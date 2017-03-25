RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championships at Island Barn Reservoir

Please select your home edition
by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 7:06 am 25 March 2017
Noble Marine RS Aero UK Spring Championships at Island Barn © Jim Champ

Twenty-eight RS Aeros competed at Island Barn, excited at the prospect of a breezy blue-sky day with flat water and a large home fleet. A welcoming committee to help up the ramp, fine bacon baps and an Aero bar for all those who had pre-registered set the feel for the day with everyone made thoroughly welcome on what certainly felt like a warming change in the season.

RS Aero 9 rigs stayed firmly in their bags with all the fun you could ever want available with in the RS Aero 7 and RS Aero 5s.

Race 1 was pretty close racing amongst the RS Aeros. Emma Pearson won in the Aero 5s giving the boys plenty to think about. Peter Barton took the RS Aero 7s from the UK Winter Champ, Liam-Lightening Willis. Having done an awesome job over achieving as host the gross under achievement award went to Gareth Griffiths for having to double back for the gate marks in the course he had helped devise!

Race 2 saw perhaps the windiest race of the day producing some fantastic photographs of the RS Aeros blitzing around the tight course. The first five RS Aero 7s were within 30 seconds at the finish. Matt Evans took the 5 race, and Peter won a second 7 race after late come back overtaking Greg Bartlett on the final lap. Then in for a welcome lunch and more fine sustenance ready to re group for two more in the afternoon.

Noble Marine RS Aero UK Spring Championships at Island Barn - photo © Jim Champ
Noble Marine RS Aero UK Spring Championships at Island Barn - photo © Jim Champ

The Race 3 belonged to Matt Evans who flung his RS Aero 5 off the port end of the start line and cleverly up the left side of the course with suck vigour that he beat all but one RS Aero 7 to the top mark! Chairman Rolfe and Greg Bartlett battled it out at the front until a late charge by Barton caught a lucky shift on the left elevated him into the lead. Matt Evans comfortably took another RS Aero 5 race with many 7s struggling to catch him in the breeze.

Race 4. Tired legs were setting in after a day of coping with the bullet gusts but still most of the overall fleet finished the last race which was encouraging. Matt Evans won the 5s again and with it the RS Aero 5 Spring title. For the first time Peter Barton led from the beginning (copying some of Matt's lefting) with Paul Bartlett narrowly taking 2nd from the chasing pack of nippers.

Noble Marine RS Aero UK Spring Championships at Island Barn - photo © Jim Champ
Noble Marine RS Aero UK Spring Championships at Island Barn - photo © Jim Champ

Thanks to Noble Marine for their support towards a fantastic array of prizes. The class also awarded the Trophy for the recent 47 entry RS Aero UK Winter Champs held at the Oxford Blue where 16 year old Liam Willis pipped his elders to take the title.

Overall Results:

  • 1st RS Aero 5 - Matt Evans, Great Moor SC
  • 1st RS Aero 7 – Peter Barton, Lymington Town SC
  • 1st Lady – Emma Pearson, Weston SC
  • 1st Youth – Liam Willis, Lymington Town SC
  • 1st Master – Paul Bartlett, Starcross YC
PosSail NoHelmClubRigRatingR1R2R3R4Pts
1st2093Peter BartonLymington Town SCRS Aero 71071‑11113
2nd1637Greg BartlettStarcross YCRS Aero 71071‑32237
3rd1551Liam WillisLymington Town SCRS Aero 71071233‑68
4th2157Nigel RolfeBurghfield SCRS Aero 71071444‑812
5th1930Paul BartlettStarcross YCRS Aero 71071‑666214
6th2152Ben RolfeRS SAILING/BurghfieldRS Aero 71071‑755515
7th2148Gareth GriffithsIsland Barn RSCRS Aero 7107159‑10418
8th1817Chris JonesSutton Bingham SCRS Aero 71071877‑1122
9th2135Geoff DavidsonIsland Barn RSCRS Aero 71071‑1288723
10th2162Peter ChaplinBurghfield SCRS Aero 7107113‑1512934
11th1792Andy HillHayling Island SCRS Aero 7107110‑17141034
12th2074Matt EvansGreat Moor SCRS Aero 51120‑191691237
13th1575Mark CarletonPapercourt SCRS Aero 71071141213(DNC)39
14th2110Emma PearsonWeston SCRS Aero 5112015‑18161344
15th1927Jack HardieFrensham Pond SCRS Aero 71071171415(DNC)46
16th1573Adrian StellPapercourt SCRS Aero 71071(DNC)1011DNC50
17th2214Andy NormanIsland Barn RSCRS Aero 710711111(DNC)DNC51
18th2100Julie WillisLymington Town SCRS Aero 5112018‑20201452
19th1211Nick EalesLymington Town SCRS Aero 71071‑2119191654
20th1002David CherrillBroadwater SCRS Aero 710711613(DNC)DNC58
21st2113Chris SmithIsland Barn RSCRS Aero 51120(DNC)DNC181562
22nd1463Paul Wright‑AndersonIsland Barn RSCRS Aero 710719(DNC)DNCDNC67
23rd1964Alice LucyRutland SCRS Aero 51120(RET)DNC17DNC75
24th2001Keith WillisLymington Town SCRS Aero 7107120(DNC)DNCDNC78
25th1698Dave BaldwinIsland Barn RSCRS Aero 51120(DNC)21DNCDNC79
26th2105Ian PeaceIsland Barn RSCRS Aero 71071(DNS)DNCDNCDNC87
26th2133Tom RussellIsland Barn RSCRS Aero 71071(RET)DNCDNCDNC87
26th2134Mark AmplefordIsland Barn RSCRS Aero 71071(RET)DNCDNCDNC87

Next up is the RS Aero Sustainability Trophy this Saturday 1st April where the Class and Burghfield SC are partnering with The Green Blue to improve environmental awareness and reduce impact within our part of the sport. From there the action moves north to beautiful Ullswater for a long weekend in Lakeland at the RS Aero UK Northern Champs over Easter with Good Friday as an RS Aero Class training day.

Keep in touch with Everything Aero via the Class website at www.rsaerosailing.org and facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/rsaeroclass

