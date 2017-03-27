2017 Laser Midland Grand Prix after Round 3
by Paul Williamson on 27 Mar
27 March 2017
Three events have taken place so far in the 2017 Laser Midland Grand Prix. The wind conditions have varied from very windy and very cold at Rutland to perfect Sunny and wind conditions at Tamworth sandwiched between these was Chelmarsh that had light wind.
A common theme as with previous years in the Midland Grand Prix circuit is that there have been three different winners from the first three events. Ross Williams from Grafham won at Rutland, whilst Cameron Smith won at his home club at Chelmarsh and Craig Williamson from Hayling Island won at Tamworth.
Meanwhile Andy Allen from Trimpley is leading overall with a second place at Chelmarsh and the sixth place at Tamworth. Thomas Woodings from Carsington is second with a third place at Rutland and an eighth at Tamworth. Joe Scurrah also from Carsington is third with a sixth at Rutland and fifth at Tamworth.
There is still a long way to go in the 2017 series; with 20 events in total and six to qualify there is still plenty to play for. The next event in the series is at Earlswood lakes sailing club on 2 April. There is then a break until Blithfield on 7 May and Swarkestone on 14 May.
As in previous years the Laser Grand Prix circuits are generously sponsored by Wildwind Sailing Holidays and Rooster Sailing. Wildwind provide a holiday at their resort in Vasalliki in Greece and Rooster support the prizes for the final prize givings for each grand prix region.
Results after Round 3:
|Pos
|Helm
|Rutland
|Chelmarsh
|Tamworth
|1st
|Andy Allan
|0
|2
|6
|2nd
|Thomas Woodings
|3
|0
|8
|3rd
|Joe Scurrah
|6
|0
|5
|4th
|Richard Mason
|18
|0
|2
|5th
|Mike Homer
|21
|0
|17
|6th
|Cameron Smith
|0
|1
|0
|7th
|Craig Williamson
|0
|0
|1
|8th
|Ross Williams
|1
|0
|0
|9th
|Neil Barrett
|2
|0
|0
|10th
|Daniel Wigmore
|0
|0
|3
|11th
|Gordon Blissett
|0
|3
|0
|12th
|Adam rowlatt
|0
|4
|0
|13th
|Garry knot
|0
|0
|4
|14th
|Mark Williams
|4
|0
|0
|15th
|Richard coats
|0
|5
|0
|16th
|Richard Pratt
|5
|0
|0
|17th
|Alison Taylor
|0
|6
|0
|18th
|Chris Wright
|0
|7
|0
|19th
|Jason Culmer
|0
|0
|7
|20th
|Toby woodings
|7
|0
|0
|21st
|Sam Jones
|8
|0
|0
|22nd
|Stephen Woodhouse
|0
|8
|0
|23rd
|David Williams
|9
|0
|0
|24th
|John Dickinson
|0
|9
|0
|25th
|Lazaros Andronis
|0
|0
|9
|26th
|Andrew Yates
|0
|0
|10
|27th
|Kevin Nichols
|10
|0
|0
|28th
|Paul Powell
|0
|10
|0
|29th
|Ellie Craig
|11
|0
|0
|30th
|John Biggs
|0
|0
|11
|31st
|Julian Rowlatt
|0
|11
|0
|32nd
|George Sunderland
|0
|0
|12
|33rd
|Julian Talbert
|0
|12
|0
|34th
|M Barrett
|12
|0
|0
|35th
|Evan Williams
|13
|0
|0
|36th
|Ian Davies
|0
|0
|13
|37th
|Richard Lycett
|0
|13
|0
|38th
|Darren Rudge
|0
|0
|14
|39th
|Simon Limb
|14
|0
|0
|40th
|Ben Richardson
|15
|0
|0
|41st
|Tom plant
|0
|0
|15
|42nd
|Mike Harding
|16
|0
|0
|43rd
|Neil Turnbull
|0
|0
|16
|44th
|Charlie Turnbull
|17
|0
|0
|45th
|Mitesh Patel
|0
|0
|18
|46th
|Andrew Potter
|19
|0
|0
|47th
|Michael Dalziel
|0
|0
|19
|48th
|Fiona Tylecote
|20
|0
|0
|49th
|Josh Appleton
|0
|0
|20
|50th
|Adrian Jennings
|0
|0
|21
|51st
|Dominic Crowley
|0
|0
|22
|52nd
|Jez Onions
|22
|0
|0
|53rd
|Des Luxton
|0
|0
|23
|54th
|Simon Wigmore
|0
|0
|24