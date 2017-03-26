Please select your home edition
2017-03-26
Fireball Frostbite Series at Dun Laoghaire Motor Yacht Club Overall

by Cormac Bradley today at 1:24 pm 26 March 2017
Noel Butler & Stephen Oram win the Dun Laoghaire Frostbite Series © Frank Miller

Fabulous final fling!

The Dun Laoghaire Frostbite fleet had enjoyed a sunny Saturday in advance of the last day of racing in the 2016/17 Series and early on the Sunday morning there was a further bonus when the Race Management Team advised all participants by Facebook that with the weather in hand we would be racing outside the harbour. The forecast was for 10 – 15 knots from an ENE direction but on arrival at the club there didn't seem to be quite that much. The sail out to the race area under blue skies and warm sunshine was very pleasant in the sheltered waters of the harbour but outside with a wind against tide scenario there was more of a chop. An early check of the course suggested that going right might be the better option with tide rather than wind being the more critical parameter for the best route to the weather mark.

A General Recall for the Lasers gave an indication of the challenge to prevent the tide sweeping the starters over the line. The Fireballs had a clean start with Neil Colin & Margaret Casey (14775) electing to go right immediately on the five-lap triangular course. Frank Miller & Cormac Bradley (14713) and Alistair Court & Gordon Syme (14706) also went right but not immediately. The balance of the fleet – Noel Butler & Stephen Oram (15061), Louis Smyth & Glenn Fisher (15007), Cariosa Power & Marie Barry (14864), the "pink ladies" Louise McKenna & Hermine O'Keeffe (14691) and the Keegans, Peter & Michael (14676) all put in an element of left-hand side before they came back right.

The consequence of this early division is that Miller, Colin and Court were in the fight to get round the weather mark first. Miller ultimately won out for that privilege but both Colin and Court were close on his transom and despite an early sense of having gone the wrong way, Butler was just behind this lead group of three. Down the second leg of the triangle Court and Colin pushed Miller for the lead and while there were overlaps at the gybe mark, Miller still had the lead. On the second reach, Miller was being pushed by Butler and Court and these three found themselves much more to weather than Colin who discreetly sailed a quieter leg to join the other three in a seamless rounding – almost but not quite – transom to bow of the leeward mark.

Up the second beat there was much more time spent on the right hand side of the course and at the second weather mark Miller conceded the lead to Butler, by a small margin but still had to watch Court and Colin who rounded close behind him. The next two legs were a game of cat and mouse between these three while Butler stretched his lead.

There was fun and games at the second leeward mark as Miller got inside a Laser Vago at the three boat-length mark which initially seemed to be enough to squeeze Colin out for water at the mark but a "coming together" between Colin, the Laser Vago and Miller saw some elevated voices and led to Miller taking turns in response to a suggestion that he go home. Relegated to the back of the fleet, it afforded this correspondent to see what was happening with the rest of the fleet. The "pink ladies" were behind the leading three, Butler, Court and Colin, but sailed a great third beat to get into second place. Smyth and Power were keeping each other company around the course and by the third weather mark the order was Butler, McKenna, Court, Colin, Smyth, Power, Miller and Keegan. Miller got two places back over the next two legs to get back in the hunt for a podium place. Butler, meanwhile, was stretching his lead while those behind him were expending energy watching those around them.

McKenna latter half of the race did not go to plan as she dropped back from her lofty second place as Colin, Court and ultimately Miller passed her out. However, with the weather that was in it, trapezing conditions and a tricky tide nobody, other than Butler, could be sure of their finishing position.

Overall Results:

PosHelm & CrewSail NoClubPts
Frostbites 2016/17 ‑ Race 9 Series 2
1Noel Butler & Stephen Oram15061  
2Alistair Court & Gordon Syme14706  
3Neil Colin & Margaret Casey14775  
4Frank Miller & Cormac Bradley14713  
5Cariosa Power & Marie Barry14854  
Frostbites 2016/17 Series 2 ‑ Overall
1Noel Butler & Stephen Oram15061NYC11
2Louise McKenna & Hermine O’Keefe14691RStGYC24
3Frank Miller & Cormac Bradley14713DMYC26
Frostbites 2016/17 Overall (19 Races, 5 Discards)
1Noel Butler & Stephen Oram15061NYC16
2Conor & James Clancy14806RStGYC39
3Neil Colin & Margaret Casey14775DMYC45

Special mention must be made of one particular participant in Sunday's race! Days after celebrating a very significant birthday, his 80th, Louis Smyth was on the water racing with Glenn Fisher. He is an astounding testament to what is possible with a determination that says age is just a number. He is an exceptional character who has served two terms as Fireball International Class Commodore, sailed more international events around the globe than possibly any other active Fireballer, has been an enormous source of logistical and technical support to the Irish fleet and is the epitomy of the adage that sailing is a sport for all ages. Many, many congratulations Louis on a significant milestone!

Louis Smyth (helm) days after celebrating his 80th birthday during the Dun Laoghaire Frostbite Series - photo © Bob Hobby
Louis Smyth (helm) days after celebrating his 80th birthday during the Dun Laoghaire Frostbite Series - photo © Bob Hobby

At the Frostbite prize-giving there were prizes for the second half of the series and the overall series. This was the 42nd hosting of the Frostbites which continue to be an enormously popular event during the "off-season". The Commodore of DMYC welcomed everyone to the event and offered his thanks on behalf of the club for the significant team of volunteers who make the Fristbites happen every year.

At the conclusion of the prize-giving, having previously thanked his support team, Frostbites organiser Olivier Proveur announced that due to increasing time commitments he would be standing down from the role, after twenty-two years of service to the Frostbite community. An impromptu vote of thanks by Monica Shaeffer (Wayfarer) to Olivier was concluded with sustained applause and a rousing "three cheers" for the man who has given so much of his time for everyone else's enjoyment during the winters of the past 22 years.

Merci beaucoup Olivier!

Full results can be found here.

