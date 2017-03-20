Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Spinlock Mast Pro
Spinlock Mast Pro

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester
Europe class sails
located in Spain

Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series - Day 3

by Louise Nicholls today at 6:55 pm 20 March 2017

'Chilled Champagne' sailing

Sunday, 26 March's racing sees us at midpoint of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series and the overall results are beginning to take shape as the front runners and riders start to become apparent. The third Sunday of the Series was more like a classic Spring Series day; cold with sunshine and reasonable winds from the East. A brave crew member was spotted in IRC2 with bare red legs dangling below very short shorts on the start line - what a hero!

In the combined White Group, three races were held, and although the wind moved right for the third race, by judicious moving of marks the committee managed to avoid having to stop and re-run the race. The J/70s appeared to pull away from the J/80s due to downwind speed. Series Race Officer Peter Knight said, "it looked like a day of sun fun and spray for the competitors".

The leaders of the combined White Group Jeepster (J/70 Graham Clapp) had a good day with a first, first, and fifth to lead from Betty (J/80 Jon Powell), in second overall, who had nearly as good a day with a fifth, second and first. Third overall place is held by Jester (J/80 Mike Lewis). Sadly Soak Racing (J/70 Marshall King and Ian Wilson), who had made the running to date with three firsts, didn't make it out this Sunday and have now dropped three races.

Jeepster leads the overall J/70 fleet with Injunction (Steve Venables) second and Offbeat (David Mleman) in third. Betty (Jon Powell) leads overall the J/80 fleet with Jester (Mike Lewis) and Aqua-J (Terence O'Neill) equal second.

Dark & Stormy (SB20) commented on Sunday's racing saying that "last week was sheer excitement, we were hitting planing bursts of speed in the teens, this week was more sedate and tactical". Trouble & Strife (George Barker) leads the SB20 fleet with Dark & Stormy (Andrew Bell) chasing in second and Bluejay (John Reekie) in third place.

Jon Powell's (J/80) tip of the day was "don't expect to get a good start if you use the apparent wind angle instead of the countdown timer"!

The Black Group start line was near E Knoll with the first beat set to a removable buoy on the mainland shore. True wind was around 18 knots, varying from 14 to 21, but with relatively flat water, which led to some debate amongst the J/109s as to the correct headsail to use.

Favouring the committee boat end the J/109s had a clean start with some boats opting for No. 3 headsails and others for No. 2s; in the end the No 2 proved to be the best option as the breeze faded on the third beat.

On the first beat it seemed to pay to go left and pick up the shifts on the mainland shore - Jirraffe and Jaygo were first round the windward mark followed by Jynnan Tonnyx. On the next two downwind legs Jynnan Tonnyx went through Jaygo, then took Jiraffe on the next beat, where it payed to go up the middle, using the tail of Bramble Bank to reduce tide effect.

Ultimately Jynnan Tonnyx (Owain Franks) held the lead to win from Jirraffe (Simon Perry) with Jaygo (Mike & Susie Yates) third place. Jynnan Tonnyx now leads the series in the J/109 class with Jaygo in second and Jirraffe in third.

On the combined IRC1 and 2 start, eagerness prevailed as boats clustered up on the committee boat end of the line, and the individual recall flag was displayed - boats peeled off and restarted, which didn't seem to slow down Sailplane (Beneteau First 40 - Rob Bottomley) - they were OCS returned, restarted, and sailed three good beats to win the class again.

Jaslan in IRC3 on day 3 of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series - photo © Andrew Adams / www.closehauledphotography.com
Jaslan in IRC3 on day 3 of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series - photo © Andrew Adams / www.closehauledphotography.com

Sailplane (Rob Bottomley) now leads IRC2 with Dusty P (Beneteau First 40 - Richard Patrick) in second place and Malice (Mike Moxley) in third.

Night OwlII ((MAT12-Julie Fawcett) was first again in IRC1, with Jitterbug (J/111 - Cornel Riklin) second and Kestrel (J/111 - Simon Banford) in third, which puts them in the same order in the overall placings.

Assassin on day 3 of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series - photo © Andrew Adams / www.closehauledphotography.com
Assassin on day 3 of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series - photo © Andrew Adams / www.closehauledphotography.com

IRC3 was won by Scarlet Jester (SJ320 - Jamie Muir) with Xcitable (X-362 Sport - Peter and Sarah Hodgkinson) second and Quokka (Half Tonner - James Crew and Peter Rutter) following in third place. Scarlet Jester now leads the class, with Quokka in second and Jumblesail2 (J/97 - Rachel and Robert Hunt) third.

The J/88s, having watched the IRC1/2 start, seemed more reluctant to push the line on the gun and held back to complete a clean start, and enjoyed close racing round the course. J-Dream (David and Kirsty Apthorp) won by 11 seconds from Tigris (Gavin Howe) with Sabriel Jr (Dirk and Dianne van Beek) in third place. This puts Tigris (Gavin Howe) in the first overall placing, with J-Dream (David and Kirsty Apthorp) second overall and Jongleur (Richard Cooper) in third.

IRC4 also had a clean start with a first beat to a laid orange mark. Erik the Red (Mustang 30 Mk2 - Bernard Fyans) started with a No3 but changed to a No1 on the downwind leg. They had good solid second and third beats to win from Silver Shamrock (Shamrock Prototype - Stuart Greenfield) and Prospero of Hamble (Sigma 33 - Allan Fraser), these positions also reflect the overall placings. After the race, Erik's crew commented "again we had an interesting round the cans course, and enjoyed not just having windward leeward legs".

Mefisto on day 3 of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series - photo © Andrew Adams / www.closehauledphotography.com
Mefisto on day 3 of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series - photo © Andrew Adams / www.closehauledphotography.com

The sunny weather saw crews clustered on the Warsash Sailing Clubs lawn post-racing for the prizegiving. Dark & Stormy won the Helly Hansen Roll Top Sail Bag and Jester won the Crewsaver Crewfit 180N Pro lifejacket in the prize draw.

The Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series is sponsored by Helly Hansen @HellyHansen #feelalive and organised and run by the Warsash Sailing Club. Photos of the racing are available from Close Hauled Photography.

Leading the Series by class:

  • IRC1 Night Owl II – Julie Fawcett
  • IRC2 Sailplane - Rob Bottomley
  • IRC3 Scarlet Jester – Jamie Muir
  • IRC4 Erik the Red - Bernard Fyans
  • J/109 Jynnan Tonnyx - Owain Franks
  • J/88 Tigris – Gavin Howe
  • Combined White Group Jeepster – Gavin Howe
  • J/70 Jeepster
  • J/80 Betty -Jon Powell
  • SB20 Trouble & Strife – George Barker

For the full results go to the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series website. Follow the news on Twitter @WarsashSS and the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series Facebook page.

Related Articles

The World Sailing Show - April 2017
Going overboard – Conrad Colman's shocking secret Conrad Colman's blow by blow account of his experiences in the Vendée Globe touched thousands as he recorded the highs and the lows of his trip. But what he didn't tell the world during his 110 day race was that he had come perilously close to dying. Posted today at 11:11 am St. Thomas International Regatta overall
It's all about time Several classes were too close to call going into the final day of racing at the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR), held March 24 to 26 out of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Posted today at 7:06 am St. Thomas International Regatta day 2
Rock & Roll Time The St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR) proved its reputation as the 'Crown Jewel of Caribbean Yacht Racing' by superbly delivering on its signature mix of round the rocks and round the buoy courses on the event's second day of competition. Posted on 26 Mar St. Thomas International Regatta day 1
Cat's paw calm to 20+ knots Nearly cat's paw calm in the morning combined with typical Caribbean tradewinds gusting to 20-plus knots in the afternoon provided something for everyone during the first day's racing to the Charlotte Amalie harbour and back. Posted on 25 Mar Transatlantic Race 2019
Start Date Confirmed Sailing's greatest Corinthian challenge has confirmed the start date for its next edition; and this time, every competitor will depart Newport, R.I., on the same day. Posted on 22 Mar RORC Easter Challenge - Free expert coaching
Optimise your time and get set for the season If you want to do better out on the race course, you could buy yourself a newer, more competitive boat. Or sail with a better crew. Or could buy some new sails. Or put in some practice. Posted on 22 Mar St. Thomas International Regatta preview
Racers get ready, regatta ready! An impressive class of five Offshore Catamarans certainly shows that STIR is where the big cats roam. Back for its third year is Fault Tolerant, a Gunboat 60 sailed by Rye, NY-based couple, Robert and Libby Alexander. Posted on 22 Mar Entry Open for Landsail Tyres J-Cup 2017
To be held at Torbay in August J Boats agent Key Yachting Ltd. and the Royal Torbay Yacht Club are thrilled to announce that entry is open for the Landsail Tyres J-Cup 2017 in Partnership with B&G! Posted on 20 Mar Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 2
Testing conditions If patience was the key factor in Race 1 then endurance and good waterproofs were the key factors in Race 2 of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series on Sunday. Posted on 20 Mar Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship
Continued sponsor partnership for 2017 As part of an ongoing three-year sponsorship agreement, Crewsaver will be donating a generous array of prizes to the Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship 2017, which takes place over two weekends, 8th-9th and 22nd-23rd April 2017. Posted on 14 Mar

Upcoming Events

Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 2 Apr Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bewl Sailing Association Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bewl Sailing Association- 8 Apr to 9 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy