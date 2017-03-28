What goes into the design of an America's Cup buoyancy aid?

Related Articles

The World Sailing Show - April 2017

Going overboard – Conrad Colman's shocking secret Conrad Colman's blow by blow account of his experiences in the Vendée Globe touched thousands as he recorded the highs and the lows of his trip. But what he didn't tell the world during his 110 day race was that he had come perilously close to dying.

Flying into the weekend with Land Rover BAR!

Action from the British America's Cup Team in Bermuda WARNING: The following video contains scenes that may contain increased heart rate. British America's Cup Team Land Rover BAR flying into the weekend!

Get to know Iain Murray and the ACRM

Regatta Director of the 35th America's Cup Intense competition is right at the heart of the America's Cup. Throughout its 166 year history the rivalries between owners, skippers, crews, yacht clubs, fans and nations have been some of the most intriguing facets of the competition.

Crewsaver sponsor Gosport Marine Festival

With get-on-the-water Crewsaver GoWaterSport sessions World-leading Gosport-based marine safety equipment manufacturer, Crewsaver, has announced that it is to be an official event sponsor of the Gosport Marine Festival 2017, which will take place on Saturday 27th May 2017.

Conquer Cancer Foundation announced

As 'Official Cancer Charity' of the 35th America's Cup Just over two months away from the start of the 35th America's Cup, the America's Cup has announced that the Conquer Cancer Foundation is the "Official Cancer Charity" partner of the event.

Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship

Continued sponsor partnership for 2017 As part of an ongoing three-year sponsorship agreement, Crewsaver will be donating a generous array of prizes to the Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship 2017, which takes place over two weekends, 8th-9th and 22nd-23rd April 2017.

Crewsaver ErgoFit 50N EX ­Available now!

Advanced safety and performance technology With the America's Cup fast approaching, high performance sailing is on everybody's mind. With this revolution comes a demand for personal safety equipment that can offer the very highest in protection and performance.

Ben Ainslie on progress so far

In 'Rita' - the America's Cup Class boat Land Rover BAR skipper Sir Ben Ainslie updates us on how training has been going in the month since launching 'Rita', the boat they will race in the 35th America's Cup.

Bermudan Opening Ceremony

To open the 35th America's Cup Organisers of the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda have announced an exciting and action packed opening program in the America's Cup Village on Friday 26th May.