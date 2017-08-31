Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Lennon Racewear Thermalite 2015 Top
Lennon Racewear Thermalite 2015 Top

Entry now open for Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals at Tenby

by Sally Campbell today at 7:09 pm 26-31 August 2017
The 2017 Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals take place at Tenby © RS200 Class Association

The countdown has begun! #TrekToTenby

Entry to the Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championship has been declared open by past Class Chairman Pete Vincent.

In 150 days time the RS200 warning signal will sound for the first race of the Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championship hosted by Tenby Sailing Club.

"Tenby Sailing Club have a long history of running major Championships and are proud to be hosting the RS200s. We look forward to welcoming sailors and their families to our club and town," said Commodore Ted Lewis.

The championship programme is 2 races a day from Sunday 27th August to Thursday Thurs 1st Sept, with first start at 13.00 each day from Monday onwards, to suit the tides and allow for leisurely mornings, enabling sailors to make the most of the awesome social programme that the RS200's are known for. There will be pre-Nationals coaching on Saturday 26th August.

Following on from a successful youth training initiative rolled out to 4 regions over the Winter, the Class Association is supporting youth sailors by offering a special rate of just £119 for youth early entry.

RS Sailing have three charter boats available for the Championship. MD, Jon Partridge said "we are delighted that the class is becoming such a popular choice for youths and are making charter boats available for the Nationals because we recognise that some are not yet in a position to own their own RS200."

The class is also asking for owners who are not coming to the Nationals to consider loaning their boat, with a suggested thank you being the cost of new jib. Would-be borrowers or lenders are being asked to contact the class secretary

Sailors are being urged to enter and book their accommodation early, not only to save money with the early entry rates, but also because Tenby is a popular tourist destination and gets very busy in August. "Tenby is one of my top 5 all-time sailing venues," said Pete Vincent who will be sailing with 13 year old Abi Campbell, "It's a no-brainer! Entering early helps the club and the class association know they have the budget to make the championships bigger and better for everyone. I've entered already and urge you to do the same."

Enter via the RS Class Association website here .

Follow #TrekToTenby on facebook and Instagram

The 2017 Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals take place at Tenby - photo © RS200 Class Association
The 2017 Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals take place at Tenby - photo © RS200 Class Association

Related Articles

RS200s at Bristol Corinthian
2ndhandinghies.com SW Ugly Tour kicks off The eagerly anticipated first event of the 2017 RS200 SW Ugly Tour, sponsored by www.2ndhanddinghies.com, kicked of with quite a bang on Super Saturday. Posted on 24 Mar RS200 SEAS Series at Queen Mary
14 helms and their spinnaker monkeys turn up 14 helms and their spinnaker monkeys turned up to participate in the first round of the 2017 RS200 SEAS Series. For those more used to less space, the prospect of fanging around a big pond in a gnarly but mild F 5-6 at QM appealed hugely. Posted on 20 Mar Itchenor RS200 Winter Warmer
2017 off to a flier! Winter Warmer weekend 1 and we got 2017 off to a flier! We had 11 boats on Saturday and 8 on Sunday (in part due to the festivities the night before but, thankfully and perhaps remarkably, not due to firework-related injuries). Posted on 9 Mar GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series prize giving
Award to RS200 victors at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Matt Mee and Emma Norris have become the first RS200 sailors to win the GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series in its eight-year history. The former Fireball World Champion steered his RS200 to fifth place in the final event two weeks ago at the Oxford Blue. Posted on 2 Mar Itchenor Sailing Club prepares
For a busy season of sailing Itchenor Sailing Club in Chichester prepares to kick off a busy season of sailing with renowned regattas, top tournaments and family fixtures among the line-up. Posted on 22 Feb Ullswater Yacht Club season starts
With the Easter Regatta on 15-17 April Ullswater Yacht Club's competitive year for visitors kicks off with the Easter Regatta, April 15-17, which is an open event for all classes. Posted on 15 Feb GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series Brass Monkey
Mee wins again, but only by a second With storms Barbara and Conor lining up to batter the UK over Christmas it was looking touch and go for The Brass Monkey at Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club - the third round of the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series. Posted on 29 Dec 2016 Mee & Norris's RS200 dominates Datchet Flyer
GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series Round 2 Matt Mee and Emma Norris from Burghfield sailed their RS200 to a dominant victory at the Datchet Flyer, the second event of the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series. Posted on 14 Dec 2016 Lennon RS200 & RS Feva Winter Championship
57 boats race at the WPNSA The Lennon Racewear RS200 and RS Feva Winter Championships at Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy was a first combined event of the classes for a few years. Posted on 28 Nov 2016 RS200 End of Season Championship
A cold and windy weekend at Rutland What a fantastic weekend we had at Rutland Water last week for the RS200 End of Seasons. A great fleet of 20 boats launched in bitterly cold, although sunny conditions, into a stiff 20 knot breeze. Posted on 11 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC RS200 Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Hayling Island SC RS200 RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Waldringfield SC RS200 Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Waldringfield SC RS200 Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Queen Mary SC RS200 End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy