Ocean Elements 2016

Beach Club and Yacht Holiday Offers from Ocean Elements

by Ocean Elements on 27 Mar 27 March 2017

Beach Club Holidays
You can relax or get active at our exclusive Beach Clubs in Greece, and try an exciting range of inclusive activities in stunning waterfront locations. But hurry! Beds are filling fast so book now to get the best rooms.

Discover windsurfing...dinghy sailing...mountain biking...beach fitness...stand up paddleboarding...Kids Clubs and so much more! Are you new to watersports?
Bareboat & Flotilla
Yacht Charter
At Ocean Elements we offer many exciting ways to get afloat. Try our small and exclusive one and two week flotilla and Flexi-Flotilla cruises starting from Lefkas marina, the gateway to the beautiful Ionian Islands. Boats from 36 to 50 feet are available.
10% Offer


On many of our yachts you can get an extra 10% off the advertised price where you see this logo. To redeem the offer, Use code "yachtoffer10" when booking online or over the phone. Offer ends soon.




From - £1436

From - £1931


With 10% Discount

With 10% Discount



Bavaria 37
11th June - 7Nts


Dufour 375
18th June - 7Nts












From - £1976

From - £2111


With 10% Discount

With 10% Discount



Bavaria 40
25th June - 7Nts


Bavaria 36
30th July - 7Nts







Prices include 7 nts fully equipped yacht from lefkas marina, full on shore team support & free paddleboard.
For our best quote, call 0203 603 4810
