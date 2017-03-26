Lennon Racewear RS Feva Spring Championship at Hayling Island Sailing Club
by Mark Jardine & Angus Peel today at 2:01 pm
25-26 March 2017
The Lennon Racewear RS Feva Spring Championship took place over the weekend at Hayling Island Sailing Club.
On Saturday the 61 teams were greeted with an ever-building breeze, reaching gusts of 41kts. This meant that despite Chichester Harbour being bathed in beautiful spring sunshine, Saturday was blown off.
With the clocks going forward and Sunday's racing also being brought forward an hour, everyone was in for an early start. Sunday's four-race series began with glamorous sailing conditions: wall-to-wall sunshine and 15kts.
Each race provided different challenges to test even the best sailors: choppy Solent waters, fluctuating breeze and powerful tides. Those sailors who could quickly get their heads around the conditions made it to the fore.
The event concluded with 20 boats being black flagged on the last race, reducing the size of the fleet considerably and providing the chance for some less experienced sailors to get some good results.
Team Dylan Squared, Dylan McPherson & Dylan Collingbourne, took the win by an impressive margin to retain the Spring Championship trophy.
After the racing we caught up with Dylan McPherson to get his take on the day's racing: "We dealt well with the pressure of being defending champions and sailed well. It's a great lead-up event to the World Championship and practice to get in. With no racing on Saturday we went for a walk and got through a few ice creams, then got out early on Sunday. We started off with a third, then had two firsts after that, and discarded the last race where we finished 10th."
Crew Dylan Collingbourne enjoyed the fresh conditions, "It was a tiring day; I just want to fall on the floor like a pile of jelly! Being the heavier there was a lot of hiking in these winds to keep the boat flat all the way up the beat. Many thanks to Allen for all the help they give us and coaches Jonathan and Flynn in the Burnham Squiddies; we wouldn't be where we are today without them. This win really helps build the confidence, ready for the Nationals and the Worlds."
On their main competitors McPherson said, "Tom Storey and Ollie Kent were sailing very well, but were black flagged in the last race. There were some great battles on the water. It was a good fleet and gave us great competition. Next up is the Grand Prix at Yorkshire Dales."
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|1st
|230
|Dylan McPherson
|Dylan Collingbourne
|Burnham Squiddies / Burnham SC
|3
|1
|1
|‑10
|5
|2nd
|5565
|Henry Chandler
|Louis Johnson
|ESC/HISC
|2
|5
|‑21
|7
|14
|3rd
|3672
|Alexander Ratsey
|Bertie Ratsey
|Royal Western Yacht Club
|4
|‑15
|9
|2
|15
|4th
|6680
|Tom Storey
|Ollie Kent
|Yorkshire Dales
|1
|2
|14
|(BFD)
|17
|5th
|4627
|Ben Hutton‑Penman
|Lucy Hewitson
|Corinthian Otters
|‑12
|12
|8
|1
|21
|6th
|4179
|Harrison Pye
|Fergus Pye
|Draycote Water Sailing Club
|‑17
|11
|5
|5
|21
|7th
|89
|Rohan Murphy
|Lelia Peckham
|SWSC
|5
|7
|‑23
|9
|21
|8th
|6305
|Anne Marie Ratnage
|Alice Parker
|Sevenoaks School
|15
|6
|2
|‑21
|23
|9th
|5627
|William Caiger
|Caitlin Morley
|Sevenoaks School
|‑13
|8
|13
|3
|24
|10th
|5775
|Sophie Dennis
|Dilly Ala
|HISC
|11
|9
|4
|‑13
|24
|11th
|5517
|Maggie Rickman
|Nancy Rickman
|Papercourt / HISC
|9
|16
|‑37
|4
|29
|12th
|6540
|Ewan Wilson
|Teddy Ferguson
|Wormit Boating Club
|7
|‑22
|16
|8
|31
|13th
|6505
|Rupert Jameson
|Ossian Bracegirdle
|HISC
|‑40
|21
|6
|6
|33
|14th
|4626
|Tim hire
|Abby Hire
|Royal Lymington YC
|‑25
|13
|10
|11
|34
|15th
|2047
|Issy Taylor‑Jones
|Harvey OSullivan
|Burnham Squiddies
|‑19
|10
|17
|17
|44
|16th
|5288
|Caitlin Webster
|Lucy Feguson
|Chew Valley
|6
|24
|‑27
|15
|45
|17th
|5846
|Pierce Harris
|Alfie Cogger
|Windermere School
|8
|14
|31
|(BFD)
|53
|18th
|4904
|Katheryn Byne
|Phoebe Jones
|Draycote Water SC/Burnham Squiddies
|23
|19
|‑39
|12
|54
|19th
|6318
|Angus Kilpatrick
|Archie Stokes
|HISC
|30
|‑37
|3
|23
|56
|20th
|4963
|Hamish Morley
|Nathan Lomas
|HISC
|‑47
|18
|22
|16
|56
|21st
|5626
|Sophie Johnson
|Becky Caiger
|Burnham SC
|18
|4
|36
|(BFD)
|58
|22nd
|5453
|Joshua. Davies
|Jack Oakley
|RHS
|22
|‑27
|20
|19
|61
|23rd
|6264
|Eddie Farrell
|Kevin Farrell
|Llandudno SC
|14
|30
|18
|(BFD)
|62
|24th
|6037
|Freddy Wood
|Phoebe Peters
|Hayling Island Sailing Club
|32
|25
|7
|(BFD)
|64
|25th
|6330
|Flo peters
|Issy spurway
|HISC
|26
|31
|11
|(BFD)
|68
|26th
|4624
|Alce Davis
|Olivia Bracey Davis
|Great Moor Sailing Club
|29
|‑35
|15
|28
|72
|27th
|5005
|Jess Flint
|Jem Leedham
|Rutland Sailing Club
|10
|28
|32
|(BFD)
|73
|28th
|5764
|Jamie Rastrick
|Madeleine Bristow
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|33
|3
|38
|(BFD)
|74
|29th
|6364
|Thomas White
|Josie Meredith
|Papercourt
|‑43
|38
|26
|14
|78
|30th
|6301
|Patrick Whelan
|George Sherwood
|HISC
|‑53
|20
|42
|18
|80
|31st
|6300
|Blythe Berry
|Emily Jones
|HISC
|21
|39
|‑44
|22
|82
|32nd
|4165
|George Alexander
|Ruari McColl
|Salcombe Yacht Club
|‑44
|32
|28
|26
|86
|33rd
|6311
|Ellie Wild
|Izzy Willis
|Sevenoaks School
|‑41
|23
|41
|25
|89
|34th
|4100
|Sian Talbot
|Eloise Clapson McBride
|LLSC
|24
|42
|24
|(BFD)
|90
|35th
|6199
|Ethan Gerrell
|Tom Barnes
|Queen MarySC
|49
|17
|25
|(BFD)
|91
|36th
|4407
|Ollie Jenkins
|Josh Hobbs
|Burnham Squiddies/HISC
|27
|34
|34
|(BFD)
|95
|37th
|4079
|Annie Hammett
|Emma Wells
|HISC
|34
|33
|29
|(BFD)
|96
|38th
|6214
|Robbie McDonald
|Freddie Ellis
|HISC
|38
|26
|33
|(BFD)
|97
|39th
|2832
|Emily Procter
|Nathan Gribbin
|Paignton sailing club
|28
|29
|40
|(BFD)
|97
|40th
|1389
|India Edwards
|Emily Haughton
|LLSC
|20
|45
|35
|(BFD)
|100
|41st
|1915
|Lauren Discombe
|Sophie Dorrington
|HISC
|45
|40
|19
|(BFD)
|104
|42nd
|5900
|Andreas Purse
|Marcos Purse
|Bough Beech
|42
|36
|30
|(BFD)
|108
|43rd
|3184
|Zac Caldwell
|Freddie Fisher
|HISC
|57
|41
|12
|(BFD)
|110
|44th
|3737
|Elias Marchetti
|Ian Ratnage
|Sevenoaks School
|35
|‑46
|45
|30
|110
|45th
|2416
|Abi Tuttle
|Kiera Knight
|HISC
|50
|43
|‑53
|24
|117
|46th
|4284
|Chiara Calcagnini
|Anna Williams
|Sevenoaks School
|37
|49
|‑50
|33
|119
|47th
|5028
|Matt Taylor
|Will Carron
|Burnham Squiddies / Brightlingsea
|16
|(DNS)
|46
|DNC
|126
|48th
|453
|Bertie Barker
|lauren Thomas
|Bowmoor sailing Club
|48
|47
|‑51
|31
|126
|49th
|5000
|Ralph Nevile
|Rachel Pyke
|Frensham Pond SC / HISC
|(DNF)
|DNC
|43
|20
|127
|50th
|4470
|Quinn Edmonds
|Fin Oliver
|CVLSC
|‑58
|52
|49
|27
|128
|51st
|516
|Sandy Bailey
|Jack Francis
|Exe Sailing Club
|‑55
|53
|47
|32
|132
|52nd
|6611
|Marnie Aers
|Ellie Shelter
|Squiddies ‑ Blackwater Sailing Club
|54
|54
|‑55
|29
|137
|53rd
|335
|Ted Lane
|Alfie Sheahan
|CVLSC
|52
|44
|48
|(BFD)
|147
|54th
|6613
|Ioan Thompson
|Freya Terry
|Tenby Sailing Club
|36
|48
|(DNC)
|DNC
|148
|55th
|3373
|Ching Wong
|Elinor Oleary
|Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club
|39
|55
|54
|(BFD)
|148
|56th
|5450
|Joe Slipper
|Tea Sirolla
|Silverwing/ Queen mary
|46
|50
|52
|(BFD)
|148
|57th
|4033
|Isaac Elliott
|Toby Ingham Thomas
|Hayling Island
|31
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|159
|58th
|6106
|Benjamin Leffek
|Ben Deardon
|Dalgety Bay Sailing Club
|51
|51
|(DNS)
|DNC
|166
|59th
|6345
|Theo Aers
|Rhiannon Webber
|Squiddies ‑ Blackwater Sailing Club
|56
|57
|(DNC)
|DNC
|177
|60th
|3883
|Ben tuttle
|Cam mitchell
|HISC
|59
|56
|(DNF)
|DNC
|179
|61st
|2022
|Frank Kelson
|Hugh Jones
|HISC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|192
|61st
|5003
|Lucy Hughes
|Molly Parrish
|Pwllheli SC
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|192
|61st
|3425
|Ruby Andrews
|James Brown
|BURNHAM SQUIDDIES/BLACKWATER SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|192