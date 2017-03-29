RS Aero Grand Tour 2017: RS Sailing on the road to demo days around the country

RS Aero Grand Tour 2017 © RS Sailing RS Aero Grand Tour 2017 © RS Sailing

by Teagan Rowlands today at 12:06 pm

Team RS are fuelling up, strapping down and hitting the road to show off the RS Aero - the World's Fastest Growing Sailboat Class - to more clubs, more sailors and more spectators.

You can have an opportunity to sample why the blend of ultra light weight and simplicity, with a sublime and flexible rig configuration, is capturing the hearts of hundreds of sailors across the country.

With flexible, ultra low rate finance packages available, an RS Aero is more easily in reach than you might think.

If you'd like to book a test sail, please email

RSsailing.com