Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 Isotak Ocean
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Fast-Dri Silver Polo Women's
Fast-Dri Silver Polo Women's

Nanny Cay Cup at the 46th BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival

by Trish Jenkins today at 6:19 am 27 March - 2 April 2017

A tauntingly light breeze of 5-7 knots out of the south was enough to get 50+ boats starting in the Nanny Cay Cup, the first event of the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival.

Rather than the usual Round Tortola race, conditions favoured a 16 NM course starting in the channel off Nanny Cay and taking the fleet around Pelican and Flanagan Islands. The breeze built a little around the islands offering up a fairly steady 7-8 knots throughout racing.

Doug Baker;s Andrews 70, Runaway wins the Nanny Cay Cup at the BVI Spring Regatta - photo © BVISR / ToddVanSickle
Doug Baker;s Andrews 70, Runaway wins the Nanny Cay Cup at the BVI Spring Regatta - photo © BVISR / ToddVanSickle

Racing in the CSA Racing division, Runaway, the Andrews 70 skippered by Doug Baker (USA) completed the course in the shortest elapsed time of 1:41:43, taking home the 2017 Nanny Cay Cup. Spike, the J 111 helmed by Sam Talbot (BVI) took second in division, while Taz, the RP 37 owned and skippered by Bernie Evan-Wong (ANU) placed third.

The X41 Godspeed helmed by Peter Steinkogler (AUT) took first in the CSA Cruising fleet, ahead of Roosta, the IC 24 skippered by Pat Nolan (BVI). Sam of Hamble, the Sigma 38 skippered by Peter Hopps (GBR), took third.

In the CSA Bareboat fleet, Team Merlin-Sohcahtoa skippered by Charlie Garrard (USA) took first, followed closely by Sail Experts-Dauntless Five skippered by Petr Kochnev (RUS), and in third place was BYRA-La Belle Vita, skippered by John Fourqurean (USA). In the Multihull Division, first place went to Little Wing, the Antrim/Perry 52 skippered by Ron Boehm (USA), and Wildfire, the Edel Cat 35 skippered by John Hayes (BVI), took second.

In the Offshore Multihull Division, the Gunboat 66 Extreme H20, owned and skippered by Pat Benz (USA) took first, followed by NALA, the HH 66 and skippered by Jim Vos (USA) in second. The Gunboat 60 owned and skippered by Phil Lotz (USA), took third.

Full results at www.yachtscoring.com/event_results_cumulative.cfm?eID=2979

Sam Talbot's J111, Spike took second place in CSA Racing in the Nanny Cay Cup at the BVI Spring Regatta - photo © BVISR / ToddVanSickle
Sam Talbot's J111, Spike took second place in CSA Racing in the Nanny Cay Cup at the BVI Spring Regatta - photo © BVISR / ToddVanSickle

Racing on his home turf in today's challenging breeze had its benefits for Sam Talbot, a BVI local racing J111, Spike. "We sailed really well actually and were flying upwind. It was the final run that really got us but overall we were really happy with our race," Talbot said, all smiles. "Local knowledge was handy with the laylines, knowing exactly how close we could get to the rocks and deciding where we could hold, it definitely came in handy. Second time around Pelican there were a lot of worried people on board," Talbot joked.

Talbot is racing with mostly his regular crew on board with a few extras along for the ride today until the more serious racing begins later in the week. When asked who he's watching out for this week, Talbot didn't hesitate for a second, "El Ocaso!"

From Antigua, Bernie Evan Wong's RP37, TAZ during the Nanny Cay Cup at the BVI Spring Regatta - photo © BVISR / ToddVanSickle
From Antigua, Bernie Evan Wong's RP37, TAZ during the Nanny Cay Cup at the BVI Spring Regatta - photo © BVISR / ToddVanSickle

Taz has sailed with mostly the same crew this winter, which has helped the team's progression, Bernie Evan-Wong said. "We've been really pleased with our end results, we've been racing the same boats the whole time and relatively, we're racing well." He's hoping to continue that trend this week and today saw the team off to a good start.

"It turned out to be quite a challenging race," Evan-Wong said. "The light wind was good for us, though, because we just did the Caribbean 600 and it was very similar conditions with breezes of 6-7 knots. Today we tuned the rig for light wind and our target upwind was close to 7 knots, and on the reach we were about 8."

Andrew McIrvine (GBR) skipper of Team Larry-Olympia's Tigress has returned to the BVI for the first time since 2003, and he's not sure why it took him so long to return. "It's beautiful, yesterday we did an exploratory for the Round Tortola race so we did see a lot of the BVI scenery yesterday which we would have missed today given the change in course." His team placed 8th overall today, a little plagued by the light air.

"We've had a couple of days of practice in a bit more wind but the sail inventory on this boat - which is the same as mine back home - is very different," McIrvine said. "We made a slight miscalculation with the wind shifting. We beat Arthur, our sister-ship, which is important but we can do better than that I am sure. Today was the day for lightweight flying boats - Beneteau First 40s dislike under 10-12 knots, then they wake up and behave!"

Crews gather for the prizegiving of the Nanny Cay Cup at the BVI Spring Regatta - photo © BVISR / ToddVanSickle
Crews gather for the prizegiving of the Nanny Cay Cup at the BVI Spring Regatta - photo © BVISR / ToddVanSickle

On Wednesday, the fleet heads to Scrub Island for the next event in the BVI Sailing Festival extravaganza, the Scrub Island Invitational. Back at Nanny Cay at 7.30pm is the 2nd showing of Vanishing Sail, a historical film about building the Carriacou sloops.

The oldest boat in the BVI Sailing Festival, Matt Barker's The Blue Peter during the Nanny Cay Cup at the BVI Spring Regatta - photo © BVISR / ToddVanSickle
The oldest boat in the BVI Sailing Festival, Matt Barker's The Blue Peter during the Nanny Cay Cup at the BVI Spring Regatta - photo © BVISR / ToddVanSickle

For more information go to www.bvispringregatta.org

Related Articles

International fleet race ready
For the 46th BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival Many of this year's participants in the BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival made their way ashore Monday to register for a week of world-class racing out of Nanny Cay, Tortola. Posted on 28 Mar Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 3
'Chilled Champagne' sailing Sunday, 26 March's racing sees us at midpoint of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series and the overall results are beginning to take shape as the front runners and riders start to become apparent. Posted on 27 Mar The World Sailing Show - April 2017
Going overboard – Conrad Colman's shocking secret Conrad Colman's blow by blow account of his experiences in the Vendée Globe touched thousands as he recorded the highs and the lows of his trip. But what he didn't tell the world during his 110 day race was that he had come perilously close to dying. Posted on 27 Mar St. Thomas International Regatta overall
It's all about time Several classes were too close to call going into the final day of racing at the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR), held March 24 to 26 out of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Posted on 27 Mar St. Thomas International Regatta day 2
Rock & Roll Time The St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR) proved its reputation as the 'Crown Jewel of Caribbean Yacht Racing' by superbly delivering on its signature mix of round the rocks and round the buoy courses on the event's second day of competition. Posted on 26 Mar St. Thomas International Regatta day 1
Cat's paw calm to 20+ knots Nearly cat's paw calm in the morning combined with typical Caribbean tradewinds gusting to 20-plus knots in the afternoon provided something for everyone during the first day's racing to the Charlotte Amalie harbour and back. Posted on 25 Mar Transatlantic Race 2019
Start Date Confirmed Sailing's greatest Corinthian challenge has confirmed the start date for its next edition; and this time, every competitor will depart Newport, R.I., on the same day. Posted on 22 Mar RORC Easter Challenge - Free expert coaching
Optimise your time and get set for the season If you want to do better out on the race course, you could buy yourself a newer, more competitive boat. Or sail with a better crew. Or could buy some new sails. Or put in some practice. Posted on 22 Mar St. Thomas International Regatta preview
Racers get ready, regatta ready! An impressive class of five Offshore Catamarans certainly shows that STIR is where the big cats roam. Back for its third year is Fault Tolerant, a Gunboat 60 sailed by Rye, NY-based couple, Robert and Libby Alexander. Posted on 22 Mar Gunboats join the Multihull Class
At the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta With six Gunboats confirmed to race the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta, the competition dial has been seriously notched up for one of the best Caribbean racing events under the sun. Posted on 26 Feb

Upcoming Events

Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 2 Apr Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bewl Sailing Association Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bewl Sailing Association- 8 Apr to 9 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy