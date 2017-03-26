Please select your home edition
Photos from the Topper RYA South Zone Squad training at Itchenor

by Anthony Randall-May today at 1:47 pm 25-26 March 2017
Topper RYA South Zone Squad training at Itchenor © Anthony Randall-May

As one of the parents that trails around the country with a young sailor, it's great to share some photos of the training this weekend at Itchenor. It's really great to see the improvements that these young sailors have made whilst training under the RYA Zone Squad system.

Top coaching and back up from the RYA, as well as being on the same water as national teams, sharing great venues such as the WPNSA with the many squads that are moving up the ranks, plus a few new and old Olympians is superb for the young sailors.

Thank you RYA and well done sailors look at the fun they are having.

Topper RYA South Zone Squad training at Itchenor - photo © Anthony Randall-May
Topper RYA South Zone Squad training at Itchenor - photo © Anthony Randall-May

Topper RYA South Zone Squad training at Itchenor - photo © Anthony Randall-May
Topper RYA South Zone Squad training at Itchenor - photo © Anthony Randall-May

Topper RYA South Zone Squad training at Itchenor - photo © Anthony Randall-May
Topper RYA South Zone Squad training at Itchenor - photo © Anthony Randall-May

Volvo GJW Direct Topper National Series 3
136 helms race at Carsington For the second National Series event running the weather forecast throughout the week leading up to the event suggested that the wind conditions could be un-sailable on both days. Posted on 26 Mar Volvo GJW Direct Topper Winter Regatta
159 young helms race at the WPNSA The Topper Winter Regatta for many is the chance to find out how all the hard autumn and winter training has paid off. From past events at Weymouth and Portland at this time of year the Winters has become known as the Tester. Posted on 3 Mar WIN a 'Topper Taster Day'
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 Take part in the 'How do you measure up?' competition running throughout the show, to be in with a chance of winning a 'Topper Taster Day' for you and two other sailors at your home club. Posted on 2 Mar Rooster Southern Topper Traveller Series
Eight events and 6 coaching days The Notice of Race and events calendar for the 2017 Southern Area Topper Traveller Series are now available directly for review on the Topper UK website in the relevant 'Southern Area' section. Posted on 2 Mar Topper Taster Days
Six young sailors take part in the Volvo GJW Winter Regatta The 2017 Volvo GJW Winter Regatta held at the WPNSA was the first National Series Topper event for 6 young sailors local to the Weymouth and Portland area to experience an event where 160 boys and girls ranging from 9 to 16 competed in this regatta. Posted on 1 Mar Win a Topper Taster Day
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 Pay a visit to the International Topper Class Association (GBR) stand (C48) at this year's RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show and you could be in with a chance of winning a 'Topper Taster Day', in the 'How do you measure up?' competition. Posted on 9 Feb Yachtsman and Young Sailor of the Year Awards
Heroic mid-ocean rescue rewarded Winning sailors received their awards at a Gala Lunch held at Trinity House, London and presented on behalf of the YJA by the 2015 Yachtsman of the Year, Ian Walker MBE following a close vote taken by members of the Yachting Journalists' Association. Posted on 10 Jan Ballyholme to host ISA Youth Pathway Nationals
For first time in April 2017 Ballyholme Yacht Club are very honoured to have been asked to host the 2017 ISA Youth Pathway National Championships incorporating the first leg of the IODAI 2017 Optimist Trials. Posted on 6 Jan All set for boats.com YJA Yachtsman Awards
Winners to be announced on Tuesday Who will be Britain's 2016 Yachtsman and Young Sailor of the Year winners? The votes are now being counted for the annual boats.com sponsored Yachting Journalists' Association Awards ahead of the announcement on Tuesday. Posted on 4 Jan Top 10 Topper Tips
Frances Fox gives knowledge from the Topper National Squad Hello! As you may have gathered from the title, I'm going to share with you the many boat-prep tips and tricks which I've picked up during my time in the Topper National Squad. Posted on 16 Dec 2016

Waldringfield SC Topper Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Grafham Water SC Topper Inland Championships for Topper and Topper 4.2
Grafham Water SC- 29 Apr to 30 Apr St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association Topper 5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta for non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 30 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Topper NW Area Championship for Topper
Bassenthwaite SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun Chichester YC Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester YC- 9 Jul Waldringfield SC Topper Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Notts County SC Topper Junior Open Meeting for Topper and Laser 4.7
Notts County SC- 22 Jul Hayling Island SC Topper Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug Waldringfield SC Topper Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep
