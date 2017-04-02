Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 Leaderboard
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Octane Top
Octane Top
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Multihulls to be welcomed in the 2018 Newport-Bermuda Race

by Newport Bermuda Race today at 1:59 pm 2 April 2017
Greg Gigliotti's 'Tribe' will be one of the first-ever multihulls to compete in the Newport-Bermuda Race © Newport-Bermuda Race

The Bermuda Race Organizing Committee (BROC) is pleased to announce that multihulls will be welcomed into the 2018 edition of the Newport Bermuda Race.

Commodore Jim Binch of the Cruising Club of America, Commodore Leatrice Oatley of the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club and Race Chairman Jonathan Brewin issued a joint statement:

"We are very pleased after careful study and consideration of the unique and challenging characteristics of our race to welcome multihulls of 58 feet and longer."

Some of the "unique and challenging" characteristics that the Commodores and Chairman refer to are that the race crosses the Gulf Stream; the race is sailed principally offshore beyond coastal rescue resources; the race is generally a tight reach (i.e. not a downwind race).

Addressing further these issues Commodore Binch stated:

"We take safety very seriously. The Cruising Club of America committees have studied the issues exhaustively. Our Technical and Safety committees have been communicating with experienced owners and leading multihull designers. I am pleased with their recommendations for this historic first inclusion."

It is anticipated that there will be 10-15 multihulls on the starting line in June of 2018 if not more. Owners have expressed interested in the past and some having heard of this announcement are already stating they will come. Greg Gigliotti owner of "Tribe", a Gunboat 62, said enthusiastically "Absolutely, We're in!". Also committed is New York Yacht Club Commodore Phil Lotz with his Gunboat 60 "Arethusa". Commodore Lotz reached at the St. Thomas Spring Regatta spoke of his enthusiasm for the Gunboats, and the HH's and other ocean-going multihulls from Morelli & Melvin, Nigel Irens and other leading designers to compete for the first-ever Bermuda Race multihull line honours.

Appropriate classes will be made within the multihull division, separating high performance, performance-cruising and cruising multihulls, using a new VPP-based rating system from the ORA called ORR-MH. Therefore, it will not just be a battle for line honours. There are 445 days to the start of the 51st running of the race. A lot can happen between now and then. Stay tuned for more news and updates.

Interested multihull owners should contact to discuss crew requirements. Crew requirements for multihulls will be separate from normal Bermuda Race requirements and will require all crew to have completed a significant race or passage and 100% of crew attending "hands-on safety-at-sea" seminars.

bermudarace.com

Related Articles

Two new GBR IRC Championships announced
Inland Championship and Autumn Championship Two new IRC Championships have been added for 2017: an Inland Championship on Lake Windermere and an Autumn Championship organised by Hamble River SC – both add an extra challenge to an existing winter series. Posted today at 4:28 pm BVI Spring Regatta day 2
Light air challenges Race one treated the 28-strong CSA Bareboat fleet to a spectacular course starting off the west end of Peter Island, up through the Sir Francis Drake Channel between Peter and Norman Islands, around Peter to finish off Pelican Island. Posted today at 7:11 am IRC Double Handed Nationals preview
4th edition to be held in September The 4th edition of the IRC Double Handed National Championships will take place in the Solent from Friday 8th to Sunday 10th September 2017. Posted on 1 Apr BVI Spring Regatta day 1
86 boats take to the line In CSA Racing on Day 1 of the BVI Spring Regatta, fleet leaders established early, with the winners of the three racing divisions each taking three bullets in a clean sweep. Posted on 1 Apr Irish Cruiser Racing Nationals
Launched at the Royal Cork Yacht Club Minister Simon Coveney and newly elected President of the Irish Sailing Association Jack Roy paid a visit to the Royal Cork Yacht Club last Monday night. Posted on 31 Mar 2nd Annual Scrub Island Invitational
At the 46th BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival There's nothing like a good party at the finish to entice a fleet of enthusiastic racers to focus on the task at hand, and the Scrub Island Resort laid it on for racers. Posted on 30 Mar Runaway wins the 2017 Nanny Cay Cup
At the 46th BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival A tauntingly light breeze of 5-7 knots out of the south was enough to get 50+ boats starting in the Nanny Cay Cup, the first event of the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival. Posted on 29 Mar International fleet race ready
For the 46th BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival Many of this year's participants in the BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival made their way ashore Monday to register for a week of world-class racing out of Nanny Cay, Tortola. Posted on 28 Mar Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 3
'Chilled Champagne' sailing Sunday, 26 March's racing sees us at midpoint of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series and the overall results are beginning to take shape as the front runners and riders start to become apparent. Posted on 27 Mar The World Sailing Show - April 2017
Going overboard – Conrad Colman's shocking secret Conrad Colman's blow by blow account of his experiences in the Vendée Globe touched thousands as he recorded the highs and the lows of his trip. But what he didn't tell the world during his 110 day race was that he had come perilously close to dying. Posted on 27 Mar

Upcoming Events

Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hunts SC Mirror Open Training/Open Meeting for Mirror
Hunts SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 2 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bewl Sailing Association Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bewl Sailing Association- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bough Beech SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Bough Beech SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 9 Apr Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy