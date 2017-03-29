Please select your home edition
RS Aero Grand Tour 2017: RS Sailing on the road to demo days around the country

by Teagan Rowlands today at 12:06 pm 29 March 2017
RS Aero Grand Tour 2017 © RS Sailing

Team RS are fuelling up, strapping down and hitting the road to show off the RS Aero - the World's Fastest Growing Sailboat Class - to more clubs, more sailors and more spectators.

You can have an opportunity to sample why the blend of ultra light weight and simplicity, with a sublime and flexible rig configuration, is capturing the hearts of hundreds of sailors across the country.

RS Aero Grand Tour 2017 - photo © RS Sailing

With flexible, ultra low rate finance packages available, an RS Aero is more easily in reach than you might think.

If you'd like to book a test sail, please email

RSsailing.com

Related Articles

RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championships
28 helms race at Island Barn Reservoir 28 RS Aeros competed at Island Barn, excited at the prospect of a breezy blue-sky day with flat water and a large home fleet. A welcoming committee to help up the ramp, fine bacon baps and an Aero bar for those who pre-registered set the feel for the day. Posted on 28 Mar RS Aero Noble Marine Spring Championships
At Island Barn Reservoir on Saturday Spring is certainly here with mild temperatures and refreshingly fresh breezes and this Saturday's RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championships is also the final event of the RS Aero UK Winter Series. Posted on 24 Mar Ken Fowler and his 900 mile charity epic
RS Aero from Land's End to John O'Groats A special feature interview with Ken Fowler, Vice-Commodore of Highcliffe Sailing Club, who will be sailing from Land's End to John O'Groats in an RS Aero to raise money for Cancer Research UK and Oakhaven Hospice. Posted on 21 Mar New direction for Charlie Merchant
'Demo Dave' moves onto a new role Following many years of service RS Sailing's UK Sales Manager, Charlie Merchant, is moving to a new role as J Boats brand manager at Key Yachting. Posted on 16 Mar RS Aero Worlds to be held at Carnac
Online entry open for July event in France Online entry opened this week for the first RS Aero World Championship, which shall be held at the French seaside resort of Carnac on the Brittany coast from 23rd-28th July 2017. Posted on 9 Mar RS Aero UK Winter Series
Update after 8 events The RS Aero UK Winter Series is entering its final stages and the score sheet remains wide open with a large bubble of RS Aero sailors still able to step onto the final podium. Posted on 3 Mar RS Aero UK Southern Circuit 2017
A new structure and several exciting new venues Building on the past two seasons the 2017 RS Aero UK Southern Circuit will have a new structure and several exciting new venues in 2017. Posted on 2 Mar RS Aeros at the Roadford Rocket
Ten hardy travellers ahead of Storm Ewan Ten hardy RS Aeros were undeterred from travelling by a forecast of 'Lundy... Storm 10 later' as Storm Ewan was due to make landfall on the Cornish coast and threatened to rip up the English peninsula. Posted on 1 Mar RS Aero UK Northern Circuit 2017
Six events starting with the Northern Championships The inaugural RS Aero UK Northern Circuit was launched in 2016 with six events across Northern England from as far north as North Berwick in Scotland to as far south as the Midlands. Posted on 23 Feb RS Aeros at the Frigid Digit Regatta
Sunny and not too cold in Seattle Seattle's Frigid Digit regatta started as the major midwinter Laser event back 1974. This year the event featured Lasers, Opti's and RS Aeros hosted by the Seattle Laser Fleet, Corinthian YC and West Coast Sailing. Posted on 23 Feb

Upcoming Events

Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 2 Apr Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bewl Sailing Association Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bewl Sailing Association- 8 Apr to 9 Apr
