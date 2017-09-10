Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Ultimate Cruiser Hi-Fit Trouser
Henri Lloyd Ultimate Cruiser Hi-Fit Trouser
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

2010 Corby 25Ep race yacht
located in Pwllheli
Hustler 32 Mk2
located in Beaumaris
Stephen Jones IRC 3/4 tonner
located in Southampton
Reve de Mere 25 Cruiser/Racer - Project
located in Chichester

IRC Double Handed Nationals to be held in September

by Robert Lamb today at 2:28 pm 8-10 September 2017
IRC Double Handed Nationals © Robert Lamb

The 4th edition of the IRC Double Handed National Championships will take place in the Solent from Friday 8th to Sunday 10th September 2017.

By popular demand, the event has been expanded to cover three days with five races. With no discards the format will provide Great Britain with all round champions of double handed keelboat racing - champions of a series that includes a laid marks course, round the cans racing and a long passage race, the main elements of double handed keelboat racing.

The organisers will again be the Royal Southampton YC and RORC. Both clubs boast a long history of excellent race management with RORC hosting the fully crewed IRC National Championships for many years; the RSYC managing the UK's premier double handed series for more than 35 years. To compliment the racing, they will host an informal supper on Friday evening, the event dinner on Saturday evening and prize-giving after racing on Sunday. The social events and the prize-giving will be held at the RORC Clubhouse in Cowes.

Unfortunately the availability of the IRC single event rating, introduced by the RORC Rating Office in 2015, has been withdrawn for this event. All entries, therefore, will have to have a full IRC certificate.

Entries open today. The Notice of Race can be found at www.dhnationals.co.uk.

Register your interest at www.dhnationals.co.uk/register-interest.html to be notified of these and other important notices / news.

Related Articles

BVI Spring Regatta day 1
86 boats take to the line In CSA Racing on Day 1 of the BVI Spring Regatta, fleet leaders established early, with the winners of the three racing divisions each taking three bullets in a clean sweep. Posted today at 6:49 am Irish Cruiser Racing Nationals
Launched at the Royal Cork Yacht Club Minister Simon Coveney and newly elected President of the Irish Sailing Association Jack Roy paid a visit to the Royal Cork Yacht Club last Monday night. Posted on 31 Mar 2nd Annual Scrub Island Invitational
At the 46th BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival There's nothing like a good party at the finish to entice a fleet of enthusiastic racers to focus on the task at hand, and the Scrub Island Resort laid it on for racers. Posted on 30 Mar Runaway wins the 2017 Nanny Cay Cup
At the 46th BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival A tauntingly light breeze of 5-7 knots out of the south was enough to get 50+ boats starting in the Nanny Cay Cup, the first event of the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival. Posted on 29 Mar International fleet race ready
For the 46th BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival Many of this year's participants in the BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival made their way ashore Monday to register for a week of world-class racing out of Nanny Cay, Tortola. Posted on 28 Mar Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 3
'Chilled Champagne' sailing Sunday, 26 March's racing sees us at midpoint of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series and the overall results are beginning to take shape as the front runners and riders start to become apparent. Posted on 27 Mar The World Sailing Show - April 2017
Going overboard – Conrad Colman's shocking secret Conrad Colman's blow by blow account of his experiences in the Vendée Globe touched thousands as he recorded the highs and the lows of his trip. But what he didn't tell the world during his 110 day race was that he had come perilously close to dying. Posted on 27 Mar St. Thomas International Regatta overall
It's all about time Several classes were too close to call going into the final day of racing at the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR), held March 24 to 26 out of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Posted on 27 Mar St. Thomas International Regatta day 2
Rock & Roll Time The St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR) proved its reputation as the 'Crown Jewel of Caribbean Yacht Racing' by superbly delivering on its signature mix of round the rocks and round the buoy courses on the event's second day of competition. Posted on 26 Mar St. Thomas International Regatta day 1
Cat's paw calm to 20+ knots Nearly cat's paw calm in the morning combined with typical Caribbean tradewinds gusting to 20-plus knots in the afternoon provided something for everyone during the first day's racing to the Charlotte Amalie harbour and back. Posted on 25 Mar

Upcoming Events

Royal Cork YC IRC Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships for IRC
Royal Cork YC- 9 Jun to 11 Jun Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort IRC Nieuwpoort Channel Race for IRC yachts and IRC yachts
Koninklijke Yachtclub Nieuwpoort- 9 Jul to 15 Jul Pwllheli SC IRC IRC Welsh Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and White sails cruisers
Pwllheli SC- 11 Aug to 13 Aug Plas Heli Welsh National Sailing Academy IRC IRC Welsh Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and White sails cruisers
Plas Heli Welsh National Sailing Academy- 11 Aug to 13 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy