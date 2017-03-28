Seldén announces Supply Partnership with Oyster Yachts

Oyster 475 © Mike Jones Oyster 475 © Mike Jones

by Susannah Hart, Seldén Masts today at 11:08 am

Seldén Masts Ltd is delighted to announce that they have become a key spar provider to Oyster Yachts. Previously supplying the masts for the Oyster 475 model, Seldén Masts Ltd will now supply the standard alloy spars on the Oyster range up to the Oyster 825.

Seldén Managing Director Steve Norbury commented "The Oyster brand is synonymous with quality and innovation which are the same principals behind the success of Seldén Masts. Our strengthened partnership with Oyster Yachts will cement Seldén as a spar provider to the luxury yacht market, as well as award winning dinghies and production yachts."

Privately owned Oyster Yachts builds luxury, bluewater yachts from its facilities in Southampton and Wroxham, on the East Coast. Andrew Martin, Oyster Commercial and NPD Manager said, "Oyster are pleased that their partnership with Seldén Masts Ltd is developing and that going forward they will supply all the standard alloy spars on our range up to the Oyster 825."

Seldén Masts Ltd further demonstrates its commitment to the Oyster brand having just become an official sponsor of the Oyster World Rally 2017-2019. The rally fleet, which commenced its circumnavigation in January, comprises 29 yachts, 7 of which have Seldén rigs.

