Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 Leaderboard
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Seldén BBB20 20 CHEEK BLOCK
Seldén BBB20 20 CHEEK BLOCK
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Laser 1 XD - Radial and Full Size sails
located in St Mawes
Laser 191010 Standard / Radial & Trailer
located in Oxford
Laser 180948
located in Newcastle
Laser 195021 Standard / Radial & Trailer
located in Plymouth
Laser 1 XD 177820
located in Bristol

2017 Laser Midland Grand Prix after Round 3

by Paul Williamson on 27 Mar 27 March 2017

Three events have taken place so far in the 2017 Laser Midland Grand Prix. The wind conditions have varied from very windy and very cold at Rutland to perfect Sunny and wind conditions at Tamworth sandwiched between these was Chelmarsh that had light wind.

A common theme as with previous years in the Midland Grand Prix circuit is that there have been three different winners from the first three events. Ross Williams from Grafham won at Rutland, whilst Cameron Smith won at his home club at Chelmarsh and Craig Williamson from Hayling Island won at Tamworth.

Meanwhile Andy Allen from Trimpley is leading overall with a second place at Chelmarsh and the sixth place at Tamworth. Thomas Woodings from Carsington is second with a third place at Rutland and an eighth at Tamworth. Joe Scurrah also from Carsington is third with a sixth at Rutland and fifth at Tamworth.

There is still a long way to go in the 2017 series; with 20 events in total and six to qualify there is still plenty to play for. The next event in the series is at Earlswood lakes sailing club on 2 April. There is then a break until Blithfield on 7 May and Swarkestone on 14 May.

As in previous years the Laser Grand Prix circuits are generously sponsored by Wildwind Sailing Holidays and Rooster Sailing. Wildwind provide a holiday at their resort in Vasalliki in Greece and Rooster support the prizes for the final prize givings for each grand prix region.

Results after Round 3:

PosHelmRutlandChelmarshTamworth
1stAndy Allan026
2ndThomas Woodings308
3rdJoe Scurrah605
4thRichard Mason1802
5thMike Homer21017
6thCameron Smith010
7thCraig Williamson001
8thRoss Williams100
9thNeil Barrett200
10thDaniel Wigmore003
11thGordon Blissett030
12thAdam rowlatt040
13thGarry knot004
14thMark Williams400
15thRichard coats050
16thRichard Pratt500
17thAlison Taylor060
18thChris Wright070
19thJason Culmer007
20thToby woodings700
21stSam Jones800
22ndStephen Woodhouse080
23rdDavid Williams900
24thJohn Dickinson090
25thLazaros Andronis009
26thAndrew Yates0010
27thKevin Nichols1000
28thPaul Powell0100
29thEllie Craig1100
30thJohn Biggs0011
31stJulian Rowlatt0110
32ndGeorge Sunderland0012
33rdJulian Talbert0120
34thM Barrett1200
35thEvan Williams1300
36thIan Davies0013
37thRichard Lycett0130
38thDarren Rudge0014
39thSimon Limb1400
40thBen Richardson1500
41stTom plant0015
42ndMike Harding1600
43rdNeil Turnbull0016
44thCharlie Turnbull1700
45thMitesh Patel0018
46thAndrew Potter1900
47thMichael Dalziel0019
48thFiona Tylecote2000
49thJosh Appleton0020
50thAdrian Jennings0021
51stDominic Crowley0022
52ndJez Onions2200
53rdDes Luxton0023
54thSimon Wigmore0024

Related Articles

Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR day 1
A new wave of passion in Palma For many of the 833 sailors racing at the Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar opening day of what is effectively the start of the new four year Olympic cycle of European regattas brings a unique excitement. Posted on 27 Mar Park's pride as he prepares for Palma finale
British Sailing Team in the right place Outgoing RYA Olympic Manager Stephen Park believes the British Sailing Team is in the right place for more 'multi-medal winning success' this Games cycle as he prepares to lead out the team for one final time at this week's Princess Sofia Trophy in Palma. Posted on 27 Mar Familiar look to 2017 NZL Sailing Team
Eleven of the 12 Rio 2016 competitors return The majority of one of the most successful sailing teams in New Zealand Olympic history have been named in the 2017 NZL Sailing Team. Posted on 23 Mar Noble Marine Laser Spring Qualifier 3
Another win for Elliot Hanson at Stokes Bay A total of 43 Laser Standards attended the annual Stokes Bay Qualifier. In the morning briefing, PRO Ken Falcon notified the fleet that he would be intending to use course two. Posted on 22 Mar North Wales sailor Dan Whiteley steps up
Joining RYA Podium Potential Pathway squad North Wales sailor Dan Whiteley has just been named the RYA Cymru Wales Youth Champion, while embarking on the pathway he hopes will lead to Olympic success. Posted on 22 Mar Winds of change
At the Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR One week before the start of the 48 Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR for the Olympic classes, the three organising clubs together with the Federación Balear de Vela make final preparations for one of the biggest sports events in Spain. Posted on 21 Mar 55th Annual Warming Pan
50 shades of grey in Hamble The Merlin Rockets went first on a windy, grey Saturday morning in Hamble. It was perhaps fitting therefore that "50 shades of Grey" Stuart Bithell and his girlfriend led the fleet down the Hamble to Southampton Water. Posted on 20 Mar Laser Grand Prix Draw Winner Announced!
Fantastic prize of a week in Wildwind Vassiliki We were very pleased to sponsor the Laser Grand Prix events last year with a fantastic prize of a week in Vassiliki. The lucky person to win the prize is Neil Garrison, a member of Bassenthwaite SC, where he is a senior instructor and coach. Posted on 18 Mar Noble Marine Laser Spring Qualifier 2
Elliot Hanson wins in fleet of 38 at the WPNSA 38 Laser Standards made the journey down to the south coast for the second of the Noble Marine Laser World and European Qualifiers and were pleasantly greeted by lots of sun and a cool 8–10knts from the south. Posted on 17 Mar Laser First Sunday GMT Series concludes
A resounding success at King George Sunday saw the conclusion of a great winter series where we have regularly seen 15 boats sailing and, despite the poor forecast and a lengthy postponement for the first race, nine Lasers still took to the water in the concluding two races. Posted on 15 Mar

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC Laser Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Chipstead SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Chipstead SC- 23 Apr Weir Wood SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Weir Wood SC- 29 Apr St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association Laser 5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta for non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 30 Apr Waldringfield SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 10 Jun Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Notts County SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Waldringfield SC Laser Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Waldringfield SC Laser Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy