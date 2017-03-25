Please select your home edition
Comet Trio Open at Shustoke Sailing Club

by Stuart Hydon today at 2:22 pm 25 March 2017

Lucky Pants Padro Wins!

A small but competitive fleet of six Comet Trios took part in the Comet Trio Open at Shustoke Sailing Club on Saturday 25 March 2017.

These were mainly comprised of home boats but were joined by last year's winner Bob and Colette Horlock from Exe Sailing Club; which is the home to the strongest Comet Trio fleet in the country. In the first race it was the "Bushwackers" - dad and son team of Stuart and Rory Bush - who established a substantial lead to take the first race ahead of Adrian and Tracie Padro, with Bob and Colette Horlock coming in thrid.

In the second race Stuart and Rory were looking confident managing to stay ahead of Adrian and Tracie to open up a safe margin. With minds clearly elsewhere, probably contemplating that having had most of the winter off was a good thing, the Padro's nearly took Stuart and Rory on the final two downwind legs. With Stuart and Rory now forced into defensive play, it wasn't long before Adrian and Tracie were able to seize their opportunity and win the race. Third and fourth positions were also hotly contested, with a draw on the line between Tony Fulford and Bob & Colette Horlock!

Into the last race and for the decider! It was at this point that it is rumoured that Adrian suggested that Tracie wore his lucky snood to keep her warm in the closing race. Tracie, always suspicious of a gift from her husband Adrian, checked out the item of clothing and realised that the snood was branded Calvin Klein and had an extra hole at one end... Despite Adrian trying to pass-off his undergarments as a snood, Adrian and Tracie managed to win the last race snatching the victory from Stuart and Rory. It was great to see a Shustoke boat home first, especially given that in previous years they had been bridesmaids in this event.

Big thanks go to OOD for the day Jim Hopton ably assisted by Richard Charles, the rescue crews, and the all important Galley and Bar Teams.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelm NameCrew NameClubR1R2R3Pts
1st433Adrian PadroTracie PadroShustoke SC(2)112
2nd398Stuart BushRory BushShustoke SC1(2)23
3rd394Bob HorlockColette HorlockExe Sailing Club3(3.5)36
4th390Tony Fulford Shustoke SC(4)3.547.5
5th484Antony CampionCarol CampionShustoke SC65(DNS)11
6th357Chris PadroPeter McDonaldShustoke SC5(DNS)(DNS)12

