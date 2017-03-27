Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock - Deckvest - 728x90
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
North Sails 505 J-14 Jib
North Sails 505 J-14 Jib

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester
Europe class sails
located in Spain

Successful Chichester Yacht Club Snowflake Series

by Nigel Cowan today at 9:56 am 27 March 2017
Chichester Yacht Club Snowflake Series © Nigel Cowan

With a large number of entries, sailors enjoyed a successful Snowflake series at Chichester Yacht Club. Blessed with light-ish winds, except for one memorable day, there was a high standard of racing over 5 weekends.

Overall Results: (top six)

Fast Fleet
1st, FIREBALL 15112, David Sayce, Fiona Sayce, HISC 13pts
2nd, RS200 1628,Ben Palmer, Cameron Stewart, HISC 20pts
3rd, MERLIN-ROCKET 3683, Ben Jones, Helen Hilditch, Shoreham SC, 26pts
4th, RS400 1062, Simon Townsend, Ben Townsend, Emsworth SC, 28.5pts
5th, BLAZE 773, Ross Fisher, Felpham SC, 30.5pts
6th, BLAZE 782, Peter Jones, Felpham SC, 33pts

Medium Fleet
1st, LASER 2000, 2035, Steve Cockerill, Sarah Cockerill, SBSC, 6pts
2nd, SOLO 5691, Guy Mayger, Felpham SC, 15pts
3rd, SOLO 5583, Martin Frary, 19pts
4th, SOLO 5670, Nigel Thomas, Hill Head SC, 27pts
5th, LASER RADIAL 197941, Alex Butler, HISC, 30.5pts
6th, EUROPE 355, Lucy Boreham, Chichester YC

Slow Fleet
1st, RS FEVA XL 394, Nina Radford, Connie Radford,Langstone SC, 6pts
2nd, RS QUBA 151, Alice Serna, Alex Cray, FSC / CYC, 10pts
3rd, RS FEVA XL 13731, Georgie Cosens, Maddie Warwick, Emsworth SC, 17pts
4th, RS TERA SPORT 943, Adelica Lavender, 27pts
5th, RS FEVA XL 1129, Alex Cosens, Charlie Keeping, Emsworth SC, 36pts
6th, TOPPER 45047, Miles Vidler, CMYC, 42pts

Related Articles

Rooster Laser South Coast Travellers at Chichester
Final event of the series graced with sunshine 20 Lasers joined in the Chichester YC Open on Saturday. This was the final race of the Rooster sponsored South Coast Travellers series. Thirteen visitors made the journey to the upper reaches of Chichester Harbour to join seven boats from Chichester. Posted on 17 Oct 2016 WSSYSA Regatta at Chichester
120 competitors take part over the weekend The WSSYSA Regatta is one of the biggest events CYC has hosted, so an air of bustling activity was everywhere. The 120 competitors were distributed throughout the dinghy park and the club. Posted on 5 Oct 2016 Chichester Yacht Club Dinghy Week
A wonderful eclectic mix of racing and fun Chichester Yacht Club Dinghy Week is a wonderful eclectic mix of racing for the experienced of all ages, together with start racing fun coaching for less experienced youth sailors, and RYA learn to sail for novice youth sailors. Posted on 8 Aug 2016 Tinker Rally at Chichester
16 inflatable dinghies race at Birdham Pool It was a good turnout with 16 boats attending. Five races over the two days using the same triangular course (the buoys being Birdham Racing, Heron, & Lake). All racing was in the afternoon due to tide times. Posted on 29 Jul 2016 Great support for Chichester Harbour Race Week
Strong fleets building in many classes With a month to go to the first starting gun, on-line entries for Chichester Harbour Race Week 2016 (August 15-19) are just three boats short of hitting the three-figure mark. There are strong fleets building in many of the popular one-design classes. Posted on 14 Jul 2016 Toppers at Chichester
Good sailing for the 33 sailors With a forecast for a bright sunny day with a Force 3 wind in the South West conditions were looking near perfect for the Chichester YC Topper Open - attracting 33 boats. In the end the weather did not quite match up to perfect! Posted on 8 Jul 2016 Chichester Yacht Club Regatta
A lovely warm summer day, but lacking in wind Chichester Yacht Club's Regatta day was a lovely warm summer day. Sadly the northerly wind was fluky and light. Posted on 11 Jun 2016 2000 Millennium Series Round 2
High quality fleet at Chichester Chichester Yacht Club hosted the second 2000 Millennium Series event of 2016 last weekend. The quality of racing at the front of the fleet has intensified this year, with a number of boats competing for the honours. Posted on 23 May 2016 2000 Millennium Series Round 2 preview
Record fleet expected at Chichester The second round of the Millennium Series will be held at Chichester Yacht Club this weekend (21st/22nd May). With the fleet pulling in over 20 boats at events this year, this very popular location is likely to see a record Posted on 18 May 2016 Europes at Chichester
Sunshine and shifts, amongst the Solos The second Europe open of the year was held alongside the Solo Open at Chichester YC - and finally the sun came out! Two visitors from Weston SC - Emma Pearson and Ellen Clancy joined local sailors. Posted on 13 May 2016

Upcoming Events

Chichester Yacht Club Merlin Rocket Open Meeting for Merlin Rocket
Chichester Yacht Club- 1 Apr Chichester Yacht Club Hadron Open Meeting for Hadron
Chichester Yacht Club- 1 Apr Chichester Yacht Club 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester Yacht Club- 13 May to 14 May Chichester Yacht Club Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Chichester Yacht Club- 27 May Chichester Yacht Club Solo and Europe Open Meeting for Solo and Europe
Chichester Yacht Club- 28 May Chichester Yacht Club Monohull dinghies Regatta Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Chichester Yacht Club- 25 Jun Chichester Yacht Club Topper Open Meeting for Topper
Chichester Yacht Club- 9 Jul Chichester Yacht Club Monohull dinghies Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies
Chichester Yacht Club- 7 Aug to 11 Aug Chichester Yacht Club Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Chichester Yacht Club- 7 Oct Chichester Yacht Club Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester Yacht Club- 5 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy