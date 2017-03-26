Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Rooster SuperTherm Top
Rooster SuperTherm Top
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Musto Skiff Open at Rutland Sailing Club

by Dave Poston today at 4:21 pm 25-26 March 2017
Musto Skiffs at Rutland © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

Twenty-four Mustos gathered at Rutland for a fantastic start to the season - two days of sun, wind, and some very close racing!

Race 1 got underway in a 12-15 knots NE breeze, with the sailors unsure which way up the beat would pay. The answer was to sail the shifts and say in pressure - very tricky to get right! Stuart Keegan made the best of it to round the first mark first, closely followed by Alex Knight, Dan Kilsby and Dave Poston. The four fought it out changing places several times, with Dan taking the win from Alex and Dave.

The breeze picked up a little for race 2, which produced a new top 3. After a good fight Dan Trotter took a well earned win followed by George Hand and Tom Wright.

Musto Skiffs at Rutland - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
Musto Skiffs at Rutland - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

Race 3 was a bit windier still - right in the zone for going flat-out but still racing as hard as possible! George, Dan T, Dan K, Alex, Dave and Tom were all in the mix at the front, with Dave taking the bullet from Dan Trotter and George.

Overnight this left Dave in the lead with 8 pts, Dan K and George tied 2nd with 10 pts, and Dan T on 13pts. As is customary at Rutland, the fleet decanted to the Wheatsheaf pub for a hearty dinner, followed by a few drinks and then a deep sleep!

Musto Skiffs at Rutland - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
Musto Skiffs at Rutland - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

Sunday dawned a little lighter and shiftier for race 4. Whilst the rest of the fleet struggled with the shifts George Hand cruised away to a large lead, leaving Dan T and Rich Pelley to fight it out for 2nd and 3rd.

In race 5 George made it look easy again as he maintained a race-long lead. The breeze picked up with gusts of 15-18 knots, making for some interesting reaches on the 'outer loop' course the mustos were sailing. Choosing when to hoist the kite was key! Dan T and Dave battled it out behind George, swapping places several times as they took turns picking the wrong shifts, with Dan finishing 2nd and Dave 3rd.

Musto Skiffs at Rutland - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
Musto Skiffs at Rutland - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

In race 6 and a bit more breeze, George proved it wasn't just luck by getting off to a shaky start and steadily pulling through the fleet, finally overcoming Tom and Alex to take the race win and the series win too.

A big thanks to Rutland for putting on a very smoothly run event, alongside the B14s, Cherubs and RS800s. It was great to experience such close racing right through the fleet which bodes well for the rest of the season!

Overall Results: (top three)

1st George Hand 8pts
2nd Dan Trotter 11pts
3rd Dave Poston 18pts

Related Articles

See the new VX EVO this weekend
On the Ovington Boats stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Two new boats to the Ovington Boats stable will be on display at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show this weekend; the brand-new VX EVO and the more established International OK. Posted on 2 Mar George Hand joins Team Allen
24 year old skiff racer set for J70 class 24 year old skiff racer George Hand will be joining Team Allen and using the British Manufacturer's hardware as well as competing under the team banner in the J70 class. Posted on 28 Nov 2016 Musto Skiffs at the Hume Weir Regatta
Setting off with mixed feelings With mixed feelings, the Victorian Musto Skiff fleet set off for the windless Hume Weir, some 350km north of Melbourne's CBD for their first regatta of the season. Posted on 2 Nov 2016 Ovington Inlands at Grafham preview
Pre-enter now, and check the Autumn clearance sale too The Ovington Inland Championships are returning to Grafham Water SC after the 2015 Championship was cancelled due to gales. The 505 class are attending for the first time and are joining the established classes at this annual regatta. Posted on 21 Oct 2016 Musto Skiffs at Stone
Post-worlds travelling hangover in the past Twenty-two boats attended the Musto Skiff Open Meeting at Stone Sailing Club proving that the post-worlds travelling hangover that has afflicted some of the fleet is well and truly over. Posted on 13 Oct 2016 Ovington 40th Anniversary Celebration Regatta
Sailing and fun at Derwent Reservoir Sailors started arriving at Derwent Reservoir SC from Friday lunchtime to enjoy the warm weather, rig boats, BBQ and to hear Seven Sins playing in the marquee until late into the evening. Posted on 7 Sep 2016 Musto Skiff UK Series round 7 at Thorpe Bay
Rookie Andy Tarboton emerges as new series leader Eight boats travelled to join the 2 local boats for round 7 of the UK Series. The fleet launched into a fresh 14-18kt SW with sunshine and enjoyed 4 quick-fire races alongside Southend-on-Sea pier. Posted on 5 Sep 2016 Ovington 40th Anniversary Regatta preview
Entries grow in last days before price goes up Entries are coming in for 40th Ovington celebration regatta at Derwent Reservoir SC 27th/28th August. Running as part of the regatta is a Musto Skiff open meeting, a 29er Northern series event and a Solution meeting. Posted on 19 Aug 2016 Harken Musto Skiff Nationals at Largo Bay overall
Alex Knight takes the win The final day of the Harken Musto Skiff Nationals Championships dawned with considerable contrast to the big foam-up of yesterday. The breeze was a gentle 4-8 knots. Posted on 14 Aug 2016 Harken Musto Skiff Nationals at Largo Bay day 3
An epic with three superb races On some days you try to put in writing what an epic day you had, but what you write never quite does it justice, and today was one of those days at Largo Bay Sailing Club. Posted on 13 Aug 2016

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Musto Skiff Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy