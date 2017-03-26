Please select your home edition
Fireball Open at Staunton Harold Sailing Club

by UKFA today at 4:35 pm 25-26 March 2017

The 2015 open meeting at Staunton Harold has gone down in Fireball folklore. Listen to some of the stories and you would think the event had been held in the Southern Ocean, not a reservoir just outside Derby. It was carnage with broken boats and crews everywhere. Some still bear the scars; for some the mental scars might never heal.

So it was with some trepidation that the Fireball fleet travelled up and down the M1 to Staunton Harold for the first open of the 2017 calendar over the weekend of 25th and 26th March. However, conditions could not have been more perfect as they were greeted with warm spring sunshine and a 10-12 knot breeze.

On the Saturday, a series of 7 sprint races were held over short 1 and 2 lap windward-leeward courses with races lasting 15-20 minutes. With the frenetic activity from that number of races it's impossible to give you a leg by leg commentary and, to be honest, that would be boring. What we can say it was a lot of fun. Plus if you were down the pan, you didn't have to endure the pain for too long.

At the end of the day Christian Birrell and Vyv Townend lay first, with World Champion Tom Gillard and crew Tom Lonsdale second and Kevin Hope and Russ Thorne third. Local evergreens Grahame Newton and Mark Stevens also had an impressive string of results.

Special mention must go to the scratch team of Dave Wade and Dave Winder. Although he has the necessary weight credentials to be a crew, Winder is normally seen at the back end of a Fireball (when not building them). I think the consensus in the boat was he was a pretty useless crew but, by the end of the first day they seemed to have worked out the best way to overcome his lack of crewing dexterity and rounded off the day with a 2nd place in the last race of the day.

After a hectic but fun days sailing, the fleet adjourned to the clubhouse for an excellent curry supper laid on by the club. I believe a few beers were also consumed with the Scorpion fleet.

Sunday morning dawned with more of the same - warm sunshine and 10 knot breeze which built as the day progressed. There was also some localised fogginess, mainly around the Wade and Winder boat.

There were another 4 races held over slightly longer courses, but still short enough to provide a bit of a sprint feel. Matt and Simon Foskett had a good day winning 2 of the 4 races. It may have been a coincidence that Simon had been manning the bar the night and kept the main opposition supplied with beer.

However, when the final points were totted up, the clear winners were Birrell and Townend with 6 race wins, Gillard and Lonsdale second and Hope and Thorne third.

But the real hero of the weekend was Thomas Kelsall. Most Fireball helms whinge about the loads on the mainsheet but this 9 year old put them all to shame. Sailing with his Dad this plucky lad completed almost every race and was rewarded with a thunderous round of applause when he collected his special prize at the prize giving.

A massive thank you to all the club volunteers at SHSC who made this such a great event from the galley staff who kept us all fed to the race team under Tim Grey who laid on such great racing. The sprint format was great fun and a huge success. With the Fireball season culminating in the Europeans at Lyme Regis in August, it was a great way to blow away the winter cobwebs and start the championship campaign.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10R11Pts
1st15096Christian BirrellVyv TownendBough Beech SC11‑411‑43124115
2nd15127Thomas GillardTom LonsdaleSheffield Viking SC241222‑625‑11222
3rd15133Kevin HopeRussell HornerNotts County SC5323414‑63‑7631
4th14870Matt FoskettSimon FoskettSHSC‑6255565‑711333
5th15143David WadeDave WinderNorthampton47‑124352‑1293441
6th15118Grahame NewtonMark StevensSHSC39611‑133‑13366754
7th15070Isaac MarshOliver DavenportDovestone SC763710‑12(DNF)4721056
8th14370Daren FaseyColin DavisSHSC1057911‑13‑14845867
9th14804Toby HamerTorie MorleyPort Dinorwic9‑15812‑14111251212586
10th14935Andy FoskettLesley FoskettSHSC88‑14‑1581071210141188
11th15073Nigel PepperdineTim SaundersSHSC‑1814136681111816(DSQ)93
12th14792Ellie CraigR BottingDraycote Water SC1312‑168915‑1610111516109
13th14950Chris ThorneAndy StewartLyme Regis16111114716814‑17‑1714111
14th15107Rick CoresJames GoodfellowHayling Island111010181771(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC114
15th15004Rob WatsonCorey NewtonSHSC12‑16151612‑1715916813116
16th14328John PiattIan MooreHISC15‑189‑171591016141315116
17th14889Barry smithJo LineThornbury SC14131710‑18‑18918131012116
18th14771Terry ForbesTim NeedhamSHSC‑1717‑1913161417151599125
19th15002Thomas KelsallSimon KelsallSHSC(DNC)(DNC)181919191817181817163

