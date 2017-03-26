Photos from the Topper RYA South Zone Squad training at Itchenor

by Anthony Randall-May today at 1:47 pm

As one of the parents that trails around the country with a young sailor, it's great to share some photos of the training this weekend at Itchenor. It's really great to see the improvements that these young sailors have made whilst training under the RYA Zone Squad system.

Top coaching and back up from the RYA, as well as being on the same water as national teams, sharing great venues such as the WPNSA with the many squads that are moving up the ranks, plus a few new and old Olympians is superb for the young sailors.

Thank you RYA and well done sailors look at the fun they are having.