Entry now open for Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals at Tenby

The 2017 Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals take place at Tenby © RS200 Class Association

by Sally Campbell today at 7:09 pm

The countdown has begun! #TrekToTenby

Entry to the Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championship has been declared open by past Class Chairman Pete Vincent.

In 150 days time the RS200 warning signal will sound for the first race of the Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championship hosted by Tenby Sailing Club.

"Tenby Sailing Club have a long history of running major Championships and are proud to be hosting the RS200s. We look forward to welcoming sailors and their families to our club and town," said Commodore Ted Lewis.

The championship programme is 2 races a day from Sunday 27th August to Thursday Thurs 1st Sept, with first start at 13.00 each day from Monday onwards, to suit the tides and allow for leisurely mornings, enabling sailors to make the most of the awesome social programme that the RS200's are known for. There will be pre-Nationals coaching on Saturday 26th August.

Following on from a successful youth training initiative rolled out to 4 regions over the Winter, the Class Association is supporting youth sailors by offering a special rate of just £119 for youth early entry.

RS Sailing have three charter boats available for the Championship. MD, Jon Partridge said "we are delighted that the class is becoming such a popular choice for youths and are making charter boats available for the Nationals because we recognise that some are not yet in a position to own their own RS200."

The class is also asking for owners who are not coming to the Nationals to consider loaning their boat, with a suggested thank you being the cost of new jib. Would-be borrowers or lenders are being asked to contact the class secretary

Sailors are being urged to enter and book their accommodation early, not only to save money with the early entry rates, but also because Tenby is a popular tourist destination and gets very busy in August. "Tenby is one of my top 5 all-time sailing venues," said Pete Vincent who will be sailing with 13 year old Abi Campbell, "It's a no-brainer! Entering early helps the club and the class association know they have the budget to make the championships bigger and better for everyone. I've entered already and urge you to do the same."

Enter via the RS Class Association website here .

Follow #TrekToTenby on facebook and Instagram