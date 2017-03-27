Successful Chichester Yacht Club Snowflake Series
by Nigel Cowan today at 9:56 am
27 March 2017
Chichester Yacht Club Snowflake Series © Nigel Cowan
With a large number of entries, sailors enjoyed a successful Snowflake series at Chichester Yacht Club. Blessed with light-ish winds, except for one memorable day, there was a high standard of racing over 5 weekends.
Overall Results: (top six)
Fast Fleet
1st, FIREBALL 15112, David Sayce, Fiona Sayce, HISC 13pts
2nd, RS200 1628,Ben Palmer, Cameron Stewart, HISC 20pts
3rd, MERLIN-ROCKET 3683, Ben Jones, Helen Hilditch, Shoreham SC, 26pts
4th, RS400 1062, Simon Townsend, Ben Townsend, Emsworth SC, 28.5pts
5th, BLAZE 773, Ross Fisher, Felpham SC, 30.5pts
6th, BLAZE 782, Peter Jones, Felpham SC, 33pts
Medium Fleet
1st, LASER 2000, 2035, Steve Cockerill, Sarah Cockerill, SBSC, 6pts
2nd, SOLO 5691, Guy Mayger, Felpham SC, 15pts
3rd, SOLO 5583, Martin Frary, 19pts
4th, SOLO 5670, Nigel Thomas, Hill Head SC, 27pts
5th, LASER RADIAL 197941, Alex Butler, HISC, 30.5pts
6th, EUROPE 355, Lucy Boreham, Chichester YC
Slow Fleet
1st, RS FEVA XL 394, Nina Radford, Connie Radford,Langstone SC, 6pts
2nd, RS QUBA 151, Alice Serna, Alex Cray, FSC / CYC, 10pts
3rd, RS FEVA XL 13731, Georgie Cosens, Maddie Warwick, Emsworth SC, 17pts
4th, RS TERA SPORT 943, Adelica Lavender, 27pts
5th, RS FEVA XL 1129, Alex Cosens, Charlie Keeping, Emsworth SC, 36pts
6th, TOPPER 45047, Miles Vidler, CMYC, 42pts