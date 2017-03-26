Please select your home edition
Lennon Racewear RS Feva Spring Championship at Hayling Island Sailing Club

by Mark Jardine & Angus Peel today at 2:01 pm 25-26 March 2017

The Lennon Racewear RS Feva Spring Championship took place over the weekend at Hayling Island Sailing Club.

On Saturday the 61 teams were greeted with an ever-building breeze, reaching gusts of 41kts. This meant that despite Chichester Harbour being bathed in beautiful spring sunshine, Saturday was blown off.

With the clocks going forward and Sunday's racing also being brought forward an hour, everyone was in for an early start. Sunday's four-race series began with glamorous sailing conditions: wall-to-wall sunshine and 15kts.

Each race provided different challenges to test even the best sailors: choppy Solent waters, fluctuating breeze and powerful tides. Those sailors who could quickly get their heads around the conditions made it to the fore.

The event concluded with 20 boats being black flagged on the last race, reducing the size of the fleet considerably and providing the chance for some less experienced sailors to get some good results.

Team Dylan Squared, Dylan McPherson & Dylan Collingbourne, took the win by an impressive margin to retain the Spring Championship trophy.

After the racing we caught up with Dylan McPherson to get his take on the day's racing: "We dealt well with the pressure of being defending champions and sailed well. It's a great lead-up event to the World Championship and practice to get in. With no racing on Saturday we went for a walk and got through a few ice creams, then got out early on Sunday. We started off with a third, then had two firsts after that, and discarded the last race where we finished 10th."

Crew Dylan Collingbourne enjoyed the fresh conditions, "It was a tiring day; I just want to fall on the floor like a pile of jelly! Being the heavier there was a lot of hiking in these winds to keep the boat flat all the way up the beat. Many thanks to Allen for all the help they give us and coaches Jonathan and Flynn in the Burnham Squiddies; we wouldn't be where we are today without them. This win really helps build the confidence, ready for the Nationals and the Worlds."

On their main competitors McPherson said, "Tom Storey and Ollie Kent were sailing very well, but were black flagged in the last race. There were some great battles on the water. It was a good fleet and gave us great competition. Next up is the Grand Prix at Yorkshire Dales."

Dylan McPherson & Dylan Collingbourne win the Lennon Racewear RS Feva Spring Championship at Hayling Island - photo © Toby Adamson / Adamson Visuals
Dylan McPherson & Dylan Collingbourne win the Lennon Racewear RS Feva Spring Championship at Hayling Island - photo © Toby Adamson / Adamson Visuals

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4Pts
1st230Dylan McPhersonDylan CollingbourneBurnham Squiddies / Burnham SC311‑105
2nd5565Henry ChandlerLouis JohnsonESC/HISC25‑21714
3rd3672Alexander RatseyBertie RatseyRoyal Western Yacht Club4‑159215
4th6680Tom StoreyOllie KentYorkshire Dales1214(BFD)17
5th4627Ben Hutton‑PenmanLucy HewitsonCorinthian Otters‑12128121
6th4179Harrison PyeFergus PyeDraycote Water Sailing Club‑17115521
7th89Rohan MurphyLelia PeckhamSWSC57‑23921
8th6305Anne Marie RatnageAlice ParkerSevenoaks School1562‑2123
9th5627William CaigerCaitlin MorleySevenoaks School‑13813324
10th5775Sophie DennisDilly AlaHISC1194‑1324
11th5517Maggie RickmanNancy RickmanPapercourt / HISC916‑37429
12th6540Ewan WilsonTeddy FergusonWormit Boating Club7‑2216831
13th6505Rupert JamesonOssian BracegirdleHISC‑40216633
14th4626Tim hireAbby HireRoyal Lymington YC‑2513101134
15th2047Issy Taylor‑JonesHarvey OSullivanBurnham Squiddies‑1910171744
16th5288Caitlin WebsterLucy FegusonChew Valley624‑271545
17th5846Pierce HarrisAlfie CoggerWindermere School81431(BFD)53
18th4904Katheryn BynePhoebe JonesDraycote Water SC/Burnham Squiddies2319‑391254
19th6318Angus KilpatrickArchie StokesHISC30‑3732356
20th4963Hamish MorleyNathan LomasHISC‑4718221656
21st5626Sophie JohnsonBecky CaigerBurnham SC18436(BFD)58
22nd5453Joshua. DaviesJack OakleyRHS22‑27201961
23rd6264Eddie FarrellKevin FarrellLlandudno SC143018(BFD)62
24th6037Freddy WoodPhoebe PetersHayling Island Sailing Club32257(BFD)64
25th6330Flo petersIssy spurwayHISC263111(BFD)68
26th4624Alce DavisOlivia Bracey DavisGreat Moor Sailing Club29‑35152872
27th5005Jess FlintJem LeedhamRutland Sailing Club102832(BFD)73
28th5764Jamie RastrickMadeleine BristowYorkshire Dales SC33338(BFD)74
29th6364Thomas WhiteJosie MeredithPapercourt‑4338261478
30th6301Patrick WhelanGeorge SherwoodHISC‑5320421880
31st6300Blythe BerryEmily JonesHISC2139‑442282
32nd4165George AlexanderRuari McCollSalcombe Yacht Club‑4432282686
33rd6311Ellie WildIzzy WillisSevenoaks School‑4123412589
34th4100Sian TalbotEloise Clapson McBrideLLSC244224(BFD)90
35th6199Ethan GerrellTom BarnesQueen MarySC491725(BFD)91
36th4407Ollie JenkinsJosh HobbsBurnham Squiddies/HISC273434(BFD)95
37th4079Annie HammettEmma WellsHISC343329(BFD)96
38th6214Robbie McDonaldFreddie EllisHISC382633(BFD)97
39th2832Emily ProcterNathan GribbinPaignton sailing club282940(BFD)97
40th1389India EdwardsEmily HaughtonLLSC204535(BFD)100
41st1915Lauren DiscombeSophie DorringtonHISC454019(BFD)104
42nd5900Andreas PurseMarcos PurseBough Beech423630(BFD)108
43rd3184Zac CaldwellFreddie FisherHISC574112(BFD)110
44th3737Elias MarchettiIan RatnageSevenoaks School35‑464530110
45th2416Abi TuttleKiera KnightHISC5043‑5324117
46th4284Chiara CalcagniniAnna WilliamsSevenoaks School3749‑5033119
47th5028Matt TaylorWill CarronBurnham Squiddies / Brightlingsea16(DNS)46DNC126
48th453Bertie Barkerlauren ThomasBowmoor sailing Club4847‑5131126
49th5000Ralph NevileRachel PykeFrensham Pond SC / HISC(DNF)DNC4320127
50th4470Quinn EdmondsFin OliverCVLSC‑58524927128
51st516Sandy BaileyJack FrancisExe Sailing Club‑55534732132
52nd6611Marnie AersEllie ShelterSquiddies ‑ Blackwater Sailing Club5454‑5529137
53rd335Ted LaneAlfie SheahanCVLSC524448(BFD)147
54th6613Ioan ThompsonFreya TerryTenby Sailing Club3648(DNC)DNC148
55th3373Ching WongElinor OlearyIsland Barn Reservoir Sailing Club395554(BFD)148
56th5450Joe SlipperTea SirollaSilverwing/ Queen mary465052(BFD)148
57th4033Isaac ElliottToby Ingham ThomasHayling Island31(DNC)DNCDNC159
58th6106Benjamin LeffekBen DeardonDalgety Bay Sailing Club5151(DNS)DNC166
59th6345Theo AersRhiannon WebberSquiddies ‑ Blackwater Sailing Club5657(DNC)DNC177
60th3883Ben tuttleCam mitchellHISC5956(DNF)DNC179
61st2022Frank KelsonHugh JonesHISC(DNC)DNCDNCDNC192
61st5003Lucy HughesMolly ParrishPwllheli SC(DNF)DNCDNCDNC192
61st3425Ruby AndrewsJames BrownBURNHAM SQUIDDIES/BLACKWATER SC(DNC)DNCDNCDNC192

