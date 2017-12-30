Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 ZKG
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
P&B Race Team Package!
P&B Race Team Package!

Boats for sale

29er XX complete rig
located in Oxford
2016 Ex ISAF 29er - 2433
located in Weymouth
29er 2014 EX ISAF - 2339
located in Weymouth

NoR Available and Entry Now Open for Zhik 2018 29er Worlds

by Nikki Claringbold today at 8:03 pm 30 December 2017 - 8 January 2018
29ers at Hong Kong Raceweek © Guy Nowell

Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club have announced the release of the Notice of Race for the Zhik 29er World Championship 2018. Eligible skippers are invited to apply for entry to this premier event.

For the 18th edition, Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club expects a large fleet, capitalising on it's off-season scheduling for the northern hemisphere and the close proximity to sailing communities in Australia and New Zealand. In preparation for the 29er World Championships the Pre Worlds event will kick off on 27 December 2017. Early interest has already been registered by teams from Australia, Great Britain and Germany.

As a World Sailing recognised one-design class and one of the few sailing disciplines where competition is not segregated on the basis of gender, the 29er is the largest asymmetric class in the world; having global appeal as a double handed skiff with fractional spinnaker and trapeze. Youth sailors are drawn to its speed and handling, with the 29er class being raced in over 30 countries worldwide.

The 2018 event will represent the first time that the 29er World Championship has been organised in Asia and it is hoped that this will encourage the development of the class in the region. Emerging 29er nations India, Japan, Singapore and Thailand are also expected to attend, together with the more traditionally established fleets from Australia, Europe and the USA.

Race Chairman for the 2018 29er Worlds, Peter Backe, is enthusiastic about the early interest in the build up to the event: "We are very excited to host the 29er World Championship in 2018; Hong Kong will be first Asian city to stage a 29er World Championship. There has already been great interest from teams around the world and we can't wait to put on a great show here in Hong Kong. We will make sure there will be challenging and fair racing run by our World Class race management teams. When not racing, there will be time to enjoy our beautiful yacht club facilities in the heart of Hong Kong."

Entries for the Zhik 29er World Championships 2018, close on Friday 1 December 2017. The Zhik 29er World Championships 2018, Notice of Race is now online here.

Related Articles

Harken 29er GP at Pwllheli
Windy and bumpy Racing in Pwllheli got underway in great conditions with a decent 12 to 18 knots and some nice waves. With a big forecast for the Sunday, the Race Officer decided to try and get in five races - a real challenge given the lively conditions. Posted on 25 Mar Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Championships
Racing curtailed for the 29ers at Grafham Water Grafham hosted the inaugural Zhik Noble Marine Sprints over the weekend of the 11/12 March. Light winds curtailed the event though the buzz through the fleet after the one day of completed racing suggests the sailors are keen to keep it going next year. Posted on 16 Mar Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals preview
This weekend at Grafham Water This weekend at Grafham Water Sailing Club the 29er Class will be hosting its inaugural Sprint Finals. The format will be a number of short course races lasting 12-14 minutes for 3 flights of up to 12 boats. Posted on 9 Mar We speak to Nick Robins & Billy Vennis-Ozanne
Video interview with the Team Allen 29er pairing We spoke to the recently formed 29er team of Nick Robins & Billy Vennis-Ozanne about their sailing, their ambitions and about being a part of Team Allen. Posted on 7 Mar See the new VX EVO this weekend
On the Ovington Boats stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Two new boats to the Ovington Boats stable will be on display at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show this weekend; the brand-new VX EVO and the more established International OK. Posted on 2 Mar Sanya, China awarded 2017 Youth Worlds
Racing off Hainan Island from 9-16 December World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, is pleased to announce that Sanya, China will host the 2017 edition of the Youth Sailing World Championships. Posted on 22 Feb Moss Racing represent NeilPryde Sailing
As the young 29er pair storm up the ranks NeilPryde Sailing are sponsoring two promising young dinghy sailors in their bid for a place on the Olympic pathway. Ross Banham and crew Max Clapp, together called Moss Racing, are multiple-titled 420 dinghy champions. Posted on 22 Feb 29er Euro Cup at Club Náutico El Balís overall
Victory for Italians Zampiccolli & Chisté A fantastic Easterly wind that began with 9 knots and picked up progressively to 15 offered an awesome playing field for the fourth and last day of the MEDSAILING-EUROCUP Regatta. Posted on 20 Feb 29er Euro Cup at Club Náutico El Balís day 2
Five races held in great conditions It was a great day of racing at the MedSailing-Eurocup organised by Club Náutico El Balís. Great sailing conditions, with a Garbí (SW) wind of 8 to 10 kts and flat water, have allowed the Race Committee to run five races. Posted on 17 Feb 61 teams from 13 countries set
For 2017 29er Euro Cup opener in Spain Club Nàutic El Balís is organizing the International MedSailing Regatta, which will take place from 16th to 19th February. Posted on 15 Feb

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC 29er Grand Prix for 29er
Hayling Island SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Hayling Island SC 29er Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy