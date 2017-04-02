Please select your home edition
Two new GBR IRC Championships announced

by RORC Rating Office today at 4:28 pm 2 April 2017
Rick Tomlinson captures a busy start at the 2016 IRC National Championship © RORC / Rick Tomlinson

The International Rating Certificate (IRC), sponsored by Spinlock, is a global rating rule used for hundreds of events in 40 countries. In UK waters IRC competition is fierce both for the National Championship, organised by the Royal Ocean Racing Club, and for regional championships which range from Scotland to the Channel Islands.

Two new IRC Championships have been added for 2017: an Inland Championship on Lake Windermere and an Autumn Championship organised by Hamble River SC – both add an extra challenge to an existing winter series. In addition to regional events there are championships for Small Boats and Double Handed crews.

Winners of each Championship will also win a special prize package from IRC sponsors Spinlock.

The 2017 GBR IRC Championships are:

  • Solent (May-October)
  • Scottish (May)
  • Sussex (June)
  • Channel Islands (June)
  • National (June)
  • East Coast (July)
  • Welsh National (August)
  • South West (August)
  • Southern (September)
  • Small Boat (September)
  • Double Handed (September)
  • Autumn (September)
  • Inland (November-March)
Full details are online at www.rorcrating.com/irc-rating-gbr/irc-regional-champs

Teams who would like help honing their racing skills before the season gets into full swing should look at the RORC Easter Challenge 14-16th April, which offers free on-the-water coaching. See www.rorc.org/news/news-2017/rorc-easter-challenge-free-expert-coaching for details.

