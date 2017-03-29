Please select your home edition
Martin Wrigley and James Taylor join Team Allen

by Jeremy Nicholson, Allen Brothers today at 8:03 am 29 March 2017
Martin Wrigley and James Taylor in Palma © Allen Brothers

British Sailing Podium Potential squad members Martin Wrigley and James Taylor have joined Team Allen and will be racing in 2017 with support from the British performance sailing hardware manufacturer. The pair will be racing a 470 in the 2017 World Championships and have already set their sights on the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Martin and James, both 20, have been sailing since they were six or seven years old and have successes in Optimists, RS Fevas and 420s under their belts. According to Martin, "Our biggest high was sailing in Rio last year, where the Olympics were going to be held just 7 months later, with all the Olympians. Now we are on our own Olympic journey."

Liz Adams, MD of Allen Brothers, commented, "Martin and James have progressed rapidly through the British Sailing system and their future looks very bright. This means we now have eight Team Allen sailors in the British Sailing team and their feedback into our product research and development will be invaluable."

Allen Brothers celebrates 60 years of high quality British design and manufacture this year. The company is based in Essex and prides itself on being run by sailors for sailors. To find out more about Team Allen, go to www.allensail.com

