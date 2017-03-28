Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden

Seldén announces Supply Partnership with Oyster Yachts

by Susannah Hart, Seldén Masts today at 11:08 am 28 March 2017
Oyster 475 © Mike Jones

Seldén Masts Ltd is delighted to announce that they have become a key spar provider to Oyster Yachts. Previously supplying the masts for the Oyster 475 model, Seldén Masts Ltd will now supply the standard alloy spars on the Oyster range up to the Oyster 825.

Seldén Managing Director Steve Norbury commented "The Oyster brand is synonymous with quality and innovation which are the same principals behind the success of Seldén Masts. Our strengthened partnership with Oyster Yachts will cement Seldén as a spar provider to the luxury yacht market, as well as award winning dinghies and production yachts."

Privately owned Oyster Yachts builds luxury, bluewater yachts from its facilities in Southampton and Wroxham, on the East Coast. Andrew Martin, Oyster Commercial and NPD Manager said, "Oyster are pleased that their partnership with Seldén Masts Ltd is developing and that going forward they will supply all the standard alloy spars on our range up to the Oyster 825."

Seldén Masts Ltd further demonstrates its commitment to the Oyster brand having just become an official sponsor of the Oyster World Rally 2017-2019. The rally fleet, which commenced its circumnavigation in January, comprises 29 yachts, 7 of which have Seldén rigs.

More Information:

Related Articles

Selden's new jib halyard turning block
Handling the load on 1:1 systems A number of classes, including the Fireball and Flying Fifteen, have moved from 2:1 jib halyards to 1:1 systems. The reasoning behind this has been weight and windage, but it has doubled the load on the turning block in the mast. Posted on 24 Mar Higgins & March win Australian 505 Nationals
Powered by Seldén Cumulus mast The 2017 Australian 505 Championship took place at Brighton & Seacliff Yacht Club in Adelaide. The home favourites of Sandy Higgins and Paul Marsh sailing their boat 'Hawaii Five-O' took the win and their 6th Australian Nationals title. Posted on 31 Jan 2017-19 Oyster World Rally starts from Antigua
Magnificent fleet sets off around the world The magnificent fleet participating in the 2017-19 Oyster World Rally have bid farewell to Nelson's Dockyard Antigua. In jubilant mood, with a steel band playing, the Oyster yachts slipped their moorings to head out to the starting area. Posted on 16 Jan Selden 470 success
At the Palamos Christmas Regatta Congratulations to Cassandre Blandin & Aloïse Retornaz from France who won the Women's 470 and Simon Diesch & Philipp Autenrieth from Germany who were third in the Men's 470 overall at the Palamos Christmas Regatta. Posted on 23 Dec 2016 Oyster World Rally 2017-2019
Final preparations for departure from Antigua The countdown is truly on to the start of the Oyster World Rally 2017-2019. 31 Oyster yachts are making their final preparations for departure from Antigua on 15th January 2017. Posted on 13 Nov 2016 38th Oyster Regatta Palma overall
Stunning conditions close out successful regatta Participants were treated to spectacular conditions on the final day of the Oyster Regatta Palma 2016 sponsored by Pelagos Yachts. Posted on 11 Oct 2016 38th Oyster Regatta Palma day 3
Winners begin to emerge after glorious day on the water Conditions on the third day of the Oyster Palma Regatta 2016 sponsored by Dolphin Sails produced some of the best racing seen so far this week. Posted on 9 Oct 2016 38th Oyster Regatta Palma day 2
Conditions fail to dampen Oyster family's spirits Thunder, lightning, sun, rain, flat calm, winds up to 20kts, and extreme wind shifts seemed the perfect recipe for a disastrous day on the water. Thankfully, however, it wasn't to be. Posted on 7 Oct 2016 38th Oyster Regatta Palma day 1
Light but tactically testing conditions The opening day of racing at the Oyster Regatta Palma 2016 got off to a good start yesterday in light but tactically testing conditions. The Bay of Palma provided the perfect playground for the 43-strong fleet of Oysters. Posted on 6 Oct 2016 Record entry at the 38th Oyster Regatta
43 boats gather at Real Club Nautico de Palma A record entry of 43 boats and a total of 350 competitors at the Oyster Regatta Palma 2016 has created a big sensation round town. This stunning gathering of world class Oyster yachts that range from 45ft-100ft has taken centre stage in Palma. Posted on 5 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 2 Apr Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bewl Sailing Association Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bewl Sailing Association- 8 Apr to 9 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy