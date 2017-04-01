Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 ZKG
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Devoti Double Finn Trailer
Devoti Double Finn Trailer

Finn Class at the Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR

by Robert Deaves, International Finn Association today at 6:44 pm 24 March - 1 April 2017

Deniss Karpak consistent as fleet begins format test

Estonian Deniss Karpak was the most consistent sailor in the 57-boat Finn fleet on the opening day of the 48th Trofeo SAR Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR in Palma, on Monday. Nenad Bugarin from Croatia is second and Brazilian, Jorge Zarif, is third.

Karpak got away to the best start at with a 3, 2 scoreline, leaving him at the top of the fleet, on a day when many sailors picked up wildly different scores as the wind played tricks with the fleet in the second race.

A medium to strong 15-20 knots in first race rose to more than 20 knots between the races, before dropping from 15 down to 5 knots in the second race.

48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR day 1 - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR
48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR day 1 - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR

Karpak (below), "It was a tough day, in Palma style. The first one was a regular hike/pump/right tactics race, where if you played well with the wind, hike as much as you can and pump like an animal - you win. I was not so good in all three steps, only in a few."

He is one of eight sailors from the Rio Olympics competing this week. "Alican and Berecz were the fastest in the fleet. Despite that, I was first after the first downwind, after passing five boats from the left side in more pressure."

"The second race looked hard and unstable from the beginning, when 70 per cent of the fleet went straight to the left corner, where was more pressure. But, the big shift came from the right."

On the right were Zarif, Mikael Hyryläinen from Finland, Karpak, and Bugarin. "We played this shift from the middle right position."

"The downwind was hard with a dying breeze and big holes with no wind. Nenad managed an excellent beat at the right edge to gain his victory. The second upwind was a casino, where no one knew where to go. I went right with Zarif, while Nenad went left, and 75 per cent of the fleet followed me and Zarif."

"But then the wind went left about 40 degrees and Nenad gained more. Some guys gained about 25-30 boats. One of them was Nicholas Heiner, who went from about 25th to third. Zarif and I were lucky to be far ahead and not to lose our positions. Then on the downwind with Oscar still up, Zarif got yellow flagged for pumping with his boom in the water. That's why I was second and Heiner third."

48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR day 1 - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR
48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR day 1 - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR

Bugarin (below) is second after the opening the day with a fifth in the first race before his win in the second. One of the youngest in the fleet, this is his first year in the senior fleet. In 2016 he narrowly missed winning the U23 World Championship and is definitely one to watch heading towards Tokyo 2020.

"So we did two races today without any delay, which was nice. I had good starts both races and good speed. I made some mistakes upwind but at the end, I managed to recover.

48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR day 1 - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR
48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR day 1 - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR

"In the first race we had a nice wind up to 20 knots and I think everybody was satisfied. In the second race we started with bit less wind and on the second upwind the wind dropped a lot and became more unpredictable but I managed to stay in the top of the fleet."

The double Olympian, and 2013 World Champion, Zarif (below) is third after a 10,4. Zarif finished fourth in Rio in home waters, last year.

48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR day 1 - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR
48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR day 1 - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR

Turkey's top Finn sailor, Alican Kaynar (below) won the opening race of the day, but he could only follow that up with a 22nd in the tricky second race to sit in eighth overnight. Fellow Olympian Zsombor Berecz, from Hungary, crossed second followed by Karpak, but failed to finish the second race. Heiner crossed in third.

Kaynar said, "Today we had two tricky races. In the first one I was able to sail the right shifts and I had a good downwind so I was able finish first. In the second one I didn't have a good first upwind and on the second beat we had a 30 degrees shift and I was on the wrong side of the course so I ended up in the middle of the fleet."

"Of course, after the Games, it is very nice to be again in the high level competition."

48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR day 1 - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR
48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR day 1 - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR

One of the main points of interest this week is testing the new format. You can read an explanation here.

Karpak said he liked the idea of the new format. "There will be more of a show, and not only the strongest wins, but the luckiest. I like that. I especially like the final race. Five boats - the winner takes it all. Ohh!"

Bugarin has not yet made up his mind what to think about the new format. "On one hand it is nice to have a chance to win regatta from tenth place through the Semi-Final and Final, and on the other hand when you have built a regatta over the whole week, it is not easy if you lose the regatta in one race. But in any case, it will be interesting to try."

Kaynar said, "I think it is good to have improvements and try to make sailing to reach more spectators. Let's test this one here in Palma and try to find both a fair and interesting format for the coming regattas."

Racing in the opening series continues until Thursday. The Semi-Final Qualifier will be held on Friday for everyone not already qualified for the Final or Semi-Final. Then the eight-boat Semi-Final and the five-boat Final will complete the series, with the first across the finish line being the winner.

Results after Day 1: (top ten, 2 races, full results here)

1 EST 2, Deniss KARPAK 5pts
2 CRO 52, Nenad BUGARIN 6pts
3 BRA 109, Jorge ZARIF 14pts
4 ESP 7, Alejandro MUSCAT 16pts
5 ARG 48, Facundo OLEZZA 16pts
6 NED 89, Nicholas HEINER 20pts
7 CRO 1, Josip OLUJIC 22pts
8 TUR 21, Alican KAYNAR 23pts
9 SWE 33, Max SALMINEN 23pts
10 GBR 71, Henry WETHERELL 25pts

Related Articles

Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR day 1
A new wave of passion in Palma For many of the 833 sailors racing at the Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar opening day of what is effectively the start of the new four year Olympic cycle of European regattas brings a unique excitement. Posted today at 8:20 pm Park's pride as he prepares for Palma finale
British Sailing Team in the right place Outgoing RYA Olympic Manager Stephen Park believes the British Sailing Team is in the right place for more 'multi-medal winning success' this Games cycle as he prepares to lead out the team for one final time at this week's Princess Sofia Trophy in Palma. Posted today at 11:18 am The World Sailing Show - April 2017
Going overboard – Conrad Colman's shocking secret Conrad Colman's blow by blow account of his experiences in the Vendée Globe touched thousands as he recorded the highs and the lows of his trip. But what he didn't tell the world during his 110 day race was that he had come perilously close to dying. Posted today at 11:11 am Familiar look to 2017 NZL Sailing Team
Eleven of the 12 Rio 2016 competitors return The majority of one of the most successful sailing teams in New Zealand Olympic history have been named in the 2017 NZL Sailing Team. Posted on 23 Mar Finns at Alton Water
2017 Travellers' Series underway Alton Water sailing club, near Ipswich, welcomed 30 Finn sailors for the first event of the British Finn Association 2017 Travellers' Series. Posted on 23 Mar Winds of change
At the Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR One week before the start of the 48 Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR for the Olympic classes, the three organising clubs together with the Federación Balear de Vela make final preparations for one of the biggest sports events in Spain. Posted on 21 Mar Finn Class to test new format
At Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR The Finn Class will be testing a new format at the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR, which begins in just two weeks time. This is in response to discussions that the winner of events should be decided on the final race, or even first across the line. Posted on 13 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR preview
A regatta ready for innovation The 48th edition of the Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR will be one of the most innovative of the last years. In just uner two weeks time this Olympic sailing event - consolidated as one of the most important ones in the world - will kick off. Posted on 12 Mar 2017 Finn Masters Magazine published
A great excuse for FINNtastic racing It must be close to the start of the European Finn season, with the publication of fourth edition the Finn Masters Magazine and Yearbook this week. The 2017 edition is packed full of interviews and reports from Finn Masters across the world. Posted on 18 Feb Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta overall
Close racing in light winds wrap up the event The tussle for medals came down to the wire on the final day of the Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta as the inaugural event wrapped up in Auckland today. Posted on 6 Feb

Upcoming Events

Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Chichester YC Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester YC- 1 Apr Mid Warwickshire YC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Mid Warwickshire YC- 1 Apr Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Squib Broadland regatta for Squib
Waveney & Oulton Broad YC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Hayling Island SC 420 Selector for 420
Hayling Island SC- 1 Apr to 2 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 2 Apr Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bewl Sailing Association Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bewl Sailing Association- 8 Apr to 9 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy