GP14 Midland Bell Series Round 1 at Shustoke Sailing Club

by Charles Saunders today at 6:33 am

Saturday 25th March saw the start of the 2017 GP14 Midland Bell traveller series at Shustoke Sailing Club. 8 visiting boats and three of the home fleet gathered in sunny conditions under a moderate North Easterly breeze.

The fleet got away cleanly for the first race and despite the awkward wind direction dictating starboard mark roundings at the end of each beat, good knowledge of the rules and skillful boat handling in the close quarters racing ensured there were no incidents as the fleet gradually stretched out around the course. Pete Jacques crewed by Isobel Tate eventually pulled out a lead over Frank Nickless/Michelle Evans and Ian Willis/Keith Dutton and these three finished in that order.

After an excellent lunch, racing was resumed with slightly more wind in a slightly better direction and the race officer took advantage to reset the course for the two back to back races. The top three remained the same despite being chased hard by some of the following boats for much of the time, but cream rises to the top and Ian Willis took both bullets with Pete and Frank taking a second and third each in what had become quite lively conditions at times.

Overall a very enjoyable days sailing was had by all and at the prize giving the overall winner, Ian Willis thanked the club, the Race officer and all involved for a well run event.

After the event prize giving, the prize giving for the 2016 Midland Bell Series was held, in which Pete Jacques crewed by Hayley Ramadhar won the Midland Bell; The Silver fleet plaque went to Pete Thoms and Dawn Frost of Nantwich & Border Counties SC.

The next Midland Bell event is Sunday April 2nd at Chase SC, followed by the Super 8 Midland Area Championships at Staunton Harold on April 8th/9th.

Overall Results: