in the race for the fourth successive edition. He made his debut on Telefónica Black in 2008-09 and returned with Telefónica in 2011-12 and MAPFRE in 2014-15. Posted on 5 Mar Cool drone footage
Of Dongfeng Race Team on the water As the remaining boats continue to undergo the €1 million re-fit process, Charles Caudrelier is the first skipper out on the water with his upgraded Volvo Ocean 65. Posted on 25 Feb The 10 most impactful youngsters
In Volvo Ocean Race history Age is just a number, right? Well, yes – according to some of the sailors who've tackled the world's toughest ocean test. They say 'if you're good enough, you're old enough', and this lot certainly proved that. Posted on 23 Feb Pablo Arrarte joins MAPFRE as watch captain
Back for his fourth Volvo Ocean Race Pablo Arrarte will be back for his fourth Volvo Ocean Race in 2017-18, joining Spanish team MAPFRE as watch captain. Posted on 22 Feb

Upcoming Events

Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 2 Apr Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bewl Sailing Association Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bewl Sailing Association- 8 Apr to 9 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy