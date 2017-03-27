2017 Laser Midland Grand Prix after Round 3

by Paul Williamson on 27 Mar

Three events have taken place so far in the 2017 Laser Midland Grand Prix. The wind conditions have varied from very windy and very cold at Rutland to perfect Sunny and wind conditions at Tamworth sandwiched between these was Chelmarsh that had light wind.

A common theme as with previous years in the Midland Grand Prix circuit is that there have been three different winners from the first three events. Ross Williams from Grafham won at Rutland, whilst Cameron Smith won at his home club at Chelmarsh and Craig Williamson from Hayling Island won at Tamworth.

Meanwhile Andy Allen from Trimpley is leading overall with a second place at Chelmarsh and the sixth place at Tamworth. Thomas Woodings from Carsington is second with a third place at Rutland and an eighth at Tamworth. Joe Scurrah also from Carsington is third with a sixth at Rutland and fifth at Tamworth.

There is still a long way to go in the 2017 series; with 20 events in total and six to qualify there is still plenty to play for. The next event in the series is at Earlswood lakes sailing club on 2 April. There is then a break until Blithfield on 7 May and Swarkestone on 14 May.

As in previous years the Laser Grand Prix circuits are generously sponsored by Wildwind Sailing Holidays and Rooster Sailing. Wildwind provide a holiday at their resort in Vasalliki in Greece and Rooster support the prizes for the final prize givings for each grand prix region.

Results after Round 3: